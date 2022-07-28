Flood watch extended in metro Phoenix through early Friday

ktar.com
Local Restaurant Suddenly Closes, Gone After 12 Years.Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
Scottsdale Active 20/30 Club Announces Rebranding to The SaguarosElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Tempe-Based Opendoor Labs Faces FTC Fine for Deceiving Home SellersMark HakeTempe, AZ
New Smoked Chicken Sandwich Restaurant ComingGreyson F
World Famous Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
AZFamily
Parts of the West Valley hit by dust storm
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wall of dust building out west made its way toward the Valley on Sunday afternoon. A dust storm warning was in effect for Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Eloy, Florence, Coolidge, Maricopa and Arizona City but expired at 4:15 p.m. Some West Valley residents saw the...
12news.com
Dust storm seen in parts of the south Valley
PHOENIX — A dust storm warning was issued on Sunday for parts of the south Valley that stretches through Pinal County. This comes after a torrent of rain dropped nearly two inches of rain in some parts of the Valley the night before, causing flooding and damage to some areas.
RAINFALL TOTALS: How much rain fell in your neighborhood Saturday?
PHOENIX — Another rainy day came and went in the Valley Saturday. The Phoenix metro area was hit with severe thunderstorms, blowing dust and flooding between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Areas of north Phoenix received the most rain with a total of 2.28 inches with Superstition in Gila...
AZFamily
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm
The awning of a Circle K gas station collapsed when 65 mph winds from Saturday's monsoon storm knocked it to the ground. Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. A Viewer in Queen Creek caught video of heavy wind and rain blowing...
KTAR.com
Nearly 9,000 without power as monsoon weather passes through Valley
PHOENIX –Thousands of residents were without power Saturday evening as showers and thunderstorms passed through the Valley, officials said. Nearly 9,000 outages were reported in central and south Phoenix around 5 p.m., according to SRP. In one instance, power lines to the west of Interstate 17 were down while...
12news.com
'I'm extremely lucky': Monsoon storms in North Phoenix drop gas station awning onto driver seeking shelter
PHOENIX — North Phoenix was hit hard by Saturday night's thunderstorms. Floodwater quickly rose in spots, trapping drivers and causing significant damage. In North Phoenix Saturday night streets, parking lots, and other roads turned into rivers. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Arizona braces for another weekend of active monsoon storms
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A majority of northern Arizona continues to be under a Flood Watch through Sunday morning. The watch includes the Flagstaff area, where we have seen a lot of flooding, especially near the burn scar areas. Thunderstorm chances continue throughout the weekend, with the biggest threat being...
weather.gov
Dust Storm Warning issued for Maricopa, Pinal by NWS
Effective: 2022-07-31 14:44:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-31 16:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Maricopa County in south central Arizona Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 415 PM MST. * At 244 PM MST, a wall of dust was along a line extending from near Bosque to near Estrella to near Estrella Sailport to near Maricopa to near Toltec, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 161 and 204. AZ Interstate 8 between mile markers 144 and 178. AZ Route 87 between mile markers 124 and 164. Locations impacted include Chandler, Avondale, Goodyear, Buckeye, Casa Grande, Florence, Coolidge, Gila Bend, Sun Lakes, Maricopa, Queen Creek, Estrella, Arizona City, La Palma and Cotton Center. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
12news.com
LIVE UPDATES: Flash flooding in the High Country, thunderstorms hitting Tucson
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Storm chances are continuing into the weekend following a busy weather week. The Arizona high country is seeing heavy rains causing flash floods across the area. Parts of the Flagstaff area are under flash flood warnings. How much rain fell in your neighborhood Friday? See rainfall...
Phoenix New Times
These 7 Metro Phoenix Restaurants Permanently Closed in July
Summertime is tough for businesses in metro Phoenix. Snowbirds go home, students leave, and locals seek cooler climes, leaving restaurants searching for customers to serve. Recently, seven Valley restaurants have closed their doors. One Mexican joint made way for another restaurant from the same company. Two restaurants closed after being in business for more than three decades.
AZFamily
GALLERY: Viewers capture Saturday’s monsoon storm from around Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Saturday brought one of the strongest monsoon storms Arizona has seen this year. For many, the weekend will include a great deal of clean-up from the damage left by the storms. Check out all the photos and videos sent to Arizona’s Family by viewers around the state.
KTAR.com
Here are the rainfall totals around the Valley from Saturday’s strong monsoon storm
PHOENIX — A strong monsoon storm blew through the Valley on Saturday night, bringing rain to much of metro Phoenix. Most of the heavier rainfall was documented in north Phoenix, according to Maricopa County Flood Control District rain gauges, as just over two inches was recorded in some parts.
19-Year-Old Tucker Jon Colby Dies In A Motorcycle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A motorcycle crash that killed one person and injured two others led to the arrest of a suspect. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 33-year-old Jaimie Renee Arce, who displayed all signs of impairment.
azbigmedia.com
Empire Group buys 40 acres of North Phoenix land for $14.37M
The Empire Group of Companies closed this week on a 40-acre parcel located in North Phoenix near the site of the $12 billion Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)facility that is projected to open in 2024. Empire Group purchased the North Phoenix land for $14.37 million with plans to build a community of 354 single-family build-for-rent homes, which it’s named Village at Bronco Trail. The new community is situated at 29th Avenue and Sonoran Desert Drive, just east of the I-17. Empire Group is scheduled to break ground and start construction by late 2022.
AZFamily
Firefighters rescue people stranded on top of their car in flooded Phoenix wash
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 5 hours ago. |
AZFamily
Raw Video: Massive monsoon storm rips through Queen Creek Saturday
Raw Video: Phoenix street turns into a roaring river of mud during monsoon storm. This north Phoenix neighborhood quickly found they had a new river of mud running near their homes during a monsoon storm Saturday. Intense monsoon storm causes Circle K awning to collapse. Updated: 17 hours ago. |
KTAR.com
Elevation Worship brings tour to Glendale’s Gila River Arena this fall
PHOENIX — Elevation Worship is bringing music and ministry to Glendale as the church announced it will hold a concert at Gila River Arena in October. The multi-site church, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings its Elevation Nights tour to the West Coast for the first time starting with the Glendale event on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.
fox10phoenix.com
Monsoon 2022: Dust storm rolls into Casa Grande
Take a look at this video from south of the Valley. FOX 10 viewer Kim Adair shared video of the dust rolling her way, bringing low visibility for drivers in the area.
kyma.com
Phoenix storm collapses metal roof at gas station onto a car
PHOENIX (AP) — Zane Ferrin had a plan. As a storm was hitting the Phoenix area Saturday, the Peoria resident pulled into a gas station to get some fuel and a quick respite from the torrential rain. ““It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas,”...
ABC 15 News
Roof over Phoenix Circle K gas pump falls onto car during storms
PHOENIX — Intense weather hit the Valley on Saturday with everything from walls of dust to torrential rain. Many streets flooded which meant big splashes for drivers. "It was coming down really hard. I was almost out of gas. I pulled under that ramada to one, get some gas and two, get away from the water and hail that was coming down,” Zane Ferrin.
