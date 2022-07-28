Wahlburgers at Woodward Corners in Royal Oak is permanently closed

www.detroitnews.com
Still haven't found what's supposed to be so exciting bout their food 🤔...a Five Guy's or even a well serviced Wendy's would be great...
the truth is out there
4d ago
That place was nothing to brag about anyway we ordered food from them one time Whitney and got it we got it back the burgers were bloody then we had to go all the way back and complain to them and then they are arguing with us as customers that that’s how they make the burgers how about you make the burgers the way a person wants to eat them so never again they’re all talk and hype and they don’t know how to actually be good chefs
Twilight Zone°
4d ago
Be better off just opening up another 'Five Guys' at that location * ✨
Detroit News
Push to rehab Detroit's historic Blue Bird Inn seeks to revive sweet sounds
Detroit — On many nights in the mid-20th century, a modest single-story brick building in west Detroit blazed with life. What started as a small bar and restaurant on Tireman transformed into one of the city’s most prominent jazz clubs, luring diverse crowds with top-tier musicians who would become international legends: Miles Davis, Charlie Parker, John Coltrane.
deadlinedetroit.com
A Slice of Local History: Detroit's 'Freaky Deaky' Disco Dance in the 70s Led To Jealous-Lover Killings
Bless the Detroit Free Press for digging up a 1970s article on the "Freaky Deaky" dance that swept Detroit at the time. On Sunday, the Freep republished an edited version of the 1978 article which talks about the disco dance "which has swept the local clubs, has been implicated in at least three jealous-lover killings and has prompted a Detroit city councilman to ponder banning the moves." Many believe the dance started in New York.
Detroit News
A dip back in time: Ford House unveils newly restored pool, lagoon
Grosse Pointe Shores — Lynn Ford Alandt has fond memories of swimming in her grandmother’s pool in Grosse Pointe Shores every summer and then having lunch in the nearby Albert Kahn-designed pool house. "She loved hearing the sounds of her grandchildren having fun," said Alandt, referring to her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
‘Sneek Peek’ - Meet Your First Vote 4 The Best Winner for best italian dining
We’ve tallied hundreds of thousands of votes and we’re close to revealing the winners. Our Big Reveal Week is Monday through Friday, Aug. 1 - 5. Winners will be showcasing signature dishes, desserts, drinks and much more on multiple shows throughout the week. Where to Watch:. Local 4...
Detroit News
Majorel chooses site for downtown Detroit office
Majorel, a customer experience management company, announced Monday it has selected a location in downtown Detroit for its office space. The company’s office at 211 West Fort St., with space for up to 600 employees, is expected to open this fall, officials said. The 27-story building sits at the corner of Washington Boulevard.
Detroit News
Big Sean's emotional homecoming show closes out Mo Pop Festival
It was a family affair for Big Sean on Sunday as he was joined on stage by his parents, his brother and Jhené Aiko, the mother of his child-to-be, at Hart Plaza during his headlining performance at the Mo Pop Festival. The Detroit rapper immediately took to Twitter at...
The ‘weirdest’ pizza place in Michigan is now open and we tried the pies
DETROIT - There’s a new pizza place in town which bills itself as the weirdest pizza restaurant around. Michigan’s first Pizza Cat is now open at 407 East Fort Street in Detroit’s Greektown. There are so many different toppings and sauces to choose from that the possibilities...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Italian family offers delicious hamburgers and sweets at Otisville food truck
OTISVILLE, MI - Maria Church, 62, has primarily owned a cleaning service for most of her life. But it’s never been her passion. What truly is her calling card is cooking. Specifically, making hamburgers and sweets for the residents of Genesee County, which she opened up at the end of May.
The Oakland Press
Meteorologist Kim Adams to make local TV history again
Kim Adams is “really excited” to be back on the air in southeast Michigan again, and making local television history again. The Northville resident will rejoin WDIV-TV, Channel 4, as the station’s chief meteorologist on Aug. 8. Adams was a fixture at the station off and on...
Michigan Man Scarfs Down 7 Coney Dogs to Win Eating Contest
Have you ever been in an eating contest? I was in a pizza eating contest one time back in the '80s. Even though I didn't win, I plowed through several slices very quickly and had fun doing it. I think it would be fun to be in a Coney Dog...
familydestinationsguide.com
15 Best Restaurants in Ann Arbor, MI — Top-Rated Places to Eat!
Go on a vacation in Ann Arbor that you won’t soon forget as you explore its many attractions and phenomenal eateries. It has something to offer that perfectly suits your budget, cravings, desires, and dietary restrictions. There are dining establishments serving cuisine from different countries, delis offering an array...
buzznicked.com
Lady Buys Abandoned House In Detroit For $500 And Brings It Back To Life With 4,000 Flowers
We’ve seen a lot of stories about Detroit and how buildings are being left abandoned, simply waiting for Mother Nature to take over. In Detroit, they are even paying people to move to their city or giving them free houses with the stipulation and goal of getting these once thriving neighborhoods turned around into something more than what they are today. One of the many cool things about Detroit is that there are a ton of amazing houses with beautiful architecture, just waiting for a new owner. When florist, Lisa Waud, bought a house in Detroit for just $500, everyone thought she was crazy. But once they saw what she had in mind, they can’t help but talk about her new and upcoming project.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 A trip back to Boblo Island -- watch archive video from 1980s
DETROIT – Say the name “Boblo” to anyone who grew up around Michigan, and their eyes will light up. Boblo (or Bob-Lo) sparks memories for many adults who spent summers riding the ferry to Boblo Island, visiting its amusement park or just enjoying a picnic. The park...
Detroit News
Uber-like landscaping app launches in Detroit
Seeing a demand in the Detroit area, Gene Caballero launched his three-year-old Nashville-based landscaping application, GreenPal, in Detroit last month. The application operates similarly to Uber, connecting homeowners and renters with local vetted landscapers. Customers can upload a picture of their lawn with a description of the service needed, and...
HometownLife.com
Buy Michigan Now Festival returns after two pandemic years, set for Aug. 5-7 in Northville
Northville is preparing to become a central piece of the state’s annual Buy Michigan Week. The yearly time to celebrate Michigan-made products and businesses begins Monday, Aug. 1, and concludes with Northville’s Aug. 5-7 Buy Michigan Now Festival in the downtown. Fans have only had to wait a...
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Annual Polish pottery sale in Milford
Choose among a wide variety of Polish-made pottery at Acorn Farm’s annual sale, held Aug. 11-14 at the kitchen and home shop in Milford. Now in its 14th year, the anticipated event features a large collection of both standard and Unikat pieces, all at 20% below regular prices. Anyone purchasing a piece of Polish pottery during the sale will be entered into a drawing. The sale kicks off at 5 p.m. Thursday evening with some delicious Polish food from Hamtramck’s Polish Village; store employees recommend visiting on Thursday for the best selection. Each piece is handmade in Boleslawiec, Poland, by skilled artisans. Works of art, they are also dishwasher, microwave and oven safe. Hours are 5-8 p.m. Thursday, 10-8 Friday and Saturday. Acorn Farm is at 367 N. Main St. in Milford, for more information, call (248) 684-1373.
wcsx.com
Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken…Oh It’s A Thing
Okay, this is new. A divorced-themed chicken restaurant has opened in Dearborn Heights called “Ex-Wife’s Famous Chicken.” The restaurant has chicken sandwiches named Basic Chick, Hot Chick, Wild Chick, Boujee Chick and Mellow Chick. The kids menu is called Child Support while the side dishes are called Side Chicks. Chicken tenders are called Love Me Tenders. The restaurant’s signature sauce is called Rebound Sauce.
HometownLife.com
After months of closure, Plymouth's Kemnitz Fine Candies reopens under new ownership
Randy and Lori Collick have the demeanors of two kids in a candy store. Which is perfect, because they now own a candy store. The Hamburg residents recently bought and reopened Kemnitz Fine Candies in downtown Plymouth, bringing back a longtime name in the community after the businessclosed earlier this year. Reopening the shop has gotten the community excited, they said.
Half-built Saline hotel could soon emerge from construction freeze
SALINE, MI - It’s summertime, construction season in Michigan, but the warm weather hasn’t been enough to thaw a two and a half-year construction freeze on a half-built Best Western hotel in Saline. The hotel still stands unfinished in a commercial strip at the city’s eastern boundary.
Detroit News
Fisher Body Plant redevelopment gets brownfield plan OK from Detroit City Council
Plans to rehabilitate the former Fisher Body Plant for a mixed-use development with 433 residential units moved forward Monday as the Detroit City Council unanimously approved a brownfield plan for the site. The developer, Fisher 21 Lofts, LLC, requested $24.8 million in tax increment financing for the demolition and environmental...
