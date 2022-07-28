Florida Amber Alert canceled for missing 11-year-old girl

CLEARWATER, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators say a doctor in central Florida preyed on addicts for years by writing hundreds of fraudulent prescriptions. The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, even sold illegitimate prescriptions for Promethazine Codeine Syrup and Oxycodone to undercover narcotics detectives, without examining them or speaking to them. Detectives paid $650 in cash for each codeine syrup prescription and $450 in cash for each Oxycodone prescription. Detectives believe she sold more than 550 of these prescriptions since January.

