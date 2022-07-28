Media, Fans & Family Meet UC Football Team, Cheerleaders

www.radionwtn.com
KFVS12
Former Sikeston basketball player hosts camp to give back to hometown
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Fred Thatch, Jr. was the first player in Sikeston history to reach 2,000 points. He still holds Bulldogs records in nearly every other statistical category as well. Now a Division I player at Saint Louis University, Thatch, Jr. still has a strong passion for giving...
radionwtn.com
First UC Football Preseason Scrimmage Ends In Tie
Union City, Tenn.–Union City’s first scrimmage of the 2022 preseason produced a familiar evaluation. “I saw some good things. And I saw some things we need to get better at,” Tornado head coach Nick Markle said after his squad tied Dresden 3-3 in varsity play Friday on the Lions’ turf.
radionwtn.com
Murray State’s Great Beginnings For Racer Nation
Murray State University’s Great Beginnings program for incoming students has been a tradition for more than 25 years and kicks off on August 12 with a variety of activities, events and programs to assist new students and their families with the transition to college life. As the University prepares...
WBBJ
WBBJ says ‘goodbye’ to reporter/anchor Diamond Williams
The WBBJ team is saying “goodbye” this week to reporter and anchor Diamond Williams. From the field to the anchor desk, Diamond has helped tell the stories of the West Tennessee community for the past two years and has become a beloved member of our staff. Before her...
wpsdlocal6.com
Dresden returns experienced roster this fall
DRESDEN, Tenn. - Keith Hodge didn't waste any time in turning Dresden into a contender last season. Hodge returned for his second stint with the program in 2021, and brought the Lions their first winning season in four years. Now, as he prepares for year two, the expectations will be...
radionwtn.com
Aurora Rives Crowned Henry Co. Fairest Of Fair
Paris, Tenn.–Aurora Nicole Rives was crowned Fairest of the Fair at Saturday night’s annual pageant at the Henry County Fairgrounds. She is the daughter of Vanessa Rives. Selected for her court were: First Maid Emma Lynn Brewer, daughter of Joe and Christina Brewer; Second Maid Kennon Rebecca Wilson, daughter of Jason and Traci Wilson; Third Maid Bryleigh Cate Hayes, daughter of Chuck and Cheri Hayes; and Fourth Maid Whitley Madisyn Forrest, daughter of Will and Tonya Forrest.
radionwtn.com
LIFELINE August Blood Drives Announced
The LIFELINE Blood Services has announced its August blood drives and locations and provided the following information:. *We are critically low and are in need of O+, O-, A- and B- *Our next themed blood drive is Thursday, August 18 from 9am-6pm at LIFELINE in Jackson. (Dyersburg will have theirs...
radionwtn.com
Hall Sworn In As Obion Co. Clerk & Master
Union City, Tenn.–Emily Hall was sworn in as Obion County’s new Clerk and Master today. Hall replaces Paula Rice, who has retired after 51 years in the Clerk and Master office.
radionwtn.com
Election Coverage To Be Broadcast, Livestreamed Live Thursday Night
Paris, Tenn.–Our Election Coverage will be live on the air and on Facebook Thursday night, August 4. We’ll be broadcasting live on WLZK 94.1 and you can listen to it on our news website at www.radionwtn.com. We also will be livestreaming our election coverage on all three of our Facebook pages: WENK/WTPR, WHNY/WLZK and on Radio NWTN.
WBBJ
Giving hope with a new hairdo
ALAMO, Tenn. –One business and church is giving back to their community. Tangled Salon and Archers Chapel have teamed up together to provide free haircuts to the community. Hope and Haircut gave people the chance to clean up a few of their ends or get a whole new doo.
thunderboltradio.com
School Resource Officers Returning to School System
As children and staff members return to school in Obion County on Tuesday, so will School Resource Officers. Director of School’s Tim Watkins was asked about the funding of the officers, which occupy each of the system’s buildings.(AUDIO) Director Watkins said it imperative that funding sources remain in...
Car crashes into Madison home; no injuries reported
Metro police say no injuries were reported after a car crashed into a home in Madison late Sunday night.
WBBJ
Missing Mississippi teen found in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing Mississippi 15-year-old was found in Jackson on Friday. U.S. Marshals say that the teen had been missing from Crystal Springs, Mississippi since Sunday. Marshals say that the suspect, Jeffery Lane, 31, of Jackson, allegedly threatened the family of the victim with violence and demanded ransom.
Murray Ledger & Times
Hazel man details encounter with fugitive
HAZEL – It’s every parent’s worst nightmare. Your children are enjoying a relaxing morning at home when a stranger suddenly bursts in, terrifying your loved ones and forcing you to defend them. That’s what Nathan Craft said happened to his family on Thursday as fugitive and convicted...
radionwtn.com
Discovery Park Freedom Forum To Feature Gatlin Brothers, Bret Baier
Union City, Tenn. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation that works to foster First Amendment freedoms for all, will host its inaugural First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. Visitors to the park will discover fun, freedom and fellowship, and explore the rights that Americans treasure. The festival will include a variety of family-friendly, First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts and conversations. Admission to the park on the day of the festival is FREE with registration.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Police Department Begins Collections for Holiday “Shop With a Cop”
The Union City Police Department is requesting assistance for an upcoming Christmas event. Officers are planning their “Shop With a Cop” program, which helps needy students in Obion County school’s. Last year, law enforcement officers received enough donations to shop for 90 area children. The shopping consisted...
WBBJ
Annual music festival gets a new venue
JACKSON, Tenn. –To add to the 731 Day list of events, an annual festival was held at Hub City Brewing. Porchfest is usually held in the historic Lambuth neighborhood, however after seeing rain the event had to be moved indoors. The lineup of artists and bands will continue to...
Dresden Enterprise
Good Ole Gospel Singing Event Returns to Dresden
After being canceled during the pandemic, the 19th annual Good Ole Gospel Singing will return at 7 p.m. Friday, August 5, at First Baptist Church in Dresden. Among the special guests will again be Matthew Holt from McKenzie, pianist for the legendary Gaither Vocal Band. “We’re so excited to bring...
radionwtn.com
Cleta “Jean” Wells
Cleta “Jean” Wells, 83, of Mansfield, Texas, went to rest in the arms of Jesus Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was born Wednesday, March 8, 1939, in Paris, Tennessee, to the late William Lemuel Richardson and the late Jennie Mae Medlock Richardson. Jean loved shopping for purses, shoes,...
KFVS12
Charleston man arrested in connection with East Prairie homicide
A cat that went missing was returned to its family in Cape Girardeau. New Missouri polling reveals opinions on candidates and elected officials. Heartland school district offers free internet to families. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Delta R-V school district is offering free internet services to families. New Anna Elementary...
