Master Illusionist To Appear In Ocean County
LACEY – Master illusionist Elliot Zimet will appear on August 17 in Gille Park.
Zimet has been featured on MTV, VH1 and Fox as well as on shows such as America’s Got Talent and Pen & Teller Fool Us.
The township recreation department said that the performer will present world-class illusions, exotic birds, and mentalism all blended together with today’s hottest music along with Elliot’s edgy but approachable personality resulting in a show that shouldn’t be missed.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show itself starting an hour later at Gille Park, located on Manchester Avenue in the Forked River section of the township.
Those seeking additional information or who have questions, contact the Lacey Recreation Department at 609-693-1100 Ext 2203.
