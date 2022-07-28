ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Florida Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old girl

WESH
 4 days ago
WEAR

Report: Pensacola man chased, hit woman while holding infant child

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A man is charged with chasing and hitting a woman in Pensacola while holding an infant child. Keith Hollis, 37, of Pensacola, is in Escambia County Jail without bond on these domestic violence charges:. battery (two counts) false imprisonment. child abuse. The incident happened early Saturday morning...
PENSACOLA, FL
click orlando

Alligator with knife in head found swimming in Florida pond

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was recently euthanized after it was found swimming in a Volusia County pond with a knife stuck in its head. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said photos of the gator were posted to social media, prompting an investigation. [TRENDING: Become a...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Two arrested following search of home in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Two people have been arrested following the execution of a narcotics search warrant in Niceville, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. According to the announcement, the search warrant was served at a residence on Edge Avenue. The OCSO said James Carnley, 48, was arrested...
NICEVILLE, FL
Walnut Hill, FL
Escambia County, FL
Crime & Safety
Escambia County, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
WEAR

Pensacola dentist arrested fourth time in two months

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was arrested again Friday for the fourth time in a little over two months. Stamitoles, 65, was arrested and booked into the Escambia County Jail Friday on a charge of battery. Channel 3 is working to obtain Stamitoles' arrest report for more...
PENSACOLA, FL
Amber Alert
WEAR

UPDATE: 11-year-old Escambia County kidnapping victim safely located

UPDATE - 3 P.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office says kidnapping victim 11-year-old Banesa Irene Fernandez-Santis has been safely located. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office announced the update at 3 p.m. Thursday. No further details have been released, including where she was located. Deputies have also not released...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office warning of phony deputy call scam

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s a common scam, but a sheriff’s office in Northwest Florida is warning homeowners to watch out for this one. Members of the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office say there’s a fake deputy call scam going around. According to a Friday Facebook post, the sheriff’s office says some posing […]
WEAR

Deputies: Missing 33-year-old woman last seen in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing and possibly endangered woman. According to investigators, Ann Boden Smith, 33, was last seen Wednesday at 7:40 a.m. on the 700-block of Truman Avenue in Pensacola. She was wearing green army pants. Deputies say she may...
WKRG News 5

11-year-old found safe in stolen car in Foley after possible kidnapping: ECSO

UPDATE (5:46 p.m.): Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons confirmed Banesa Fernandez-Santis was found by herself in a stolen vehicle in Foley. Brijido Manriquez-Ortiz was detained in Loredo, Texas. Simmons doesn’t believe Manriquez-Ortiz was with her when she disappeared, but he still may face charges for sexual battery and capital sexual battery based on their relationship. […]
WEAR

Sheriff: Gold bars, $1.9M in cash found in home of Florida doctor who 'preyed on addicts'

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a doctor in central Florida preyed on addicts for years by writing hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, even sold illegitimate prescriptions for Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone to undercover narcotics detectives, without examining them or speaking to them. Detectives paid $650 in cash for each codeine syrup prescription and $450 in cash for each Oxycodone prescription. Detectives believe she sold more than 550 of these prescriptions since January.
WKRG News 5

Deputies arrest woman found with oxycodone and handgun

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a woman after investigators found oxycodone, a gun and other narcotics at a Fort Wlaton Beach home Friday afternoon. Kathryn Booker, 65, was arrested after a narcotics search warrant was issued by the Special Investigations Section. The unit found several narcotics and a […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Public Safety
Twitter
Click10.com

Snorkeler dies after possibly being struck by boat in the Florida Keys

STOCK ISLAND, Fla. – A 27-year-old snorkeler died earlier this week after suffering a head injury that was possibly caused from being struck by a boat, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed on Thursday. According to FWC spokesman Rob Klepper, FWC officers were checking two boats Monday...
ACCIDENTS
wvih.com

Kentucky Woman Found Dead In Florida

The remains of a Frankfort woman were found in Florida and a man is charged with her murder. According to a news report, Tara Deaton’s mother says she was killed in May in Walton County, Florida. She had been living there for the last two years. Earlier this month,...

