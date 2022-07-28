HCSO homicide detective updates case of Spring child found dead inside washing machine

www.khou.com
Deirdre Jones
3d ago
I hope you don't expect people to believe he put himself in the washer and I hope you question them separately before you arrest them
Reply
2
Related
Missing 7-year-old Texas boy found dead in washing machine
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (TCD) -- A 7-year-old boy was reportedly found dead in his home's garage washing machine hours after his parents called police and reported him missing. According to the Harris County Constable Precinct 4, Troy Khoeler was reported missing from the 4400 block of Rosegate Drive in the Birnamwood Subdivision in the early hours of July 28. About an hour and a half after announcing he was missing, the Harris County Constable said Khoeler was found deceased.
Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
Decomposing body of missing woman, 22, found in apartment after neighbors complained of ‘rotting’ smell for months
A DECOMPOSED body of a missing 22-year-old woman was found in an apartment after neighbors complained about smelling rotting for months. The remains were discovered to be those of Bianca Hass, who vanished earlier this year, according to the Lake County Coroner's office. Hass was last heard from on January...
Three Texas sisters aged five, eight and nine are all found DEAD in neighbor's pond after vanishing from care of babysitter while their mom was at work
Three young sisters were found dead after vanishing from their Texas home while by babysat by a family friend. Zi’Ariel Robinson Oliver, 9, A'Miyah Hughes, 8, and Te'Mari Robinson Oliver, 5, were reported missing from their small town residence Friday night. A dive team pulled their bodies from a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
The family of a man found in a field next to a busy on-ramp of a major freeway in Houston wants answers; plans protest
Rodolfo Monjaraz "Rudy" was found in a field on July 6, 2022, next to the Cullen on-ramp to I-45 north. He was discovered by Houston Firefighters who were headed back to the station from another unrelated call.
Big catalytic converter theft ring bust in Houston connected to murder of sheriff's deputy
HOUSTON, TX (Covering Katy) - There may be fewer catalytic converter thefts in Katy following a huge bust today in Houston. Six men were arrested. They are accused of fencing stolen catalytic converters for three individuals charged with murdering Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.
Man murdered in Fort Worth identified
The man gunned down at a Fort Worth gas station Monday has now been identified. Iyad Khalifah was shot multiple times Monday night and died in the parking lot of the Conoco station on Meadowbrook near Oakland and I-30.
Double shooting with AK-47 on Aldine Westfield leaves two men dead in north Houston
Two men are dead following a shootout in the 10200 Block of Aldine Westfield at Parker Rd. in north Houston. The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on July 27, 2022, in front of Coop Elementary School.
Man accused of killing two people overnight in the Houston area arrested after multi-agency manhunt
According to police, two men, in a Nissan Altima met up with the two men in the Mercedes for a transaction, which turned into a carjacking. This occurred at the Checkpoint Gas station mentioned below.
Houston Road Rage Couple Arrested and Appears Before the Judge
Houston Road Rage Incident resulted in an Aggravated Assault Charge. By now I am sure everyone has either seen the viral video floating around social media, or heard about the road rage incident on the news. A couple charged in connection with a road rage incident appeared before a judge early Wednesday morning.
Two men were arrested after a shooting at a cafe in west Harris County
Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting at the Wild Wing Cafe located at 20940 Katy Fwy, TX in west Harris County in the Gardens at Westgreen shopping center. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022. It is unclear what led up to the shooting but there was a heavy police presence at the scene. Harris County Constables with Precinct 5 and Harris County Sheriff Deputies responded as well. According to initial reports, no one was injured.
Daily Beast
Uber Driver Accused of Killing Pastor in Road-Rage Shooting
An Uber driver has been charged with fatally shooting a Houston pastor during a road-rage incident in June. According to KHOU, a witness identified the car that left the scene of the crime and police stopped it on June 29. The driver, Deshawn Longmire, reportedly told police that his phone records and Uber app would show that he was not near the shooting site at the time of the slaying—but, in fact, they confirmed he was. The victim, Ronald Mouton, preached at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church and had 10 grandchildren. “I was talking with his wife this morning and said, ‘We have to pray for the person who killed my husband,’” Mouton’s friend, Bishop James Dixon, told the TV station. “That is the kind of heart this family has.”
Knife-wielding suspect in mental health crisis at group home shot by a Houston Police Officer in west Houston
A knife-wielding suspect at a group home was shot by a Houston Police Officer late Saturday night, just before midnight. Police say the suspect was having a mental health crisis.
Comments / 13