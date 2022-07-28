One-run victories move Upper Deck Post 14 one win away from Legion state title

PROVIDENCE – As I sat there the other day at Alumni Hall, it hit me that my life, my hoop life anyways, was staring back at me from that star-filled stage. There they were, on display before Providence College’s basketball fandom. All together for the first time. The legacies of Rick Pitino and his miraculous group of Final Four brothers linked with Ed Cooley’s run of success in this new Big East. Pete Gillen and his Uber-talented 1997 group of AC, Sham and D-Flight, forming a bond with Tim Welsh’s Ryan Gomes and Marcus Douthit. On a video screen hanging above the stage was Rick Barnes, the comet that raced through town and delivered us Michael Smith, Eric Williams, Abdul Abdullah and a first Big East tourney title.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO