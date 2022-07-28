Billings makes top 10 in emerging housing market

www.yourbigsky.com
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
Congrats. A Billings Favorite Named Best New Restaurant in Montana
Opening a new restaurant can be exciting. It's also risky. According to this report by CNBC, around 60% of new restaurants fail within one year, and about 80% close their doors before celebrating their 5th anniversary. COVID made things even more difficult for the restaurant industry. Fortune reported that 110,000 restaurants closed in 2021, eliminating 2.5 million jobs in the process.
As Predicted? 7 Nursing Homes Shutting Down in Montana
We told them if they move forward with a COVID vaccine mandate on healthcare workers, it is going to lead to the shutdown of rural healthcare facilities here in Montana. Today, I saw the news: "Financial strife closes 7 nursing homes." The Billings Gazette article cites "anemic Medicaid reimbursement rates,...
100 Miles From Billings, Gas is 40 Cents Cheaper. Why?
Earlier this week I shared with you an experience I recently had at a less-than-stellar motel in the small town of Forsyth. Located 100 miles east of Billings on I-94, the quaint railroad/agriculture town is nestled along the Yellowstone River and has a population of 1,591 according to 2020 Census data.
Helicopter rescues stranded cars for Montana residents
After 37 days, residents of the small community of Alpine at East Rosebud Lake were reunited with their stranded cars after they hired a helicopter to lift them one-by-one over the washed-out road.
Donation challenge for Yellowstone Academy
The Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch (YBGR) in Billings, Montana, received a challenge donation of 5,000 dollars from Stockman Bank. The donation challenge was given in support of the Back to School Program 2022 for Yellowstone Academy(YA) students. Yellowstone Academy is a fully accredited school for grades K-12 on the...
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
A wheelie great idea – the first bike rental business opens in Billings
Such a cool idea!!! Renting a bike or kayak for a day!!! The awesome launch party for this great idea is Sunday, July 31st at the Billings Downtown Depot. Come check out all of these incredible new bikes, kayaks & paddle board summer rentals!. You don’t have to put in...
5 easy trails to try in Billings
Billings has over 30 trails throughout the city and can be a fun way to get some light exercise. AllTrails lists some of the best biking and walking trails in the Magic City. Here are the top five that are considered easy trails:. Swords Park Trail is located on the...
Billings, When Are You Going To Read My Articles? And More on Farmer Finishers
Wow what a week as we wrap it up with Farmer Finishers. To start it off right, all of your buddies back in Washington spent one trillion dollars this week. That's right -- just this week. The biggest part is $789 billion is part of their fight against inflation bill that spends government money and creates new taxes. Great.
Parents react to Billings Public School's rescinded mandated mask policy
Billings Public School’s board of trustees rescinded their mandated mask policy on Monday. Many parents are relieved they can make their own choices while others are concerned.
Montana's 'Great Whites': 80 million years ago sharks roamed our area
The Western Interior Seaway occurred about 70-80 million years ago, ran through Billings and was home to several different species of sharks as well as other marine life.
Benefit planned for paralyzed Billings dancer after car accident
One Billings dancer’s life turned upside down after she was in a car accident in June, leaving her in a wheelchair.
Fun events happening at Billings Public Library
The Billings Public Library has entertaining and educational events every month. Here is what exciting things are happening at the library for August for all age groups. Hablar Conmigo is a program for adults to practice learning Spanish at Rail Line Coffee. A library staff member will be there to help others in learning Spanish words. The library program meets every Thursday from 10 am to 11 am.
1-year-old drowns after falling in pool at Montana daycare
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A 1-year-old boy drowned at a home daycare just north of Helena last week. Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton says Camden Brown of Billings and other children were at the daycare on July 21 when the boy got out of the house and fell into a pool in the […]
10 Famous People who Graduated from Montana High Schools
Who do you think is the most famous person from Montana? You may think of someone like Michelle Williams or others. However, many famous people were born here in our great state but moved elsewhere while children before they could graduate high school here. There are definitely lots of famous people who graduated in the Treasure State, so let's look at 10 of them.
2 injured in crash on Poly Drive in Billings
A two-vehicle crash briefly closed Poly Drive at Magnolia Place Monday morning. The crash occurred around 8:20 a.m.
Summer Bash street dance at Craft Local
Ready to get those boogie shoes on? You’re going to need them tonight at Billings’ Craft Local!. It’s the Summer Bash Street Dance! If you haven’t been to Craft Local, it is located in the heart of downtown Billings. It’s a non-profit that provides artists a place to show their works, musicians the stage to entertain the crowd and some of the best local brews and wine around. How can you go wrong?
Coroner releases name of Billings man killed in I-90 pileup
The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Friday released the name of a Billings man killed in a multi-vehicle pileup crash on Interstate 90.
