Obituary: Fayrene Leonard Stewart
Fayrene Leonard Stewart, 90, of Batesville passed away Friday, July 29, 2022. She was born July 21, 1932 in Bethesda, Arkansas to Robert Allen Leonard and Nona Edwards Leonard. Fayrene was a member of Central Ave United Methodist Church. She loved her flowers and her family, especially her grandchildren. Survivors...
Obituary: John Lee McLaughlin
John Lee McLaughlin, age 45 of Memphis, Tennessee formerly of Cave City passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022, in Memphis. He was born on January 23, 1977, in Batesville, Arkansas to Ronald A. McLaughlin and Brinda Lee Mahan. He was of the Baptist faith. John enjoyed playing computer games and liked rap music.
Obituary: Winfred “Wimp” Dale Reed
Winfred “Wimp” Dale Reed, 68, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1954, in Batesville, Arkansas to the late Walter Reed and Vergie (Hoover) Reed. Wimp was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord more than anything else in his life. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them every chance he could get. Wimp loved racing and raced for 18 years. He worked at the track for many years afterward and enjoyed helping the guys work on their cars. After racing, he started to participate in car shows with his Victory Red 1965 C-10 pickup truck and won many awards alongside his family. Wimp worked for the Highway Department for 38 years. He also enjoyed going to the lake with his family and watching the Arkansas Razorbacks. Above all else, Wimp was very humble and selfless and spent his life helping others. He never met a stranger, and he always had a smile on his face.
Obituary: J W Runyan
J W Runyan, 91, of Batesville, AR. died on Thursday, July 28, 2022. J W was born March 30, 1931, in Batesville, AR, to the late William Edward Runyan and Lula Gladys (Sanders) Runyan. J W was a true patriot, he served his country honorably in the United States Navy and was very proud of his service. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved dogs, especially his Boston Terriers. He also liked to garden, cook, and watch Swamp People. J W was a kind man with a servant’s heart. He never met a stranger and was willing to do anything and everything to help someone in need. He was beloved by all that knew him. Of all his passions and hobbies, nothing meant more to him than his family.
Obituary: Finis Ezekiel Doolin
Finis Ezekiel Doolin, 81, of Batesville passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022. He was born August 31, 1940, in Marcella, Arkansas to Hiram LaVoid Doolin and Eulia Mae Patterson Doolin. Finis was of the Baptist faith and loved his family greatly. He was a veteran of the United States Army,...
Obituary: Margarethe Maria Willis
Margarethe Maria Willis, 93, passed away on July 29, 2022, in Batesville, Arkansas. She was born on January 5, 1929, in Buchenau, Silesia (Poland) to the late Victor and Maria Ultrata. Margarethe was always involved in her church, no matter where she and her husband had moved to. She supported the military and was always lending a helping hand. She enjoyed cooking and making jam. Christmas was her favorite holiday; she always decorated her house inside and out for everyone to see. Above all else, Margarethe will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Cleverlys coming to Ozarka for benefit concert
The Cleverlys will be performing at Ozarka College on September 10. The concert will be held in the John E. Miller Education Complex Auditorium in Melbourne and will begin at 7 p.m. It is presented by Townsend Spice and Supply and Grassroots Equipment and Outdoors. Proceeds will benefit the Earnie...
New $35 million manufacturing tool facility for Ash Flat celebrates opening
An underutilized industrial facility in Ash Flat officially reopened Friday, July 29, after a $35 million refurbish. Joined by Arkansas state and local officials, Emerson celebrated the official opening of its 277,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Ash Flat. The Missouri-based corporation made the investment to transform the existing industrial structure, which...
KAIT: Stabbing incident reported at Watermelon Festival
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting one man was stabbed during an altercation at the Cave City Watermelon Festival Saturday. The Jonesboro television outlet says Sharp County Chief Deputy Aaron Presser confirmed two 20-year-old men were involved in a fight that lead to a knife being pulled and one person being stabbed.
Two Jackson County residents found dead after house fire; homicide investigation underway
Arkansas State Police say the bodies of a Jackson County man and woman were discovered by authorities Friday night after a local fire department extinguished a fire inside a Beedeville residence, south of Newport. According to a media release, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department requested the Arkansas State Police to...
Man charged after stabbing incident at Watermelon Festival
More information is becoming public about the Saturday stabbing at the Cave City Watermelon Festival. In Independence County Circuit Court, 29-year-old Killian Starr Daniel Day (pictured below) has been charged with that stabbing. His charge is second degree battery — a felony. Day is also charged with three misdemeanors:...
