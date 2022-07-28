Winfred “Wimp” Dale Reed, 68, went home to be with the Lord on July 31, 2022. He was born on February 18, 1954, in Batesville, Arkansas to the late Walter Reed and Vergie (Hoover) Reed. Wimp was of the Baptist faith and loved the Lord more than anything else in his life. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them every chance he could get. Wimp loved racing and raced for 18 years. He worked at the track for many years afterward and enjoyed helping the guys work on their cars. After racing, he started to participate in car shows with his Victory Red 1965 C-10 pickup truck and won many awards alongside his family. Wimp worked for the Highway Department for 38 years. He also enjoyed going to the lake with his family and watching the Arkansas Razorbacks. Above all else, Wimp was very humble and selfless and spent his life helping others. He never met a stranger, and he always had a smile on his face.

BATESVILLE, AR ・ 7 HOURS AGO