Vehicle crashes into building in West Ashley

Car plows into building on Savannah Hwy
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An office building on Savannah Highway was damaged on Thursday after a car crashed into the building. According to Charleston Fire Department, crews responded to a report that an SUV ran off the road and struck a building along Savannah Highway on Thursday. Reports say the corner of the office […]
The Post and Courier
Victim identified in 18-wheeler overturn
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has identified Marcus McFadden of Florence as the deceased individual involved in a U.S. Highway 52 crash in St. Stephen during the afternoon of July 29. In addition, four others were injured in the accident sparked by a semi overturning on Colonel Maham Drive, causing...
Man accused of vandalism, stealing golf carts from Charleston businesses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville man has been arrested in connection to a vandalism and golf cart theft that happened in June at two Charleston businesses. According to the Charleston Police Department, the owner of Charleston Golf Carts told authorities that four golf carts, a trailer, floor jack, and wheel lock were all stolen […]
live5news.com
1 dead following single-vehicle collision in N. Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a fatal single-vehicle collision on I-26 Sunday morning. The motorist was traveling east on I-26 when they went off the road to the right and struck a tree near mile marker 207 at approximately 10:20 a.m., according to Lance Cpl. Nick Pye.
Raleigh News & Observer
4-year-old and his grandmother killed in multi-car crash, South Carolina coroner says
A 4-year-old and his grandmother were killed in a South Carolina crash that sent multiple people to a hospital, officials said. North Charleston police said a Ford was “traveling at a high rate of speed” when it hit another car, sending both vehicles through a red light. The drivers then ran into other cars that had the green light on Friday, July 29, according to officials.
counton2.com
Overturned tractor trailer impacting traffic on I-26
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) responded on Monday to an overturned tractor trailer on I-26. The incident was blocking traffic at the Ashley Phosphate eastbound exit ramp as of 4:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route. Editor’s note: This...
live5news.com
Georgetown police searching for missing man
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is asking for pubic assistance in finding a missing man. Joseph Wesley Blake, 31, was reported missing Friday. Police say Blake was last seen that day at roughly 3 p.m. walking in the woods in the area of Ridge Street in Georgetown.
Deadly motorcycle crash in South Carolina not discovered until 4 days later
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened along U.S. 52. SCHP said that at about 12:30 a.m. on July 28 a 2014 Honda motorcycle was traveling east on US 52 near Teepsie Lane when the crash happened. The crash was discovered on July 31. […]
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies 25-year-old victim of St. Stephen crash involving semi-tractor trucks
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCIV) — The Berkeley County Coroner has identified the victim of a crash in Saint Stephen Friday involving two semi-tractor trucks. Marcus McFadden, 25, of Florence, was pronounced dead as result of the traffic accident. He had been transported to a local hospital. Read More: Coroner:...
Candle causes fire that displaced 4 in South Carolina apartment blaze
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Officials have declared that an unattended candle caused an apartment fire Saturday night in North Charleston. According to the North Charleston Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire just before 10 p.m. on Cumberland Way. When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from […]
live5news.com
Man charged in North Charleston crash that killed 2
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say they have arrested a man in connection with Friday’s fatal accident at Cosgrove and Rivers Ave. James Hart, 62, has been charged with two counts of reckless homicide for the collision that left a grandmother and grandson dead, according to a spokesman with the North Charleston Police Department.
abcnews4.com
Grandmother, grandson identified as victims of 7-vehicle wreck in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Coroner's Office has released the names of the deceased in a seven-vehicle crash in North Charleston. On Saturday afternoon, the coroner's office said 62-year-old Debora Page and 4-year-old Jo’siah Fragier died in the Rivers Avenue wreck around 8:30 a.m. the previous day.
1 killed in deadly crash with rollover on I-26
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a single-vehicle crash on I-26 Sunday morning. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2016 Ford sedan was traveling east on I-26 when the crash happened around 10:20 a.m. The crash happened near mile marker 207. According to Trooper Nick Pye, the vehicle ran off […]
abcnews4.com
Man arrested after fatal 7-car crash in North Charleston Friday, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a man has been arrested in connection to a fatal crash involving seven vehicles on Cosgrove and Rivers Avenue Friday. James Hart, 62, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide. He is being held at the Charleston County jail,...
live5news.com
Fatal Berkeley County crash scene found 3 days later, troopers say
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist died early Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash. The crash scene along Highway 52 was discovered on Sunday, three days after the crash happened, Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said. Investigators believe the crash occurred at approximately 12:26...
live5news.com
N. Charleston structure fire leaves 1 injured
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital following a structure fire Saturday night. Crews responded to Cumberland Way near the Windsor Hill Plantation area at 9:53 p.m. Fire department spokesperson Christan Rainey says crews extinguished the fire quickly. There...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office says a Saint Stephen man died in a motorcycle crash that was discovered days after it happened. Andrew Johnson, 33, was killed in the crash in the Bonneau area, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. State troopers said the...
live5news.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Both sides of Cosgrove Ave. near the Northbridge back open
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says Cosgrove Avenue by the Northbridge is back open on both sides. Police said the road was blocked for a time Saturday night “due to an incident.”. There is no official information pertaining to what the incident was. Police...
Crews respond to house fire in Wakendaw in Mount Pleasant
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters are working to contain a house fire in a Mount Pleasant neighborhood. According to Mount Pleasant Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire in the neighborhood of Wakendaw near Libbys Point. As of 1 p.m., Mount Pleasant and Charleston Fire Departments were on the scene working to contain […]
Sunday morning single-vehicle crash in Charleston County fatal for one person
Charleston County, South Carolina – One person was killed in Sunday’s morning single-vehicle crash that took place in Charleston County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. When officials with SCHP responded to the scene, the driver was already dead. Officials say the injuries the driver sustained in the crash were fatal.
