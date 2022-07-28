ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aventura, FL

Related, partner pay $51M for Aventura mixed-use dev site

By Lidia Dinkova
therealdeal.com
 4 days ago
Related
Duncan Hillsley fattens up rental portfolio with $25M bulk condo purchase in Sunrise

Duncan Hillsley Capital bulked up its South Florida rental portfolio with a $25.1 million acquisition of 143 units at a Sunrise condominium complex. An affiliate of the Boca Raton-based real estate investment firm now owns a majority of Sunrise on the Green, a 238-unit garden-style condo complex at 4001 North University Drive, according to records. The deal breaks down to $176,049 per unit, and the buyer took out a $20.4 million mortgage with Coral Gables-based Amerant Bank.
SUNRISE, FL
Lease roundup: FirstService leases in Boca, PlantLab in Pompano Beach

FirstService Residential I Yamato Office Center I Boca Raton. Property management firm FirstService Residential will move its Boca Raton office to Yamato Office Center II. FirstService will relocate in November to a 11,200-square-foot space at the building at 999 Yamato Road, according to a news release from the tenant’s broker.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Z Capital loses attempt to assess Carillon condo owners in Miami Beach nearly $8M

Z Capital Group lost its attempt to levy a $7.7 million assessment on condominium unit owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. The outcome is the latest in the drawn out and still-ongoing legal battle, pitting the associations for the North, South and Central towers against Z Capital’s affiliate, Carillon Hotel. The oceanfront complex is at 6801 Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

