Man Utd Women fixtures & results: 2022/23 WSL season

www.90min.com
Related
Millie Bright insists England don't have 'individual focuses' heading into Euro 2022 final
England centre-back Millie Bright has said that she and her teammates are not going into Sunday's Euro 2022 final with Germany with individual glory in mind.
Lucy Staniforth signs new 12-month Man Utd contract
Man Utd midfielder Lucy Staniforth has signed a new contract with the cub after her old deal expired.
David Ochoa completes trade to D.C. United from Real Salt Lake
D.C. United have completed the signing of goalkeeper David Ochoa from Real Salt Lake in exchange for $75k General Allocation Money (GAM). The Black and Red have picked up the remainder of Ochoa's contract, which expires at the end of the 2022 MLS season. Should he then pen a new deal for the 2023 campaign, RSL will receive an additional $300k GAM split over two years.
Jordan Henderson & Andy Robertson hail Darwin Nunez's Liverpool debut
Liverpool duo Jordan Henderson and Andy Robertson were both impressed by Darwin Nunez's debut from the bench in Saturday's 3-1 Community Shield win against Manchester City.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Erik ten Hag insists Man Utd are 'ready' for Premier League season
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag insists team are ready for Premier League season despite pre-season results tailing off.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami 'defended like little boys' against FC Cincinnati
Inter Miami managed a chaotic 4-4 draw against FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at DRV PNK Stadium, as goals from Chris McVey and Gonzalo Higuain equalized the efforts of Brenner and Brandon Vazquez. But head coach Phil Neville was not impressed with the score, lamenting his team’s poor defensive performance...
Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham confidence; Brighton end Cucurella talks
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Jude Bellingham, Marc Cucurella, Frenkie de Jong and more.
Gareth Bale: LAFC teammate claims winger 'only wants to speak Spanish'
LAFC midfielder Ilie Sanchez has admitted that new signing Gareth Bale goes out of his way to speak Spanish with him and the South American players in the squad. Bale's time at Real Madrid was littered with accusations that, despite living in the country for eight years, he had refused to learn Spanish and declined the chance to communicate with his teammates as a result.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liverpool 3-1 Man City: Player ratings as Reds win Community Shield
Player ratings from Liverpool's 3-1 win against Man City in the Community Shield.
Beth Mead wins Euro 2022 Golden Boot & Player of the Tournament
Beth Mead scored six goals at Euro 2022 to win both the Golden Boot and player of the tournament.
Mikel Arteta hoping Arsenal sign more players before transfer deadline
Mikel Arteta has expressed hope that Arsenal will make more signings before the summer transfer window closes.
Every Premier League 2022/23 home kit - ranked
Every Premier League home kit for the 2022/23 season - ranked.
RB Leipzig sign Hoffenheim defender David Raum
RB Leipzig have signed Hoffenheim's David Raum, who was previously a transfer target for Man City and Man Utd.
Karen Carney: Past heartbreaks have pushed Lionesses towards Euro 2022 final
Karen Carney interview: Past heartbreaks & failures have made England stronger ahead of reaching Euro 2022 final.
Euro 2022 provides deserved moment for England's tournament stalwarts
England's Euro 2022 victory was a huge moment for Ellen White, Jill Scott and Lucy Bronze, who have suffered multiple major tournament near misses.
Marcus Tavernier completes move to Bournemouth
Bournemouth have completed the signing of Middlesbrough's Marcus Tavernier.
Gareth Bale: 'Life seems a little bit better' since joining LAFC
Above all, soccer is about enjoyment - a fact often overlooked even when it comes to the players. That was one of the main motivations behind Gareth Bale joining LAFC this summer, having seen his immensely successful tenure at Real Madrid come to a somewhat sour end. The 33-year-old still...
Tottenham 0-1 Roma: Jose Mourinho comes back to haunt Spurs
Jose Mourinho enjoyed a pre-season victory over former club Tottenham thanks to Roma goal from Roger Ibanez.
Chelsea hold talks with Inter over Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea have held talks with Inter over a move for right-back Denzel Dumfries.
Esme Morgan column: Keira Walsh & Lena Oberdorf will be key to the Euro 2022 final outcome
Esme Morgan looks into the importance of Lena Oberdorf and Keira Walsh, and the Germany vs England rivalry, ahead of the Euro 2022 final.
90min
759
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0