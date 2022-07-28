Doris Marie (Kolb) Wehausen, 94, of Manitowoc, passed away on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Sylvan Crossings of Maritime Gardens under the care of St. Croix Hospice. She was born to the late Walter and Mathilda (Clasen) Kolb on August 27, 1927 in Newton. In 1940 Doris was confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Newtonburg. She was a graduate of Lincoln High School with the class of 1944. Upon finishing school, Doris worked in the Manitowoc County Agricultural Office until 1947. She was also employed in the dietary department at North Ridge Rehabilitation beginning in 1979 until 1998. On November 1, 1947 she was united in marriage to Paul Wehausen. Together they farmed the family farm. They also enjoyed traveling, playing cards, and working crossword puzzles.

MANITOWOC, WI ・ 14 HOURS AGO