Related, partner pay $51M for Aventura mixed-use dev site

Duncan Hillsley Capital bulked up its South Florida rental portfolio with a $25.1 million acquisition of 143 units at a Sunrise condominium complex. An affiliate of the Boca Raton-based real estate investment firm now owns a majority of Sunrise on the Green, a 238-unit garden-style condo complex at 4001 North University Drive, according to records. The deal breaks down to $176,049 per unit, and the buyer took out a $20.4 million mortgage with Coral Gables-based Amerant Bank.

SUNRISE, FL ・ 13 HOURS AGO