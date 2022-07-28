ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Golf-Money on offer was a driver in joining LIV Golf, says Stenson

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02JycT_0gwBZmH900

July 28 (Reuters) - Henrik Stenson said on Thursday that money definitely played a part in his switch to the lucrative Saudi-backed LIV Golf series and he had hoped to retain his Ryder Cup captaincy which he was stripped of last week.

Stenson had helped Europe to victory in three of his five Ryder Cup appearances as a player but Ryder Cup Europe said the 2016 British Open champion could no longer fulfil contractual obligations as captain after he joined LIV Golf. read more

The breakaway league has attracted many of golf's top players including six-times major winner Phil Mickelson and former world number ones Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka. Stenson said the money on offer convinced him to join them.

"I've been a golf professional since very late 1998 and purse sizes, prize money on offer, financial part's always been a part of where we made up our schedules and where we are going to play," Sweden's Stenson told reporters.

"It's been a part of it, absolutely. It was no different in this case."

Stenson is playing in the third LIV Golf tournament of the season which starts on Friday in New Jersey at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Critics of the new series say it amounts to 'sportswashing' by a nation trying to improve its reputation in light of its history of human rights abuses.

LIV Golf CEO and former world number one Greg Norman has said the new series offers players "free agency" and fans an exciting new way of watching golf.

When asked if it was a good look when he knew he would have to give up the Ryder Cup captaincy, Stenson said he made every effort to retain it.

"I don't feel like I've given it up. I made every arrangement possible here to be able to fulfil my captain's duties, and I've had great help here from LIV to be able to do that," Stenson said.

"And still the decision was made that I was to be removed. I'm obviously disappointed over the situation but it is what it is and we move on from there now.

"We had discussions and I informed them of the decision to go and play in LIV tournaments. They had a short period of time where they were kind of discussing or debating if what was going to happen. I was informed of their decision shortly after."

Stenson, however, said he hoped for a "quick solution" before the rift between the sport's top players and tournament organisers widened.

"I obviously feel like it's a shame that we ended up in this situation. I just hope that we can get a resolution as soon as possible here for all tours and everyone involved, and we can all kind of co-exist together," Stenson added.

"All the players love The Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, it's just a shame we ended up in this situation."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Who Is Phil Mickelson's Wife? All About Amy Mickelson

With 45 PGA Tour event wins under his belt, Phil Mickelson is largely regarded as one of the world's best professional golfers. And while his career has been widely covered, there is one element of the veteran golfer's life that has been largely kept out of the spotlight: his longtime marriage to wife Amy Mickelson.
TENNIS
Golf Digest

Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Seven days. That’s how long it had been since Tony Finau last won on the PGA Tour before cruising to victory Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Suffice it to say nobody was asking what was wrong with the 31-year-old tour veteran between his third and fourth career tour victories, unlike all the talk that went on during the long drought (1,975 days) that came between his first and second wins (the 2016 Puerto Rico Open and the 2021 Northern Trust).
DETROIT, MI
golfmagic.com

Henrik Stenson wins on LIV Golf debut then FIRES SHOT at Ryder Cup

Henrik Stenson started the week by being axed as European Ryder Cup captain. He ended it with a cheque for $4.375 million in his back pocket after winning on his LIV Golf debut and finishing second in the team event at Trump National Bedminster. Stenson added a pair of 69s...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Henrik Stenson
Person
Greg Norman
golfmagic.com

Norman says Augusta National has rallied hard against LIV: "Stay Switzerland!"

Greg Norman has claimed in a wide-ranging interview with the New York Post that LIV Golf is not intent on tearing town the PGA Tour. Norman, 67, the chief executive of LIV Golf Investments, says that "every step of the way" the controversial circuit's model has been built to work within the ecosystem of golf.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac Club Photos

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac received a big honor earlier this summer. Maxim named the former University of Arizona and San Diego State golfer as their sexiest woman of the year. Spiranac reacted to the honor in awe. Later this summer, Spiranac celebrated the big honor...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods LIV Offer News

Tiger Woods won't be joining LIV Golf, but that doesn't mean the Greg Norman-led tour didn't try to get him. According to Norman, LIV Golf made an offer to Woods in the $700 million to $800 million range. Seriously. "Greg Norman confirms to Tucker Carlson that LIV offered Tiger Woods...
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#Presidents Cup#Liv Golf#Saudi#Ryder Cup Europe#British
golfmagic.com

Pro takes swipe at LIV Golf after watching Patty Tavatanakit in tears

Eddie Pepperell appeared to take another swipe at LIV Golf after watching the emotional scenes of major winner Patty Tavatanakit making her first cut in more than three months. The 22-year-old was overcome with emotion and cried tears of joy at the Trust Golf Women's Scottish Open on Friday afternoon.
GOLF
MSNBC

Thin crowd size for golf tournament at Trump club

The Saudi-backed LIV Golf series came to Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey over the weekend, and the tournament saw thin crowds on the course. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Aug. 1, 2022.
GOLF
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley “pissed off” at LIV Golf criticism

Former NBA Hall of Famer forward and current Turner Sports personality Charles Barkley has been a passionate supporter of LIV Golf despite walking away from negotiations to join the Saudi-backed tour in a broadcasting role, and it appears that won’t be changing anytime soon. Friday, Barkley discussed the criticism...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Sports
960 The Ref

Donald takes over for Stenson as Europe's Ryder Cup captain

Luke Donald jumped at a second chance to be Ryder Cup captain for Europe, taking over just 14 months before the 2023 matches in Italy without knowing whether players who sign up for the Saudi riches of LIV Golf will be available to him. Donald only knew that unlike Henrik...
GOLF
Golf Channel

Lydia Ko, aka 'The Onion,' sheds layers but not her Women's Scottish lead

One key for Lydia Ko in holding onto a share of the 54-hole lead at the Women’s Scottish Open? Being an onion. With Saturday’s forecast calling for colder temperatures, higher winds and some rain, Ko arrived at Dundonald Links well prepared. Like she had done the two previous days, Ko wore leggings under her golf pants. But for her third round, she took things a couple of steps further.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

521K+
Followers
346K+
Post
246M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy