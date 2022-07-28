Lillie Lorine (Howard) Cleese – July 12, 2022

susanvillestuff.com
BLM Announces Fire Restrictions for NE California, NW Nevada Public Lands
The Bureau of Land Management on Monday, August 1st, will implement seasonal fire restrictions to prevent wildfire risk on public lands managed by the Eagle Lake and Applegate field offices in Lassen, Modoc, Plumas, Sierra, Shasta and Siskiyou counties in California, and in Washoe County, Nevada. These seasonal restrictions are...
Fox5 KVVU
Here’s how much you need to make in order to rent apartment in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As rents continue to skyrocket across the country, a new report looked at how much a person needs to make in each state and areas in order to afford rent on a two-bedroom apartment. Published by the Low Income Housing Coalition, the report, dubbed “Out...
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Receptionist (Medical) Susanville Indian Rancheria: Receptionist (Medical) OPENING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT:August 1, 2022CLOSING DATE OF ANNOUNCEMENT:First Cut-Off Date: August 15, 2022Second Cut-Off Date: August 29, 2022POSITION TITLE:... Job Announcement: SIRCO Susanville Indian Rancheria Corporation: Smokin Bean – Cashier/Barista – On Call. Marshel Couso...
Developers destroyed this forgotten wetland in Tahoe. Can scientists save what's left?
The nearly 600-acre marsh is key to restoring Lake Tahoe's clarity and fighting climate change.
Mountain Democrat
Contractor sting nets handful of unlicensed builders
The Contractors State License Board, in conjunction with the California Department of Insurance and the El Dorado County District Attorney’s Office, conducted a sting operation earlier this summer in South Lake Tahoe. The sting attracted nine suspects, seven of which were cited for contracting without a license along with...
Job Announcement: Susanville Indian Rancheria: Receptionist (Medical)
Susanville Indian Rancheria: Receptionist (Medical) POSITION TITLE: Receptionist (Medical) STARTING SALARY: $15.00 to $17.20 depending on experience. The Receptionist will be part of the front office operations staff. The Receptionist will perform a variety of functions necessary to aid the efficient clinical office and billing operations for Lassen Indian Health Center. This position must be sensitive to the needs of the Indian community, it’s culture and traditions and all other clients we serve.
2news.com
Reno Fire Responds to Extraction Crash on Virginia Street and McCarran
The Reno Fire Department, REMSA, and Reno Police are on scene of an extraction traffic crash involving two vehicles. It happened at 3 p.m. on South Virginia St. near McCarran Blvd. One lane heading southbound on Virginia St. was closed until the rolled over vehicle was towed away. RPD say...
Adopt A Pet Today from the Lassen County Animal Shelter – Cody
Meet Cody — He’s big, silly, and full of lots of energy!. Cody came to the Lassen County Animal Shelter as a surrender. He’s about 2 years old and has a lot of energy to burn. He’d benefit from joining an active household and would thrive with an experienced dog owner. He needs a refresher course on house manners, such as counter surfing and jumping up, so his new family will need to be prepared to help him transition into a new routine and what’s expected of him.
KOLO TV Reno
Dozens arrested and cited during street racing crackdown
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Northern Nevada Law Enforcement Agencies partnered for a joint operation to address illegal street racing and sideshows in the Reno-Sparks area, which resulted in several arrests and dozens of citations. 77 officers and other staff from Reno and Sparks Police, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office and Nevada...
2news.com
Biggest Little City Wing Festival Returns To Downtown Reno
The 8th annual Biggest Little City Wing Fest kicked off this weekend in Downtown Reno. The Biggest Little City Wing Fest vendors will serve more than 20,000 pounds of chicken wings and compete for various awards.
mynews4.com
Crews respond to a rollover crash at South Virginia Street in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Reno Fire Department (RFD) is responding to a rollover crash at South Virginia St. near South McCarran Blvd. in Reno Sunday afternoon. RFD says two vehicles were involved, but only one car tipped over to the side. Two people were trapped and extricated with minor injuries.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings June 27 through July 3
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Robert Hill, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Robert Hoyland, Fallon PD; New...
Plumas County News
Sheriff’s Blotter July 18-21 – dealing with some very unusual behaviors
Information in the Sheriff’s Blotter is gathered from the dispatch logs provided by the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office. No individual’s names are reported. And those arrested should be presumed innocent until proven guilty. The following is a summary of activity for July 18-21, 2022. July 18. Trying...
KTVU FOX 2
2 California inmates killed in separate prison attacks
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Two inmates at separate California prisons were killed in weekend attacks by other inmates, corrections officials said Monday. One victim was previously suspected in his cellmate’s death, and two of the four attackers were also suspected in prior slayings, authorities confirmed. The first happened Friday night...
FOX Reno
Road closures in Sparks for annual Hot August Nights event
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The City of Sparks is announcing road closures during Hot August Nights, the annual classic car event being held August 4 to August 7 in the Reno and Sparks area. Road closures are set to begin Monday, August 1 at 12:30...
2news.com
Storm Chances with Rain Likely
After a prolonged period of hot weather some cooler air will move in on Monday. As the weather pattern changes more moisture will move into northern Nevada as well. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 90’s with mostly cloudy skies and a thirty percent chance for rain and thunderstorms. The first half of the day will be dry in Reno, but the later half will pose a threat of storms. Most of the activity and the bulk of the rain will fall south of Highway 50 the next few days, but more moisture will move north over the next 48 hours. The ridge that brought as all of the heat this past week is finally moving east allowing for the wind flow and jet stream to change direction. The storms will follow the path of the jet stream and come up from the south on Sunday.
fernleyreporter.com
One killed in off-road accident
One person was killed and another was rescued after an off-road accident late Wednesday night west of Fernley. North Lyon County Fire District rescue crews were called for an off-road vehicle accident at approximately 1:30 a.m. Thursday. After searching for several hours, they found and rescued one person at about 7:30 a.m. They found the accident scene at about 8:50 a.m. but the passenger in the side-by-side vehicle had died of injuries suffered in the crash.
L.A. Weekly
Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 80 Closed Down All Lanes [Reno, NV]
RENO, NV (July 29, 2022) – On Thursday, all lanes were closed after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80, near the California state line. The incident happened on July 7th, at around 9:15 a.m., when four vehicles collided on Interstate 80. Due to the extent of the wreckage, officials closed down all of the eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 while they performed cleanup and preliminary duties.
kkoh.com
Reno Police Looking For This Robbery Suspect
Reno Police are searching for the suspect who opened a woman’s car door, pepper sprayed her, then stole her purse. It happened just before midnight on July 15th in the Peppermill parking lot. The suspect is described as black, 30 to 40 years old, and 5 foot 8 inches to 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a jacket with white stripes on the sleeves, jeans and red tennis shoes. If you have any information about the case, you are urged to call the Reno Police Department or Secret Witness, 775-322-4900.
mynews4.com
Reno Police searching for suspect in Peppermill Casino robbery
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Police are searching for a man who pepper sprayed a woman and stole her purse at the Peppermill Casino on July 15. Reno Police Department patrol responded to the parking lot of the Peppermill Casino around 11:30 p.m. on July 15 and met with the victim of a robbery. A man had opened the victim’s driver’s side door, pepper sprayed her and taken her purse. The Reno Police department is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect.
