Wahlburgers at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak is permanently closed

 4 days ago
Dexter
4d ago

Still haven't found what's supposed to be so exciting bout their food 🤔...a Five Guy's or even a well serviced Wendy's would be great...

the truth is out there
4d ago

That place was nothing to brag about anyway we ordered food from them one time Whitney and got it we got it back the burgers were bloody then we had to go all the way back and complain to them and then they are arguing with us as customers that that’s how they make the burgers how about you make the burgers the way a person wants to eat them so never again they’re all talk and hype and they don’t know how to actually be good chefs

Twilight Zone°
4d ago

Be better off just opening up another 'Five Guys' at that location * ✨

