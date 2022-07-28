Attacking monkeys besiege Japanese city, snatching babies and clawing at flesh: AP

www.silive.com
Family of pilot, who died after exiting plane during mid-flight emergency, left reeling, father says
The father of a North Carolina pilot, who died after exiting a plane during a mid-flight emergency, said his family is still trying to reckon with what led to the 23-year-old's death. Charles Hew Crooks had spent years working toward his dream of becoming a pilot, his father Hew Crooks...
One-man’s shanty home: Hobo builds a 16ft makeshift wooden house on the Manhattan Bridge cycle lane using plywood, cardboard, a bike lock and a pail for the toilet
An unidentified Chinese-born squatter has built his own corner of New York real estate on the Manhattan Bridge. The man in his 50s or 60s, reportedly named 'Joey', made the tiny house of out plywood and cardboard. His 16 sq ft home on the cycle thoroughfare has no running water...
Transit worker praised for helping officer attacked by teens
NEW YORK -- A transit worker was praised Thursday for jumping in to help a police officer who was under attack at a Harlem subway station.It happened at the 125th Street and Lexington Avenue station Saturday.READ MORE: Video shows teens beating officers in confrontation over subway fare evasion, NYPD saysThe transit worker, who does not want to be identified, says he just had to help."A perpetrator had a police officer in a bad situation in a chokehold on the floor, so I knew I had to intervene to stop it ... I helped pull the perp off him and tried to...
New York City prosecutor defends going easy on teen who brutally attacked cop
New York City prosecutor Alvin Bragg defended his office's decision to go easy on a 16-year-old caught on video viciously assaulting a cop who confronted him for not paying the subway fare – the teen's third felony arrest in less than four months. The teen, whose name is being...
Chinese machines that can produce more than 100kg of meth in a single 'cook' are being smuggled into Australia
Machines capable of producing more than 100kg of methamphetamine in a single 'cook' are being imported into Australia. The machines, known as decarboxylation reactors, are from China and can reportedly be purchased for around $30,000. Five people were arrested last week by detectives from Victoria Police's Clandestine Laboratory squad, after...
Police: Fruit stand worker stabbed with screwdriver in unprovoked attack
NEW YORK - Police say a man was stabbed in an unprovoked attack while working at a fruit stand in Brooklyn. It was caught on camera Wednesday afternoon on Lafayette Avenue in Fort Greene. Surveillance video shows the suspect grab the man from behind and stab him in the shoulder with a screwdriver. Police said he took off running toward Fort Greene Park. The victim was treated for a minor puncture wound. Anyone with information about his attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NYPD: Remains found in 2021 identified as missing NYC woman
NEW YORK -- Police have identified human remains found in Queens in 2021.A skull was found on July 26, 2021, in the backyard of a home in the Jamaica section.READ MORE: Skull discovered in backyard of Queens homePolice say it's the remains of a missing woman from Flatbush, Brooklyn -- 54-year-old Gloria Lee.Investigators don't know how Lee died but have ruled her death a homicide.Police are now looking for her killer.
23 abused huskies rescued from abandoned lot on SI
The ASPCA accompanied police from the New York City Sheriff’s Office on Friday to rescue almost two dozen huskies from an abandoned lot where they were being abused on Staten Island.
Bloomberg
How Dangerous Is NYC, Really?
Violent incidents have jumped in New York City since the pandemic began — and residents, tourists and businesses are getting nervous. But widespread anxiety obscures the fact that crime is still at decades-long lows. A rash of high-profile incidents in subway stations and tourist hubs—and an outspoken new...
Bishop Robbed Of $1 Million In Jewelry Allegedly Stole $90K From Congregant
Bishop Lamor Whitehead is facing a lawsuit alleging that he stole a parishioner's life savings.
LI woman dog's dies after being left in hot car by Guide Dog Foundation
A seeing and hearing impaired woman on Long Island is accusing the Guide Dog Foundation of leaving her dog in a hot car to die.
Caught on camera: Gun fight erupts on streets of Astoria
NEW YORK -- A gun fight in Queens was caught on camera.It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday on First Street in Astoria.Police say an argument between three people turned violent.In the video, you can see two of the three men firing at each other.One man was hit in the stomach. His condition is not known.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Suspect arrested in Upper West Side attempted rape
NEW YORK -- Police say they have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to an attempted rape in Manhattan.Charges are pending in a second attempted rape in Brooklyn.READ MORE: NYPD: Same man wanted for attempted rapes in Brooklyn, ManhattanEstarling Cabral Martinez surrendered to police Thursday night with his attorney.He's currently charged in a sexual assault on the Upper West Side on July 20. Police say he forcibly grabbed a woman and tried to rape her.Martinez is also suspected in an attack on a different woman at the Carroll Street subway station in Carroll Gardens on July 23. Charges are still pending in that attack.
NYPD: Man strikes woman in head in unprovoked attack
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a man they said was caught on camera striking a woman in the head on the Upper East Side. It happened on Park Avenue at around 6 a.m. on July 14. The man was walking by the 27-year-old woman when he hit her in the head with an object, according to police.He was unprovoked, police said. The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for a cut on her forehead. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
Subway violence: Gunman fires into moving train in Queens, rider shoved onto tracks in Times Square
A gunman fired into a moving train in Queens and a rider was shoved onto the tracks in Times Square in a violent half-hour span in the subway system overnight, police said Thursday.
NYPD officer who shot LI man in the eye while off duty sued for $35M
A Long Island man who an off-duty NYPD officer shot in the face outside the cop’s house is suing the city for $35 million. Rinaldo Laviolette, 27, said he accidentally took someone else’s wallet at a West Babylon party on March 5.
NYPD tactical team arrests man barricaded in SI hospital trailer with weapon
The NYPD Emergency Service Unit arrested a 46-year-old man who barricaded himself with a weapon inside a trailer behind a Staten Island Hospital on Sunday morning.
Neighborhood on alert as NYPD searches for attempted rape suspect
NEW YORK - Police continue to search for a man who allegedly tried to rape a woman walking her dog over the weekend in Brooklyn.Wanted fliers adorn parts of the Bushwick neighborhood where the innocent 30-year-old was attacked on Saturday morning and neighbors are on high alert, CBS2's John Dias reported Monday. "Horrible. It's terrifying for me to go to work now," said Joan Duhaney. Video shows the woman was walking her small dog on Woodbine Street near Ridgewood Place when a man suddenly comes up behind her, places her in a chokehold and forces her to the ground. According to the NYPD, the man...
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
