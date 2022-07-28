ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Master Illusionist To Appear In Ocean County

By Bob Vosseller
 4 days ago
The Lacey Township Recreation Department is presenting master illusionist Elliot Zimet on August 17 in Gille Park. (Photo courtesy Lacey Recreation)

LACEY – Master illusionist Elliot Zimet will appear on August 17 in Gille Park.

Zimet has been featured on MTV, VH1 and Fox as well as on shows such as America’s Got Talent and Pen & Teller Fool Us.

The township recreation department said that the performer will present world-class illusions, exotic birds, and mentalism all blended together with today’s hottest music along with Elliot’s edgy but approachable personality resulting in a show that shouldn’t be missed.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show itself starting an hour later at Gille Park, located on Manchester Avenue in the Forked River section of the township.

Those seeking additional information or who have questions, contact the Lacey Recreation Department at 609-693-1100 Ext 2203.

5 Locally Sold Lottery Tickets Worth $10K

JERSEY SHORE – Three Ocean County and two Monmouth County lottery tickets won the third-tier prize of the recent Mega Millions drawing. The tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, each winning the $10,000 prize. The winning numbers for the July 29 drawing were: 13, 36, 45, 57, and 67. The Gold Mega Ball was 14, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
