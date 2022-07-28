Poll: What Aspect of WVU’s Team Offers Biggest Reason for Concern?

wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense
Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
WVU Football Roster Update: Mike O’Laughlin to be Limited, Saint McLeod Away from Team
The first day of camp is reason for excitement for fans, but it also comes with an update on the status health wise of the team with only a month until the season kicks off. Despite losing key contributors, either due to the end of their eligibility or entering the portal to transfer, WVU is fortunate to not be dealing with serious injuries and be mostly healthy at the beginning of August. Brown started off by addressing questions about safety Saint McLeod, saying he is not with the team and doesn’t predict that to change during camp.
3 Key Positional Battles to Follow During WVU Football Training Camp
The WVU football team has brought in 33 new players and lost 23 players to the transfer portal, which means it makes sense that there will be some key positional battles to follow this training camp. Using the depth chart released by the team, here are our top three to...
WVU football: ESPN FPI updates predictions for 2022 schedule
We're a month out from the start of the 2022 football season when West Virginia will kick off their fall against rival Pitt, as the two teams renew The Backyard Brawl. Even though we did this piece earlier in the summer, ESPN has already changed WVU's odds of winning this game. How does ESPN's Football Power Index project this season to go? Right now, the model projects WVU to go 5.2-6.8.
Neal Brown Likes the Experience the Addition of Secondary Transfers Offers
While the secondary may only have one returning WVU starter in Charles Woods, head coach Neal Brown likes the experience that his incoming transfers bring and expects them to help the secondary improve from last season. ”They have to help,” said Brown. “That’s why we got them… I think they...
Ryan Nehlen Leaves WVU for FCS Coaching Job
West Virginia's staff loses an offensive assistant.
Watch: WVU HC Neal Brown Opens Up Football Training Camp
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown spoke to the media on the first day of football camp on August 1, 2022. Brown started off by recognizing news about changes to the WVU athletic department and his staff before going over the state of the team after the offseason.
WV Sports Now Daily Notebook – August 1
The West Virginia Sports Now Daily Notebook is a daily recap of news concerning West Virginia University Athletics. Aug. 1 marks the first day that the class of 2023 offers become official. Many WVU commits like Rodney Gallagher, Josiah Trotter and others have shared their official offers on scoaif media.
Behind the scenes at Ladies Huddle
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Big 12 Media Days is often referred to as the unofficial start to the college football season, but when Ladies Huddle rolls around, that means fall camp is near. The annual event put on by the Mountaineer Athletic Club was held Thursday night at Milan Puskar...
BREAKING: Mountaineers Land Talented Pennsylvania Recruit
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, three star offensive lineman Nick Krahe committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Krahe, a 6’5 290 pound lineman out of Harborcreek, Pennsylvania, held offers from Maryland, Pitt, Air Force, among several others, but recently visited Morgantown on an official visit and fell in love with the program.
2023 3-Star ATH Ibrahim Barry Includes West Virginia in Top 8
2023 ATH Ibrahim Barry released his top eight schools on Sunday morning, including West Virginia in the mix of football programs he will consider going forward. Barry also included James Madison, Pitt, Rutgers, South Dakota, Syracuse, Toledo and Virginia Tech. Barry announced his list on Twitter. “TOP 8!! 👀,” Barry...
WATCH: Tornado in Dallas Pike, West Virginia confirmed
A Tornado was confirmed in Dallas Pike, West Virginia on Monday evening. Marshall County EMA Director, Tom Heart asks that everyone avoids Stone Church Road to Dallas Pike Baptist Church and Oklahoma Road for it will be closed for several hours for debris removal. Several homes and barns were damaged or destroyed in both Ohio […]
Elgine McArdle chosen to lead West Virginia Republican Party
Charleston, WV (AP): Wheeling attorney Elgine McArdle has been picked as chair of the West Virginia Republican Party. The state’s GOP executive committee elected McArdle to the position during a meeting on Saturday. McArdle has been a committee member since 2005 and spent five years as an assistant federal...
West Virginia Chefs head to Kentucky with vans full of water and non-perishables
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Cooks representatives Chef Matt Welsch of the Vagabond Kitchen in Wheeling and Chef Marion Ohlinger from Hill & Hollow in Morgantown are heading South to help out our Appalachian neighbors in Kentucky with much-needed bottled water and non-perishables. “We can only stay a couple of days, but when so […]
New addition to Mon Health’s Pulmonary Team
Mon Health System announced the addition of Dr. Jamil Ahmed to its team of physicians. Dr. Jamil Ahmed Ahmed will be practicing at the Mon Health Pulmonary locations in Morgantown and. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for July 29
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
Lost West Virginia cat makes 40-mile journey alone to owner’s new home
The family didn’t lose hope of finding him.
Road closing all this week in Monongalia County
The West Virginia Division of Highways has announced two road and lane closures that will affect drivers in Monongalia County.
W.Va. Penitentiary at Moundsville focus of strange history
The former West Virginia State Penitentiary at Moundsville, West Virginia, in Marshall County, was a castellated gothic-style prison in operation from 1876 until 1995. It is now a tourist attraction popular with historians and paranormal enthusiasts. In 1863, West Virginia had only just seceded from Virginia and suffered a shortage...
Tucker County residents seek “better route” for Corridor H in Davis-Thomas area
ELKINS, W.Va. — The state Division of Highways indicated in their most recent update on Corridor H they were in the planning and design phase of the route between Parsons and Thomas. It’s the stretch of the road which has been most difficult in planning ever since the highway concept was first announced more than three decades ago.
