Flash Flood Warning issued for Crawford, Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The National Weather Service in Lincoln has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Southern Crawford County in east central Illinois Lawrence County in southeastern Illinois * Until 1245 AM CDT. * At 1009 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding across the warned area. Up to 6 inches of rain have fallen in western portions of Lawrence and Crawford Counties. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Lawrenceville, Sumner, St. Francisville, Flat Rock, Russellville, Birds, Chauncey, New Hebron, Hardinville, Petrolia, Pinkstaff, Red Hills State Park, Lawrenceville Airport, Billett, Mount Carmel Airport and Helena. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Posey, Vanderburgh by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 23:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Posey; Vanderburgh The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central White County in southeastern Illinois Southwestern Vanderburgh County in southwestern Indiana Central Posey County in southwestern Indiana Northwestern Henderson County in northwestern Kentucky * Until 1100 PM CDT. * At 1015 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Harmony, or 9 miles north of Mount Vernon, moving southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Mount Vernon around 1035 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Maunie. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Clay, Crawford, Effingham, Jasper, Lawrence, Richland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 21:49:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay; Crawford; Effingham; Jasper; Lawrence; Richland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS CLAY CRAWFORD EFFINGHAM JASPER LAWRENCE RICHLAND THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF EFFINGHAM, FLORA, LAWRENCEVILLE, NEWTON, OLNEY, AND ROBINSON.
Severe Weather Statement issued for Gibson, Posey by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 23:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 23:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Gibson; Posey A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITE...SOUTHWESTERN GIBSON AND NORTHEASTERN POSEY COUNTIES At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Harmony, or 15 miles northeast of Carmi, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near New Harmony around 1005 PM CDT. Poseyville around 1010 PM CDT. Cynthiana around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Phillipstown and Griffin. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Parke, Vermillion, Vigo by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 07:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-01 08:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Clay; Parke; Vermillion; Vigo The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Vigo County in west central Indiana Northwestern Clay County in west central Indiana Parke County in west central Indiana Vermillion County in west central Indiana * Until 830 AM EDT. * At 745 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newport to 6 miles northeast of Vermilion, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Newport and Universal around 750 AM EDT. Clinton, Fairview Park, Montezuma, Mecca, Shepardsville and North Terre Haute around 755 AM EDT. Rosedale, Bloomingdale and Turkey Run State Park around 800 AM EDT. Rockville, Marshall and Fontanet around 805 AM EDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Staunton, Judson, Bridgeton, Brazil, Knightsville, Harmony, Carbon, Cecil Harden Lake and Lena. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 20 and 28. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for White by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-01 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: White A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1030 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN WHITE...SOUTHWESTERN GIBSON AND NORTHEASTERN POSEY COUNTIES At 1002 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Harmony, or 15 miles northeast of Carmi, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near New Harmony around 1005 PM CDT. Poseyville around 1010 PM CDT. Cynthiana around 1015 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Phillipstown and Griffin. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 16. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 22:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 01:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Gibson; Pike; Posey; Spencer; Vanderburgh; Warrick SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HAMILTON WABASH WAYNE WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY DAVIESS HENDERSON HOPKINS MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARMI, DIXON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Edwards, Gallatin, Hamilton, Wabash, Wayne, White by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-01 21:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-02 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Edwards; Gallatin; Hamilton; Wabash; Wayne; White SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 508, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS EDWARDS IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS GALLATIN HAMILTON WABASH WAYNE WHITE IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA POSEY IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA GIBSON PIKE SPENCER VANDERBURGH WARRICK IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY DAVIESS HENDERSON HOPKINS MCLEAN MUHLENBERG UNION WEBSTER THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BOONVILLE, CALHOUN, CARMI, DIXON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HENDERSON, MADISONVILLE, MCLEANSBORO, MORGANFIELD, MOUNT CARMEL, OWENSBORO, PETERSBURG, POSEYVILLE, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, AND WEST SALEM.
