Inside bizarre derelict house in ‘substantial’ plot that could be yours for just £75k but it has grim surprise in garden

By Ed Southgate
 4 days ago
A DERELICT home which belonged to a well-known local eccentric is set to go under the hammer for just £75,000 - but his body is buried in the garden.

Jake Mangle-Wurzel was granted his dying wish last year of being laid to rest at his home in Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

Jake Mangle-Wurzle has been buried in his garden Credit: Men Syndication
His derelict home is being auctioned for £75,000 Credit: Auction House Manchester
The property is still heavily cluttered Credit: Auction House Manchester

The 83-year-old was known in the area as being an eccentric and unique man who over the years vowed to spend his days being a "professional lunatic".

Jake previously described his run-down cottage as "priceless" and filled the property with personalised signs and graffiti that represented his humorous personality.

A unique drawbridge and waterwheel were also erected outside his home which was involved in two devastating house fires over the years.

While he was alive, the local council ordered Jake to tidy up his yard, resulting in him clearing out weird and wonderful inventions he had created over the years.

Following a battle with cancer, hoarder Jake passed away in August last year and was given a send off at his home.

Hundreds of locals attended the funeral and saw Jake buried in a green coffin on pram wheels, emblazoned with the words "Jake's last blast. Going nowhere fast."

The larger-than-life character was given permission to be buried in his garden after petitioning Kirklees Council while he was still alive.

Now his property is set to go up for auction on September 6 at a guide price of £75,000 - but buyers will have to accept that Jake comes with the sale too.

Auction House said: “A derelict house situated within a substantial plot.

“The existing house now requires extensive rebuilding works and refurbishing throughout but there is the potential to significantly extend the existing property subject to obtaining the necessary planning consents.

“As part of the deceased’s wishes, who was a well known local character, they asked to be buried in the garden and this wish has been carried out with the property being sold as it is.

“Information regarding the respectful treatment of human remains in unconsecrated grounds can be found on the Government website.

"Please note that there will be contents remaining inside and outside the property upon completion."

Images show the home overrun by leaves and tree branches while a beaten up Volkswagen Golf sits outside.

Wooden structures - including a mast - have been built alongside the main stone building.

A small caravan is also shown nestled at the side of the building and surrounded by discarded items.

A single cream sofa which Jake used to sit on is still shown on the grass outside his home.

Jake's burial in the garden last year was actually the second time that the local town jester had a funeral.

Whilst in his 40s he ‘buried’ his original self John Gray before changing his name.

House-browsers were shocked after stumbling across the listing and realising the owner was buried in the garden.

One said: “The guy sounds like an absolute legend if you ask me.”

Another wrote: “This really is a winner in the bizarre category.”

A third commented: “I don’t think it looks half bad for a house that burnt down and the conservatory is practically immaculate.”

Another wrote: “I wonder where the bounds of the property lie on that area?”

If a future buyer wanted to remove the body they would require an exhumation licence to be granted by the Ministry of Justice.

Loose bricks are among the rubble surrounding the home Credit: Auction House Manchester
A caravan sits abandoned in the garden Credit: Auction House Manchester

ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wooden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derelict#House Fires#Kirklees Council
