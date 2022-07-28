www.seehafernews.com
Doris Marie Wehausen
Doris Marie (Kolb) Wehausen, 94, of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Sylvan Crossings of Maritime Gardens under the care of St. Croix Hospice. She was born to the late Walter and Mathilda (Clasen) Kolb on August 27, 1927 in Newton. In 1940 Doris was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1944. Upon finishing school, Doris worked in the Manitowoc County Agricultural Office until 1947. She was also employed in the dietary department at North Ridge Rehabilitation beginning in 1979 until 1998. On November 1, 1947 she was united in marriage to Paul Wehausen. Together they farmed the family farm. They also enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and working crossword puzzles.
LeRoy F. Trochil
LeRoy F. Trochil, age 94, of Manitowoc, passed away Tuesday evening July 26, 2022, at Shady Lane Home. LeRoy was born on March 6, 1928, in Manitowoc, son of the late William and Viola (Zeman) Trochil. He grew up in Manitowoc and was a 1946 graduate of Manitowoc Lincoln High School. Following high school LeRoy entered the United States Army serving from June 19, 1946, until April 23, 1948, in the South Pacific. On August 26, 1950, LeRoy was married to Lorraine T. Novack at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Manitowoc. He worked for Manitowoc Shipbuilding and Manitowoc Engineering for over 40 years as a crane operator. LeRoy enjoyed spending time with his family and playing cards. He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish.
Large Grassfire Reported Near Kiel Saturday
Three area fire departments were summoned Saturday afternoon (July 29th) on a report of a large grass fire in the Manitowoc County Town of Schleswig. Kiel Fire Department Public Information Officer Kyle Preissner said his personnel were dispatched to 22-414 County Road XX just before 2:00 p.m. for the fire in a ditch line.
4-Year-Old Manitowoc Boy Gets Disney Wish
A 4-year-old Manitowoc boy with special needs has had his wish granted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Henry Tyeptanar, the son of Michael and Emily Tyeptanar, was born with a rare, fatal disease called Myotubular Myopathy, which affects one in 50,000 males. People with this condition have muscle weakness and decreased...
Three Meetings Scheduled for Today in the City of Manitowoc
There are three meetings scheduled to kick off the month of August in the City of Manitowoc. Starting off the day will be the Room Tax Commission, which will be in the Council Chambers at 4:30 p.m. After getting an update on the visual identity of Visit Manitowoc and their...
Manitowoc American Legion Win State Baseball Tournament
The Manitowoc American Legion Baseball team captured the State Triple A American Legion Baseball championship Saturday. Legion Post 88 beat Eau Claire 6-3 in Saturday’s finale at Sheboygan’s Wildwood Park. They had lost to Eau Claire 10-0 on Friday, but came out strong in their second chance game...
Manitowoc Man Accused of Breaking into a Home by Using a Hatchet
A Manitowoc man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into a home by using a hatchet. Officers with the Manitowoc Police Department were called to a residence in the 2100 block of Richmond Avenue on July 26th to investigate the burglary report. The 32-year-old suspect used the hatchet to...
Details Released Regarding Fatal Crash Early Last Week
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office has released some additional details surrounding the fatal crash last week Monday (July 25th) which resulted in the death of a New Holstein man. According to Deputy reports, 33-year-old Amanda Hall of Sheboygan was traveling north on County Highway A in Calumet County when...
Vehicle Crash Lands Manitowoc Woman in Jail
A Manitowoc woman is facing charges following a vehicle crash over the weekend. The crash in the 1100 block of Lincoln Boulevard was reported to the Manitowoc Police Department at around 4:15 yesterday afternoon (July 31st). The responding officers noted the female driver was showing signs of impairment, including slurring...
Two Rivers City Council to Discuss Property Acquisitions Tonight
It will be a rather busy start to the month in the City of Two Rivers as far as meetings are concerned. Starting things off this morning (August 1st) will be the Committee on Aging, which will be in the Senior Center Library at 8:30 a.m. After getting input from...
Manitowoc Public Library Board to Select a New Executive Director Next Week
After nearly a year of searching, the Manitowoc Public Library Board will be naming a new Executive Director next week. The board is scheduled to meet at 5:00 p.m. on Monday (August 1st) where they will enter a closed session to discuss the filling of the position, before appointing an Executive Director in an open session.
Capitol Civic Center Board Names First Ever Female President
There was a first recently at Manitowoc’s downtown Capitol Civic Centre. Chris Kornely has been selected as the first female president of the theatre’s board of directors. “It’s a great board, that is very active,” Kornely said while on WOMT’s Be My Guest program. “We have a variety of talents on the board. Somebody has to take the title, but we all do the work.”
Two Area Cities Named in the Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.com
According to an online publication, two cities in our area are among the best places to live in the entire country. Livability.com has released a list of Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S. each year for the last nine years, and for the last two, Madison has topped that list.
UWGB’s Institute for Women’s Leadership Launching New Programs in September
The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is now enrolling women across Northeast Wisconsin for two new leadership programsavailable through the Institute for Women’s Leadership. The programs begin in September and are designed to meet the region’s ongoing need to strengthen the women’s leadership pipeline. The Institute for Women’s...
Trial to Begin Next Week for Man Accused of a Hate Crime in Fond du Lac
The trial for a man accused of a hate crime in Fond du Lac is scheduled to begin in a week. 29-year-old Daniel Navarro was charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide with a Hate Crime Enhancer for the 2020 death of 55-year-old Phillip Thiessen. Navarro allegedly rammed his vehicle into...
