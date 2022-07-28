Media, Fans & Family Meet UC Football Team, Cheerleaders

Union City, Tenn. – On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the Freedom Forum, a nonpartisan, nonprofit foundation that works to foster First Amendment freedoms for all, will host its inaugural First Amendment Festival at Discovery Park of America. Visitors to the park will discover fun, freedom and fellowship, and explore the rights that Americans treasure. The festival will include a variety of family-friendly, First Amendment-themed games, trivia, crafts and conversations. Admission to the park on the day of the festival is FREE with registration.

UNION CITY, TN ・ 14 HOURS AGO