Turnpike reopens after tractor-trailer fire in Palm Beach County

WPBF News 25
Enforcement begins on new West Palm Beach parking rates
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The meters in downtown West Palm Beach are now up to date with thenew hours and new prices, and enforcement has begun. "We parked in the two-hour parking and I got a $38 ticket last night, and we were there less than two hours," said Brittney Hermanson, who said she wasn’t happy with her parking ticket.
WPBF News 25
School District of Palm Beach County introducing new crisis alert system, increasing recruitment efforts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — School District of Palm Beach County students will be heading back to class next week. District officials held a press conference Monday to get families up to speed with some of the new changes this year. Topics discussed include staffing, transportation and safety. Stay...
Click10.com
6 people hospitalized after multi-car crash in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators in Fort Lauderdale are looking into a crash that involved several cars. The multi-vehicle wreck happening along the 3200 block of North Federal Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday. Video from the scene shows at least three cars sustaining heavy damage. Local 10 News...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie: New Garbage Cart Deliveries Begin, Waste Collection Schedule Announced
Port St. Lucie - Friday July 29, 2022: The delivery of new garbage carts to the residents of Port St. Lucie begins today, Monday August 1. The new carts are necessary in order to work with the automated waste collection service to be provided by FCC Environmental Services Florida. FCC...
treasurecoast.com
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd
Shots fired in Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)-At approximately 6:05 pm shots were fired at the Winn Dixie parking lot on Bayshore & PSL Blvd. According to an eye witness there was fight going on that originated at the bar close...
WPBF News 25
Back-to-School resources from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast
WPBF 25 wants to make sure you and your family are prepared for the 2022-2023 school year. Here's a list of resources you'll need from the Palm Beaches to the Treasure Coast. Watch the WPBF 25 News Back-to-School special Sunday, August 7 from 7 to 8 p.m. We will also...
All Turnpike northbound lanes back open in northern Palm Beach Co.
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.
Police Nab Boca Raton Habitual Offender, Here’s How
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman with so many traffic violations that she’s considered a ”habitual offender” by the State of Florida was arrested by Delray Beach Police. Joy Silver of the 500 block of NW 77th Street in Boca Raton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Palm Beach County School District Needs Lots Of Teachers, Fast
Source: Many Teachers Leaving Due To DeSantis’ Rules, Regulations. ”It’s Not Fun To Teach Now That Florida Has Made It Political.” Nearly 2000 Teacher Job Openings on District Website. School Starts Next Week. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County School District […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DUI driver, 19, killed in pre-dawn WPB crash
WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was killed early Saturday when he lost control of his car near Palm Beach International Airport and crashed into a power pole, police said. Luis Manuel Lopez of West Palm Beach was driving west in the 2100 block of Belvedere Road west...
FHP: PBSO deputy hits, kills pedestrian with patrol car on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH — A Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy struck and killed a pedestrian crossing Interstate 95 near Okeechobee Boulevard Friday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol did not name the man, a 21-year-old from Knoxville, Tennessee. He was running across the I-95 southbound lanes at 5:43 a.m. when a deputy in a marked patrol car...
What’s being built there? 14 luxury condos on prime beachfront property in Delray Beach on the way
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? 1625 S. Ocean Blvd. in ...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County 911 center urging residents to upload life-saving information to your phone
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County 911 center is reminding you that you can linkpossibly life-saving data with your phone number to help dispatchers assist you if you’re ever in an emergency. If you have an iPhone, you can put relavant medical data or other...
cw34.com
Couple visits pub in Boca Raton after murder in Lake Worth Beach: Sheriff
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The surveillance video showed a man and woman hugging and kissing in a bar in Boca Raton, playing pool with friends, just like any regular boyfriend and girlfriend early Tuesday morning. An hour earlier, investigators said Jacqueline Herre sat behind the wheel of...
cw34.com
Road rage leads to shooting; 1 man hospitalized
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a road rage altercation turned into a shooting on Monday afternoon. The Boynton Beach Police Department says two men got into an argument on S. Congress Avenue, just south of Boynton Beach Boulevard. The...
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach. He was taken to a hospital.
Blue-collar on the brink: Working-class families are getting priced out of their apartments into homelessness
Fifty-nine-year-old Danzell Madison spent 11 months living out of hotel rooms or sleeping on couches at friend’s homes as she tried to find a place to live in South Florida. Madison, an outreach coordinator with the Lord’s Place, a nonprofit that actually addresses homelessness in West Palm Beach, never expected to find herself without a roof over her head and having to skip meals — she had a ...
'Smelly' seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
People in Fort Pierce are calling for changes after large amounts of seaweed have taken over the beach in areas like Hutchinson Island, causing quite the stench.
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.
Boca Raton Greek Restaurant Cited For Health Violations
ELEVEN VIOLATIONS… Insects… Food Not Protected From Contamination… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular Greek Restaurant Taverna Kyma was cited for eleven health violations during an inspection on July 25th by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The restaurant was not required […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
