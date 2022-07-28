'We have the talent:' Five days in the air, on the road with the Florida Gators on the recruiting trail

www.cbssports.com
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida target decommits from Ohio State following Gainesville visit
4-star defensive back Dijon Johnson had been committed to Ohio State since April. On Saturday, Johnson re-opened his commitment. Johnson posted the below message on Twitter Saturday evening. It didn’t take long for 3 seperate 247 analysts to predict Johnson to his home state program of Florida. Recent quarterback and...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
Snowballing Success, Business in Newberry
The City of Newberry expands upon growth in sports tourism and agricultural innovation, while welcoming a mix of new businesses and developments . Business is booming in Newberry, as the sports tourism industry continues to grow, the agricultural innovation sector primes for development, the hospitality industry experiences an uptick and several residential and commercial projects are planned or under construction.
fox13news.com
Florida butterfly garden is 6,400 square feet of natural beauty
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - In the heart of Florida, you'll reach a rainforest that is brimming with butterflies. In fact, you'll be surrounded by hundreds of them. The Butterfly Rainforest is an exhibit at the Florida Museum of Natural History in Gainesville. It’s a 6,400-square-foot enclosure filled with tropical, exotic butterflies.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Closed Arlington bank property under contract for car wash
Known for its latticework facade, the former bank building at University Boulevard and the Arlington Expressway is under contract for redevelopment as a car wash. JEA is reviewing a service availability request for a proposed Take 5 Car Wash, with a 125-foot tunnel, on the site at 930 University Blvd. N.
celebsbar.com
Two die in inferno after ‘homemade helicopter’ crashes in Florida
READ MORE: Young family flees 'ghostly' home after spooks leave fridge open and give Chinese burnsThe disaster site was within 100 feet from two buildings, and Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook believes the pilot diverted the helicopter, preventing the thing from crashing into the buildings, reports News4Jax.Sheriff Cook said the chopper was left "badly mangled and badly burned", reports The Sun.
alachuachronicle.com
“Just another episode of Developers Gone Wild”
Press release from Edward Bielarski, NPA, for Mayor of the City of Gainesville. Mayoral candidate Ed Bielarski reflects on today’s Gainesville in the video below. “The City Commission talks a good game, however, in the neighborhoods, everybody knows that each day, it’s just another episode of Developers Gone Wild.”
Gainesville, Florida Has Produced 8 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Musicians. Here's a Look at 3 of the Most Famous
Ирина Лепнёва, CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons. When you think of Gainesville, you probably think of the University of Florida and Gators football. But Gainesville has produced more than football yards and college graduates. It is also home to many Rock and Roll Hall of Famers - 8 to be exact. There are Stephen Stills, Bernie Leadon, Don Felder, Tom Petty, Stan Lynch, Mike Campbell, Benmont Tench and Ron Blair.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Breakfast in Gainesville, FL — 20 Top Places!
Gainesville is a gorgeous metropolis in the northern region of the sun-kissed state of Florida. It has an impressive selection of spectacular breakfast joints, perfect for a memorable culinary tour. Try mouth-watering sweet treats, like fruit parfaits, topping-loaded french toasts, buttermilk pancakes, delectable crepes, and more. Opt for savorier dishes...
alachuachronicle.com
Petition for lower GRU rates attracts nearly 2,000 signatures
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Nearly 2,000 people have signed Angela Casteel’s petition, protesting the recent large Gainesville Regional Utility (GRU) bills received by many in the past few months. GRU General Manager Tony Cunningham told the Gainesville General Policy Committee yesterday that the increases are due to multiple factors,...
WSVN-TV
2 killed after gyrocopter crashes, ignites during test flight near Gainesville
MELROSE, Fla. (WSVN) — Two people were killed after the pilot of a gyrocopter made an emergency landing near Gainesville, causing the aircraft to burst into flames. The experimental plane crashed into a private field on Saturday during a test flight. Area residents were shocked to learn about the...
Lake City PD: 3 incidents of gunfire over weekend, 1 home struck over the weekend
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Between Saturday, July 30 and Monday, Aug. 1, the Lake City Police Department responded to three separate shootings. No injuries were reported from any of the incidents. STORY: 16-year-old makes quick decision to rescue swimmer bitten by shark at Jacksonville Beach. On Saturday, July 30...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Gunfire strikes Lake City home
More than a dozen bullets hit a NE Fairview Street home in Lake City on Friday morning. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) press release, police responded at 1:07 a.m. to the report of gunfire. When officers arrived, two victims said they heard gunfire coming from outside their...
floridapolitics.com
Veteran, award-winning educator appointed to Columbia County School Board
Cherie Hill was running unopposed for the opening so she starts early. Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed longtime award-winning educator Cherie Hill to an opening on the Columbia County School Board. Hill was an unopposed candidate for the vacant District 3 seat in the Aug. 23 election, so she will take...
2 men found dead in Macclenny home, Baker County deputies investigating
MACCLENNY, Fla. — Baker County deputies are searching for the suspect they believe shot and killed two friends in their own home in Macclenny off Sawtooth Road. Deputies said a 911 call came in at 11:25 a.m. reporting two dead people were found. One of the victims was found in the hallway and another in a back bedroom.
News4Jax.com
Teen dies after falling from electric skateboard in Clay County
GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol says a 14-year-old has died after falling from an electric skateboard in Clay County. Troopers say the teen, who is from Green Cove Springs, was riding the skateboard on Plantation Ridge Parkway near Evening Breeze Lane when he fell and landed on the road.
WCJB
Alachua County man arrested after hitting a woman
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from the city of Alachua is behind bars for beating a woman. Alachua police officers say James Garrison, 62, was arguing with a woman on Sunday. When officers arrived to the scene they found her with a cut lip and black eyes. The victim...
mainstreetdailynews.com
2-vehicle crash injures 5 in Gilchrist County
Five people were injured when an SUV failed to stop at an intersection along County Road 340 and struck a pickup on Sunday night in Gilchrist County. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) press release, a 23-year-old female from Deltona driving an SUV westbound on CR 340 around 6:45 p.m. failed to stop at the State Road 47 intersection. She struck a pickup being driven north on SR 47 by a 27-year-old male from Moultrie, Georgia. The pickup overturned and one passenger from the SUV was ejected from the vehicle.
Man found dead after shooting at bar in Sumter County, deputies say
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies in Sumter County are investigating after a man was found dead at a bar early Saturday. READ: President Biden: ‘I tested positive for COVID again’. Investigators responded around 12:20 a.m. to The Damn Pub at 4666 CR 300 Lake Panasoffkee for a reported...
alachuachronicle.com
Less transparency on crime in Alachua County as arrest reports are no longer available on weekends
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua Chronicle is one of only two or three media outlets in Alachua County that provide daily reporting on crime, and our reports are the most detailed by far, giving information from the probable cause narrative in the arrest report, the criminal history of the suspect, and bail amounts when available. We do this seven days a week.
villages-news.com
Roofing scams in the Villages
The Village’s is experiencing a reinfestation of roofers and many of them are simply scams. Most of the roofs have architectural shingles while some are three-tab shingles. The average life of a three-tab is 25 years and the architectural is 30 or more. The wind rating for architectural is 130 mph and three tab is 60 mph.
