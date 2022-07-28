Dallas Summer Reading Series: Granada After Dark

Man Shoots Woman, Is Struck By Same Bullet, Dies. According to Dallas police, Byron Redmon shot an unidentified woman in the neck on Saturday. The bullet ended up hitting him in the leg and he bled out. Police aren’t saying if it was intentional or an accident, and I still am unsure on the angle and physics and so on involved here. I don’t mean to be glib, but neck and leg—it’s strange. Also: a man in his early 20s or late teens was shot in the back and killed Sunday afternoon in West Oak Cliff; a Pleasant Grove homeowner shot an intruder; and a woman was found stabbed to death early Sunday in Far East Dallas.

