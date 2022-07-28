Miami Food Events this Weekend: Summer of Love, Bloody Marys, Alligator Tasting, and Christmas in July

www.miaminewtimes.com
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?L. CaneTampa, FL
Swim Week in Miami: 12 swimwear from PrettyLittleThing to finish "hot girl summer"Carla St. LouisMiami, FL
"Climate change problems are real,” says Republican Mayor Francis SuarezToni KorazaMiami, FL
5 Day Itinerary in Miami BeachJoJo's Cup of MochaMiami Beach, FL
12-Year Old Child Lost In Miami Airport By American AirlinesBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Related
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Amazonica's Meal Deal, Family Wellness Day, and Pilo's Exclusive Diner
Food and drink events across Miami this week include a new meal deal, a family wellness day, an exclusive chef's table dining, and national ice cream sandwich day. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. New Meal Deal from Amazonica. Starting August 1,...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Amazonica, The Blakery, and Playa Bowls
Miami's latest round of openings includes the Blakery's first retail location at Time Out Market, the third location for Colombian-inspired Amazonica, and a healthy taste of the Jersey Shore at Playa Bowls. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Amazonica. 1250 S. Miami Ave., Miami.
Eater
The Best New Restaurants to Try During Miami Spice 2022
August is here and despite the record-breaking heat and humidity, locals know to celebrate. After all, it marks the start of Miami Spice, the restaurant promotion organized by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) that runs from August 1 through September. With 169 restaurants already signed up (and...
Miami New Times
The 14 Best Things to Do This Week in Miami
On Monday, Kehlani brings their Blue Water Road Trip Tour to the FPL Solar Amphitheater. The concert supports the singer's latest album, Blue Water Road, filled with soulful vocal deliveries and smooth melodies. The record features recent singles “Altar,” “Little Story,” and “Up At Night” (featuring Justin Bieber). Kehlani is also known for their collaborations with artists like Jhené Aiko, Charlie Puth, Zedd, and Cardi B. Rapper Rico Nasty and singer Destin Conrad are set to open Monday's show. 8 p.m. Monday, at FPL Solar Amphitheater, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkamphitheater.com. Tickets cost $39.50 to $109.50 via livenation.com. Sophia Medina.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iheart.com
Here's The Best Grilled Cheese In Florida
Grilled cheese is classic comfort food that comes in many forms. Some like to keep it simple with tons of cheddar grilled between two slices of bread. Others like to spice it up by throwing in meats, veggies, and all kinds of goodies. Several restaurants have become infamous for their mouthwatering takes on grilled cheese.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Miami, FL
With beaches and party spots, Miami is a known hotspot for tourists. If you are new or old to the area and looking for some Mexican food, you came to the right place. With this list of the 15 best restaurants in Miami, Fl; you can quickly satisfy your cravings.
126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present
On this evening, 126 years ago, the City of Miami was incorporated on the second floor of a billiard hall with 368 people present…Middle-Contest1226. The name of the building was “The Lobby” (second from R) and this photo is from that same year (1896) looking North on today’s S Miami Avenue, just north of the Miami River. (u/Middle-Contest1226)
Click10.com
Inspection shows things not so smooth at South Florida Smoothie King
An inspector with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services was at the Smoothie King on West Flagler Street last week and found serious roach, fly and sanitation issues. Unlike the restaurants, where the establishment is ordered shut, the FDACS places a “stop use” order on equipment and sections...
IN THIS ARTICLE
islandernews.com
Sunday, free performance by American--Argentinean singer Solange Merdinian
The last performance of the FREE the Miami Beach Classical Music Festival summer concert series takes place Sunday, July 31 at Lummus Park in South Beach. The 7 p.m. concert will feature acclaimed American-Armenian-Argentinean singer Solange Merdinian, known for her “smoldering stage presence,” (New York Times) and her “richly-hued voice” (BBC Music Magazine).
What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?
There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
Fort Lauderdale’s Mai-Kai Restaurant & Polynesian Show to Reopen in Late 2022
This Fort Lauderdale staple is reopening after roof damage shut them down in 2020
matadornetwork.com
This Fort Lauderdale Hotel Rivals Anything in Miami for the Perfect Beach Vacation
If you’re looking to party or hang out with millennials and gen-zers, many people would advise you to head to Miami for vacation. Whereas if you’re looking for a family-friendly vacation, Fort Lauderdale or Orlando are probably your best options. I’ve been to Miami, and while it’s true that it’s a fantastic city to meet people, I often found it overwhelming and chaotic, even during the slow season. So when I arrived in Fort Lauderdale, I wasn’t sure what to expect. When I got there, I found a thriving beach city with sleek hotels, gorgeous beaches, and a fantastic food and drinks scene — all without the upcharges from the glitz and glamour in Miami. And the best place to stay in this beach town is the W Fort Lauderdale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PHOTOS: Miami barbecue recruiting event
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- View photographs of recruits attending Miami's barbecue on Saturday. A number of players were on hand including at least 10 committed Hurricanes.
communitynewspapers.com
Shops at Merrick Park welcomes new retailers
Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables’ premier destination for fine shopping and dining, has welcomed several new luxury retailers to its impressive retail lineup. Earlier this year, the popular destination welcomed designer shops Eden Park, Saya/Sitka Semsch, LensCrafters Specialty Optical and Eyewear and Sisu Clinic. This summer, Lafayette 148 and IMO Glow will open.
VIDEO: Miami hosts a summer barbecue
CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch a video of recruits showing up to attend Miami's summer barbecue on Saturday. Over 10 Miami commits as well as a number of top prospects in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes were on hand. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and...
islandernews.com
Finding remnants of old Crandon Park Zoo at Zoo Miami
Most who lived on the Key in the 1960s and 70s remember hearing a very distinctive, deep rumbling sound in the late afternoons: the roar of Mushi, the male lion at Crandon Park Zoo. The old zoo has been closed for more than 40 years now, and the pathways and cages transformed into the Quiet Gardens — a beautiful place to stroll or ride a bicycle.
iheart.com
South Florida woman arrested for selling $119K in fake plane tickets
Miami, FL - A South Florida woman has been arrested for running a fraudulent travel agency and selling $119,000 in fake airline tickets to customers. Miami police arrested 46-year-old Maria Van-Caneghem on 25 counts of various charges, ranging from grand theft to organized fraud. According to police, Van-Caneghem contacted the...
This Is Florida's Most Delicious Burger
Eat This, Not That! found the best burgers in every state thanks to Yelp.
WSVN-TV
Scotty’s Landing replaced with new restaurant open to public
Any Scotty’s Landing fans watching? The beloved Coconut Grove restaurant and bar is just a memory now, but it’s long-awaited replacement is finally open. Bayshore Club promises a whole new, elevated experience. Huge Scotty’s fan here, so I was very curious about Bayshore Club, and let me tell...
Comments / 0