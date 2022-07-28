Effective: 2022-08-01 07:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Vigo County in west central Indiana Northwestern Clay County in west central Indiana Parke County in west central Indiana Vermillion County in west central Indiana * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 745 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newport to 6 miles northeast of Vermilion, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Newport and Universal around 750 AM EDT. Clinton, Fairview Park, Montezuma, Mecca, Shepardsville and North Terre Haute around 755 AM EDT. Rosedale, Bloomingdale and Turkey Run State Park around 800 AM EDT. Rockville, Marshall and Fontanet around 805 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Staunton, Judson, Bridgeton, Brazil, Knightsville, Harmony, Carbon, Cecil Harden Lake and Lena. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 20 and 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

