Florida State

'We have the talent:' Five days in the air, on the road with the Florida Gators on the recruiting trail

By Matt Norlander
CBS Sports
 4 days ago
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida target decommits from Ohio State following Gainesville visit

4-star defensive back Dijon Johnson had been committed to Ohio State since April. On Saturday, Johnson re-opened his commitment. Johnson posted the below message on Twitter Saturday evening. It didn’t take long for 3 seperate 247 analysts to predict Johnson to his home state program of Florida. Recent quarterback and...
COLUMBUS, OH
guidetogreatergainesville.com

Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry

The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction. 
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash

Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
celebsbar.com

Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida

READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
alachuachronicle.com

“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”

Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
GAINESVILLE, FL
L. Cane

Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous

Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
GAINESVILLE, FL
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!

Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Petition for lower GRU rates attracts nearly 2,000 signatures

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 2,000 people have signed Angela Casteel’s petition, protesting the recent large Gainesville Regional Utility (GRU) bills received by many in the past few months. GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham told the Gainesville General Policy Committee yesterday that the increases are due to multiple factors,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Gunfire strikes Lake City home

More than a dozen bullets hit a NE Fairview Street home in Lake City on Friday morning. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, police responded at 1:07 a.m. to the report of gunfire. When officers arrived, two victims said they heard gunfire coming from outside their...
#Recruiting#The Florida Gators
News4Jax.com

Teen dies after falling from electric skateboard in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old has died after falling from an electric skateboard in Clay County. Troopers say the teen, who is from Green Cove Springs, was riding the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane when he fell and landed on the road.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Alachua County man arrested after hitting a woman

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from the city of Alachua is behind bars for beating a woman. Alachua police officers say James Garrison, 62, was arguing with a woman on Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene they found her with a cut lip and black eyes. The victim...
ALACHUA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County

Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Roofing scams in the Villages

The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
THE VILLAGES, FL

