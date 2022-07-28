UPDATED: Heavy rain knocks out power to more than 23,500 Eastern Ky customers

Heavy rains in Eastern Kentucky have flooded homes, businesses, schools and roadways , killed at least eight people and knocked out power to more than 23,594 customers, according to a website that tracks power outages across the country.

Kentucky Power, which serves many counties in Eastern Kentucky hit hard by storms on Wednesday, has more than 22,335 customers without power as of 4 p.m., according to poweroutage.us.

That’s up slightly from the more than 22,000 Kentucky Power customers in the dark at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Letcher County has 7,008 customers without power. That’s more than half of the 12,000 customers tracked in that county.

Much of Knott County has no power. More than 5,901 out of 8,080 customers don’t have power as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

In Perry County, 4,459 out of the county’s 14,381 customers are without power.

Also hard hit is Breathitt County where 1,473 out of 5,411 customers are in the dark.

Other counties reporting power outages include: Pike, Clay, Martin, Leslie, Owsley, Johnson and Floyd counties.