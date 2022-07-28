ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence NAACP condemns county vote to install Confederate statue

By Kevin Accettulla
 4 days ago

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence branch of the NAACP released a statement Wednesday night, just days after the Florence County Council voted to install a Confederate statue at the Florence County Museum.

The Florence NAACP said it opposes the council’s decision to display a statue of General William W. Harllee, a decision that was made despite the museum’s board unanimously voting in 2018 not to display the statue. Harllee was the Lt. Governor of South Carolina when it became the first state to secede.

The statue depicts Harllee and his daughter, Florence, after whom the city and county was named. Harllee was the president of the Wilmington and Manchester Railroad and helped establish the community in the 1850s.

“In an era where most progressive communities are moving away from displaying Confederate Reliquary, the Florence County Council by majority vote has decided to place the statue of the former Confederate Lt. Governor William W. Harllee on the grounds of the taxpayer funded Florence County Museum,” the statement reads.

“This decision is an [affront] to the African-American Community and the Greater Florence Community,” the statement continues. “Insensitive decisions such as this serve no purpose beyond widening the gulf that currently exists in this country. We are asking like minded citizens to express your concerns about this decision to your [county councilmen].”

County Councilman Jason Springs, who voted against the statue’s installation, said it should be on private property.

“We already know that the museum does not want it, but we have some members of the council who want to force them to place it on the museum property,” he said. “My belief is that this statue should not be on public property.”

2BZ4FUN 2
4d ago

I personally don't care what the NAACP think about the history of Florence. Just be Americans,

Tony Wilkes
3d ago

could care less what the naacp thinks or opposes. history is history, get over it and stop the nonsense!

