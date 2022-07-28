ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GmdoT_0gwBdvuI00

"You've gotta check out..."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=499XK2_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. Now what one do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting July 18:

10. "12 Strong"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqAVz_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 4,610,000

9. "CHIPS"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3beRIk_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 5,080,000

8. "Girl in the Picture"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09aYtv_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 7,360,000

7. "The Man from Toronto"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02voT7_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 8,790,000

6. "Sing 2"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2io4i6_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 10,150,000

5. "Daughter of the Wolf"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16KDgk_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 11,080,000

4. "Clean"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OEbRs_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 11,290,000

3. "Persuasion"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vpUoL_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 29,040,000

2. "The Sea Beast"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gkTRU_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 34,140,000

1. "The Gray Man"

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P8ZGV_0gwBdvuI00 Netflix

Hours watched: 88,550,000

1

1

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

134K+
Followers
179K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy