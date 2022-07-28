Dallas Summer Reading Series: Granada After Dark

www.dmagazine.com
School is Back for Students in 5 Dallas ISD SchoolsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
$1M Mega Million Tickets Were Sold in North TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
New HGTV Reality Show Challenges Home Flippers to make $1 Million in DallasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Wells Fargo Building a New Regional Hub in IrvingLarry LeaseIrving, TX
Community Comes together To Help Balch Spring Fire VictimsLarry LeaseBalch Springs, TX
Two Tims, One Cave
Hey, party people, D Magazine’s “Best of Big D” party is Thursday at The Factory in Deep Ellum. Get your party tickets here. I hopped on with FOX 4’s Tim Ryan this morning to talk about crotch blowouts (read: where to get your jeans fixed) and Italian swear words (read: where to eat ice cream). Tim is one of my favorite Tims. I’ve mixed it up with him in the wild just a little bit. He’s a super approachable guy. And on the air, he is unflappable. Have a watch to see what I mean:
D Living Last Month: Dallas Loves Luxury … and Castles
Last March, I came across a 1920s-era castle for sale on Tokalon Drive. As a lifelong lover of European palaces, Tudor cottages, and fairytales, I was immediately obsessed. I got to thinking, how many castles are for sale in Dallas? Then: can I convince my bosses to let me write about it?
Laurence Mittelbronn Is Off to the Races
As we settle in for lunch on the Bonton Farms patio, Laurence “Lo” Mittelbronn chats it up with the staff. The nonprofit market, restaurant, and café in southern Dallas holds a special place in her heart. Knowing she will be on the go, Mittelbronn orders a filling Grass-Fed Burger with cheese, and we bond over a shared ability to live in an agricultural countryside—where we both grew up—and big cities, where we have thrived since.
Locke Lord’s Elizabeth Mack Is Planting Seeds for the Future
When Elizabeth Mack was 8 years old, she began taking Japanese flower arranging classes. She instantly fell in love with orchids and was drawn to the flower’s voluminous blooms. “What I really love about orchids is that they have these beautiful, showy flowers that last a really long time,” she says.
Leading Off (8/1/22)
Man Shoots Woman, Is Struck By Same Bullet, Dies. According to Dallas police, Byron Redmon shot an unidentified woman in the neck on Saturday. The bullet ended up hitting him in the leg and he bled out. Police aren’t saying if it was intentional or an accident, and I still am unsure on the angle and physics and so on involved here. I don’t mean to be glib, but neck and leg—it’s strange. Also: a man in his early 20s or late teens was shot in the back and killed Sunday afternoon in West Oak Cliff; a Pleasant Grove homeowner shot an intruder; and a woman was found stabbed to death early Sunday in Far East Dallas.
Dallas City Council Looks to Limit Local Impact of Texas’ Abortion Law
The Dallas City Council could consider a resolution in August aimed at blunting the impact of the Texas Legislature’s trigger law that will go into effect following the Supreme Court’s decision that overturned Roe vs. Wade. Dallas’ measure would direct city staff—which includes the Dallas Police Department—to make...
