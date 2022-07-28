One-run victories move Upper Deck Post 14 one win away from Legion state title

www.valleybreeze.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cumberland wins Little League state title
NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Cumberland defeated Portsmouth 4-3 to win the Rhode Island Little League state championship on Saturday night. Cumberland took a 4-1 lead into the final inning, when Portsmouth had some late life. Tyler Boiani went yard to pull his team within one run. Paxton Chenevert was not going to let them get […]
ocscanner.news
BRYANT BEACH: MULTIPLE SWIMMERS IN DISTRESS
Rescue workers are on the scene of multiple swimmers in distress at 62nd Street beach. There is no additional information available at this time. Should new details become available, we will update our page.
Westport Man Takes Thrilling Ride in Monster Truck at 73 Years Old
Westport native Bob Butler has been a massive fan of Monster Trucks for decades, and over the years, he has formed long-lasting relationships with many drivers that fans look up to. Recently, he got the chance to ride shotgun with one of the most famous monster truck drivers in the country. Known for his tank called the Grave Digger, monster truck driver Dennis Anderson gave Butler the thrill of a lifetime.
Turnto10.com
Paratroopers, jump teams practice for return of Rhode Island National Guard's Jumpfest
WEST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — Paratroopers and jump teams hit the sky in West Greenwich on Friday morning, getting in some last-minute jumps and practice ahead of Leapfest's return next weekend. The teams trained with jump masters helping to fine-tune technique, checked equipment, and even hit the air for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Sweeney Moves Up at People’s Credit Union, Residential Properties Adds Wilson
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. People's Credit Union Appoints Newport Branch Manager. People’s Credit Union has promoted Heather L. Sweeney to Branch Manager of the...
travelnowsmart.com
Best Brunch in Newport, RI (2022) — 20 Top Places!
Brunch in Newport is already a fun and memorable meal, thanks to its stunning water views. What stands out, however, is the incredible consistency in quality offered here, particularly when it comes to scratch-made fares and home-cooked meals. Newport has a plethora of fantastic brunch options, including traditional diner fare,...
fallriverreporter.com
Two, including one from North Dartmouth, arrested at Aquapalooza event over the weekend
Two were arrested on Saturday during Aquapalooza over the weekend. The loosely organized event that brings many boaters has been a yearly occurrence in Potters Cove off Prudence Island in Portsmouth and took place this past Saturday. According to Portsmouth, Rhode Island police logs, 28-year-old Joel Morales, of North Dartmouth...
kevinmcsports.com
Coming Home: PC's Past Reunites
PROVIDENCE – As I sat there the other day at Alumni Hall, it hit me that my life, my hoop life anyways, was staring back at me from that star-filled stage. There they were, on display before Providence College’s basketball fandom. All together for the first time. The legacies of Rick Pitino and his miraculous group of Final Four brothers linked with Ed Cooley’s run of success in this new Big East. Pete Gillen and his Uber-talented 1997 group of AC, Sham and D-Flight, forming a bond with Tim Welsh’s Ryan Gomes and Marcus Douthit. On a video screen hanging above the stage was Rick Barnes, the comet that raced through town and delivered us Michael Smith, Eric Williams, Abdul Abdullah and a first Big East tourney title.
IN THIS ARTICLE
newbedfordguide.com
Fairhaven Fire Department announces passing of Lt. Kevin Polson, military veteran
“The Fairhaven Call Firefighters Association and Fairhaven Fire-EMS are extremely saddened to announce the passing of Lieutenant Kevin Polson. Lt. Polson, started with the Fairhaven Fire Department in 1995, he was a proud call firefighter, Kevin earned a promotion to the rank of Lieutenant and served the Town of Fairhaven for 25+ years. Kevin was a proud Military Veteran, a proud Department of Corrections Officer, and a proud family man!
rimonthly.com
38 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this August
— from Rhode Island-based acts with craft beer and cocktails, food from local restaurants, creative goods from several artisans and more. Choose from a variety of eateries and beverage retailers such as Basil and Bunny, Hunky Dory, Chomp Kitchen and Drinks, Dips Dips and Granny Squibb’s iced tea, then check out the vendors stocked with intriguing wares. Stop by the kids’ craft table so your younger ones can explore their inner artists, too. 1–7 p.m. Free; donations encouraged. Where: 30 Cutler St., Warren. more info: 903-0969, thecollaborative02885.org.
RI ice cream truck owner mourns loss of Choco Taco
Klondike made the "tough decision" to discontinue the taco-inspired dessert earlier this week.
ecori.org
Sign of the Times: Development, Environment Clash in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. — The Pawtuxet River Trail, which cuts through private property on Post Road, has been in use for decades, but the developers of a once-rejected trades contractor storage project are now “holding the trail as ransom” to get their project approved, at least according to a group of concerned residents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fallriverreporter.com
Woman looking for the public’s help after reportedly getting mauled by dog at Battleship Cove
A victim is looking for the public’s help after a woman was reportedly mauled by a pit bull on Friday night. A local woman says that around 7:30-8:00 p.m. a dog bit her multiple times in the area of Battleship Cove and hopes that someone saw it or has video of the incident.
ABC6.com
Narragansett man killed in single-car crash in North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police said a man was killed in a crash in North Kingstown over the weekend. The crash happened on Route 4 at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday. State police said the driver, David Correira of Narragansett, lost control and hit two trees.
fallriverreporter.com
Tiverton motorcycle rider killed in fiery morning crash
A local man has been killed in a serious Friday morning crash. Just after 7:30 a.m., a call came into dispatch for a crash in the area of Rhode Island Avenue at Memorial Boulevard in Newport, RI where a motorcycle was reportedly on fire. According to multiple reports, the crash...
ABC6.com
Car slams into pool in Warwick
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — A car slammed into a swimming pool in Warwick on Monday. The crash happened around around 12 p.m. on Broad Street. The home owner told ABC 6 News that the driver tried to turn around in the driveway but accidentally went forward. Police said the...
ABC6.com
Fire burns in North Providence home
NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The North Providence Fire Department said that a fire burned through a home in the town Monday morning. Crews arrived at the scene on Jacksonia Drive just before 8 a.m. and quickly put out the fire. No one needed to be taken to the...
providenceonline.com
HOME TOUR: East Providence
SR Fine Home Builders founder and CEO Jeremy Sherer and COO Nick Vanasse lead a team of craftsmen and construction managers across new construction, whole-home renovation, and historic renovation projects. They pride themselves on bringing unequaled transparency to all they do. Custom Work. Once the original front door was restored,...
ABC6.com
New England Tech to open resource center in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — The New England Institute of Technology will open a new resource center in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Bayley Street will offer a dedicated shuttle service to NEIT campuses in Warwick and East Greenwich. Students at the resource center will also be able to...
nrinow.news
Former N.S. middle school principal dies at age 48
NORTH SMITHFIELD – An educator who led North Smithfield Middle School from the time it opened in 2008 right up until he left the district earlier this year has died. John Lahar, a resident of Mendon, Mass. died this week at the age of 48. A Bellingham, Mass. native,...
Comments / 0