Cincinnati, OH

Look: Clark Harris Posts Picture of Bengals' AFC Championship Ring

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 4 days ago

"We love this one, but we want that SB ring"

CINCINNATI — The Bengals were 90 seconds away from winning their first Super Bowl last season. Their run reset the franchise and people are excited to see this team in 2022 and beyond.

The team received their AFC Championship rings on Thursday. Long snapper Clark Harris posted a picture of it.

"We love this one, but we want that SB ring," Harris tweeted.

Check out the ring below.

NBA
AllBengals

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
647K+
Views
