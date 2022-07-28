Bryan Reynolds landing spots: Padres, Phillies, Mariners among best trade deadline fits for Pirates star

www.sportingnews.com
Is Siri a Good Trade Target for the Phillies?
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly show interest in trading for Houston Astros center fielder Jose Siri, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Report: Phillies Linked to A's Laureano
The Philadelphia Phillies have been linked via trade to a variety of centerfielders, but the top market choice is Ramón Laureano.
BREAKING TRADE: Phillies And Cardinals Make A Deal
According to Ken Rosenthal and Katie Woo of The Athletic, the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals have made a trade.
Phillies Recall Appel, Place Gibson on Bereavement List
The Philadelphia Phillies have recalled pitcher Mark Appel as Kyle Gibson was place on the bereavement list.
Phillies, Pirates combine for hilarious ‘poop’ graphic
Yes, we admit it. We are suckers for childish humor sometimes. Take what happened on Thursday night. The Philadelphia Phillies were visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates. There was no score to start the game, which led to a funny graphic moment. Yes, the score graphic spelled out “poop.”. It’s hard...
Phillies gets major injury Bryce Harper update for playoff push
Five weeks removed from suffering a broken thumb in the Philadelphia Phillies in a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres and almost a month to the day after undergoing a successful surgery to insert three pins into the break to help it’s healing, Bryce Harper has successfully undergone a second procedure on the way to a hopeful return before the playoffs.
NBC Sports
Pirates fall for banana in the tailpipe as Knebel, Phillies steal win in Steel City
PITTSBURGH -- Corey Knebel had tried the pickoff move before in his career, but it had never worked. "I think it might have worked once, but nobody was there to cover," Knebel said late Saturday night in the Phillies' clubhouse at PNC Park. This time it worked. All the way....
Opinion: MLB Network Made More Errors Than Phillies Behind Awful Quartet
MLB Network doesn't always hit a home run with its broadcasts, writer says.Erik Drost, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0. The “Clubhouse Edition” of MLB Network’s Braves-Phillies game Monday night was so bad that I had to mute large chunks of it.
Report: Braves Acquire Odorizzi and Grossman
The Atlanta Braves have reportedly acquired pitcher Jake Odorizzi and outfielder Robbie Grossman.
Amed Rosario homers, then walks off Guardians to win over Diamondbacks
The Cleveland Guardians walked off courtesy of an Amed Rosario RBI single in the top of the 11th of their 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night at Progressive Field.
Report: Phillies Promote Ben Brown
The Philadelphia Phillies promoted top pitching prospect Ben Brown to Double-A on Saturday.
NBC Sports
Do Eagles already have their next DC in waiting?
If the Eagles defense improves the way some think it will in 2022, Jonathan Gannon is probably gone. After all, Gannon already had three head coaching interviews this past offseason coming off his first year as the Eagles’ defensive coordinator. So if that unit exceeds expectations, it stands to reason that another team will probably hire him away.
