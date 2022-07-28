Man arrested for burglary, criminal trespass to vehicle

mendotareporter.com
wcsjnews.com
Police Blotter for Monday, August 1st
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 39-year-old, Leticia Abaunza, on a Livingston County warrant. She...
WSPY NEWS
Five arrested at convenience store in Oswego
Five people were arrested after an incident at a convenience store on E. Merchants Drive in Oswego Saturday evening, according to the Oswego Police Department. Three boys were arrested and booked for felony mob action and misdemeanor battery. Two were taken to the Juvenile Justice Center and one was released.
wcsjnews.com
Two People Stabbed in Morris, Incident Remains Ongoing
Two people were injured after a stabbing incident at a house in the 200 block of East High Street around 3:09 a.m. on July 31st. The Morris Police Department said they were called to the aforementioned address for a noise complaint. Officers arrived and learned two people had been stabbed....
ourquadcities.com
Whiteside County officer returns to work after 10 months
On Monday, Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker welcomed the return of Whiteside County Deputy Derek Hamstra to full duty. Hamstra — who was promoted to Sergeant — had been off duty because of a work-related injury that occurred Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, when he was inadvertently struck with a bullet from an Illinois State Trooper’s weapon.
Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person. It happened on Saturday in the 13500 block of Freeport Road around 10:13 p.m. according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F150 on its roof in […]
WSPY NEWS
Juvenile ticketed for driving ATV on city streets in Yorkville
One juvenile was ticketed for driving an ATV on city streets in Yorkville Saturday afternoon. The Yorkville Police Department says an officer saw two ATVs being driven on the pedestrian/bike path along Route 34 at around 3:40 Saturday. Police say the two drivers also drove on multiple city streets to avoid police.
Rockford man arrested after loaded gun, 96 grams of weed found during traffic stop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested after a loaded gun and marijuana was found in his possession during a traffic stop. Rockford Police SCOPE officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1400 block of Kishwaukee Street on Friday around 4:15 p.m., according to the police department. Officers recovered a […]
Rockford man connected to December murder to spend 6 years in jail
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man facing charges in connection to a December murder was sentenced on Monday. Devon Hickman, 22, will spend the next six years behind bars. This came after he pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm with no FOID card. The killing happened on Apple Orchard Lane near S. Alpine […]
rockfordscanner.com
Update: Reports Of Multiple Overdose Victims at a Belvidere/Boone County Park. Active investigation…
Update: We briefly spoke with police. They did not release any information on the scene. Were used during the incident. departments were on scene. This is an active ongoing investigation. Hours after the incident,. Several officers remained on scene processing it for evidence. Police had the gazebo area of the...
starvedrock.media
Man Found Dead In Amboy Garage
A death investigation is underway in Amboy. Deputies were called just after 6 Monday morning about a neighbor asking for help in the 300 block of West Main Street. Officers found an injured 53-year-old Vonna Benhoff. They eventually found 55-year-old Michael C. Benhoff dead inside an attached garage. An autopsy has been scheduled. Vonna Benhoff meanwhile was taken to OSF in Rockford for treatment.
wcsjnews.com
Wrong-way driver results in seven dead outside Kane-DeKalb County
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 90 by Hampshire led to a crash that resulted in seven dead, including a mother and her five children. The crash happened just north of the DeKalb-Kane County line. The accident happened around 2 a.m. Sunday in McHenry County on I-90 near Anthony Road. 31-year-old...
WSPY NEWS
Morris Police Arrested Man on Probation Violation Warrant
The Morris Police Department arrested a LaSalle County man on Wednesday. Josh Sampson, 34, of Marseilles was charged with the Unlawful Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a class two felony. Sampson was arrested by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office on a LaSalle County warrant at 2686 East 2079th Road in...
WIFR
Amboy man found dead, woman injured
AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death Monday after an early morning call to Amboy, Ill. First responding units arrived just after 6 a.m. and found Michael Benhoff, 55, dead inside his garage at 323 West Main St. in Amboy. They also found Vonna...
wjol.com
Man Gunned Down in Joliet on Sunday Morning
Joliet Police have launched an investigation after an early morning homicide on Sunday. It was just before 2:00 AM that Joliet Police were patrolling the 1300 block of Jefferson when a person in a parking lot flagged them down. Shortly after stopping, officers learned that a 35-year-old male had been shot multiple times in the lot of The Credit Clique and Suites (1308 West Jefferson Street). The victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department, succumbing to his injuries. An investigation is underway, and police tell WJOL that they believe there is no danger to the community.
Man, 35, shot to death in Joliet parking lot
There is no threat to the community remains, police added.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Teen Hurt In Rollover After Trying To Not Hit A Deer
You're always told to “Don't Veer for Deer”, that can be easier said than done. Deputies from La Salle County were called just before 2:30 Sunday morning to a single-vehicle crash on a county road north of Mendota. A 17-year-old boy from Mendota allegedly lost control of his vehicle after swerving to miss a deer. His vehicle hit a utility pole and rolled several times. He was taken to OSF in Mendota.
80-year-old Freeport man dies in car crash
DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man from Freeport was killed on Saturday after a car ran into his vehicle. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified about a traffic crash fatality at Freeport Road, east of Leech Road, at 11:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ronald Baker, 80, was driving westbound on Freeport Road […]
starvedrock.media
Guilty Plea In Fatal DUI Crash
The driver in a fatal crash along Interstate 80 in Ottawa has pleaded guilty. While in an Ottawa courtroom Friday morning, 27-year-old Nicholaus Cain of Princeton pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence. He will be sentenced September 23rd. Cain admits to being under the influence when he drove...
starvedrock.media
Dixon man's "free ride" ends in Mendota Saturday
A Dixon man ignored his expired driver's license for a year. And, when he got a Will County warrant for not renewing, well, he apparently ignored that, too. That all came to an end around 1am Saturday on Route 34 on Mendota's east side. A police officer served Jesse Allen with the warrant and he later posted $500 bond and was released.
wcsjnews.com
Two Injured in Interstate 55 Accident
Two people were injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 55 near Braceville shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 30th. The Braceville Fire Department said a vehicle for unknown reasons stopped in the right lane of the southbound lanes and was rear-ended by another vehicle at full speed. Two...
