Phoenix, AZ

Flood watch extended in metro Phoenix through early Friday

By KTAR.COM
KTAR.com
 4 days ago
ktar.com

AZFamily

Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley

PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?

PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila...
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Arizona Government
KTAR.com

Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley

PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
PHOENIX, AZ
weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-31 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 244 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Bosque to near Estrella to near Estrella Sailport to near Maricopa to near Toltec, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 144 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 164. Locations impacted include Chandler, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Gila Bend, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Estrella, Arizona City, La Palma and Cotton Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Phoenix New Times

These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July

Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

GALLERY: Viewers capture Saturday’s monsoon storm from around Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Saturday brought one of the strongest monsoon storms Arizona has seen this year. For many, the weekend will include a great deal of clean-up from the damage left by the storms. Check out all the photos and videos sent to Arizona’s Family by viewers around the state.
azbigmedia.com

Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M

The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday

Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
KTAR.com

Elevation Worship brings tour to Glendale’s Gila River Arena this fall

PHOENIX — Elevation Worship is bringing music and ministry to Glendale as the church announced it will hold a concert at Gila River Arena in October. The multi-site church, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings its Elevation Nights tour to the West Coast for the first time starting with the Glendale event on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
GLENDALE, AZ
kyma.com

Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car

PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Roof over Phoenix Circle K gas pump falls onto car during storms

PHOENIX — Intense weather hit the Valley on Saturday with everything from walls of dust to torrential rain. Many streets flooded which meant big splashes for drivers. "It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas. I pulled under that ramada to one, get some gas and two, get away from the water and hail that was coming down,” Zane Ferrin.
PHOENIX, AZ

