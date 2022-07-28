Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week
"You've gotta check out..."Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. Now what one do you pick? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting July 18:
10. "12 Strong"Hours watched: 4,610,000
9. "CHIPS"Hours watched: 5,080,000
8. "Girl in the Picture"Hours watched: 7,360,000
7. "The Man from Toronto"Hours watched: 8,790,000
6. "Sing 2"Hours watched: 10,150,000
5. "Daughter of the Wolf"Hours watched: 11,080,000
4. "Clean"Hours watched: 11,290,000
3. "Persuasion"Hours watched: 29,040,000
2. "The Sea Beast"Hours watched: 34,140,000
1. "The Gray Man"Hours watched: 88,550,000
1
1
Comments / 0