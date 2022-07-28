ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HCSO homicide detective updates case of Spring child found dead inside washing machine

KHOU
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.khou.com

Deirdre Jones
3d ago

I hope you don't expect people to believe he put himself in the washer and I hope you question them separately before you arrest them

truecrimedaily

Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
houstonstringer_com

Two men were arrested after a shooting at a cafe in west Harris County

Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting at the Wild Wing Cafe located at 20940 Katy Fwy, TX in west Harris County in the Gardens at Westgreen shopping center. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. It is unclear what led up to the shooting but there was a heavy police presence at the scene. Harris County Constables with Precinct 5 and Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded as well. According to initial reports, no one was injured.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Daily Beast

Uber Driver Accused of Killing Pastor in Road-Rage Shooting

An Uber driver has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston pastor during a road-rage incident in June. According to KHOU, a witness identified the car that left the scene of the crime and police stopped it on June 29. The driver, Deshawn Longmire, reportedly told police that his phone records and Uber app would show that he was not near the shooting site at the time of the slaying—but, in fact, they confirmed he was. The victim, Ronald Mouton, preached at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and had 10 grandchildren. “I was talking with his wife this morning and said, ‘We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,’” Mouton’s friend, Bishop James Dixon, told the TV station. “That is the kind of heart this family has.”
HOUSTON, TX

