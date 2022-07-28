ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

UPDATED: Heavy rain knocks out power to more than 23,500 Eastern Ky customers

By Beth Musgrave
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Heavy rains in Eastern Kentucky have flooded homes, businesses, schools and roadways , killed at least eight people and knocked out power to more than 23,594 customers, according to a website that tracks power outages across the country.

Kentucky Power, which serves many counties in Eastern Kentucky hit hard by storms on Wednesday, has more than 22,335 customers without power as of 4 p.m., according to poweroutage.us.

That’s up slightly from the more than 22,000 Kentucky Power customers in the dark at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Letcher County has 7,008 customers without power. That’s more than half of the 12,000 customers tracked in that county.

Much of Knott County has no power. More than 5,901 out of 8,080 customers don’t have power as of 4 p.m. Thursday.

In Perry County, 4,459 out of the county’s 14,381 customers are without power.

Also hard hit is Breathitt County where 1,473 out of 5,411 customers are in the dark.

Other counties reporting power outages include: Pike, Clay, Martin, Leslie, Owsley, Johnson and Floyd counties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LuTsf_0gwBZSZV00
Flooding in the early morning on July 28, 2022, near Wolverine Road in Breathitt County, Kentucky. Ryan C. Hermens/rhermens@herald-leader.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Wolverine, KY
Local
Kentucky Industry
Local
Kentucky Business
City
Martin, KY
City
Clay, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kentucky Power#Heavy Rain#Eastern Kentucky#Eastern Ky
WSAZ

Ky. flooding death toll rises, more bodies recovered

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - In a video update posted on Facebook Sunday morning, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll has risen to at least 26, after devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky. He says they do know of additional bodies that have been recovered, but they cannot confirm those deaths...
FRANKFORT, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
WRAL

Photos: Catastrophic flooding covers homes, cars in eastern Kentucky

Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393792/media_0331fb6e5add4eefb380b92d3f9dfaf1-DMID1-5vpqb7mpf-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20394105/media_70804154a2384319a2fd9329363ee34e-DMID1-5vpiyig5z-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393789/media_946070b98e75478596ab2643fd7663ec-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393790/media_3bf604db17894c15b9d02d6036c9fcdb-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393791/media_de478e94d1aa4d80bd263d92dc4669b5-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393793/media_5f0bd129966941449850f1f221f3b369-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393794/media_12e9c9e3604047039ea5f4bf622f9175-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393795/media_35c6de0c868540e89a2f2a71ac73d13c-DMID1-5vpsin1go-46x34.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393796/media_573d189317bc41bc8a13ace1315b0198-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393797/media_dbe2198176fc4e4a8aaf6a49e1381c76-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20393798/media_c07011ba32b94d348d2be81412667939-DMID1-5vpggho9m-46x30.jpg. Image not found: https://wwwcache.wral.com/asset/weather/2022/07/28/20394103/media_a46532f302044a3fb2e5b56198ec4e24-DMID1-5vpiyig5z-46x30.jpg. Image not...
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Eastern Kentucky counties devastated by flooding

Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for areas of eastern Kentucky devastated by flash flooding Thursday morning. At least six counties had already declared local states of emergency: Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Letcher, Owsley and Pike. Governor Andy Beshear says the number of fatalities in those counties is...
KENTUCKY STATE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
7K+
Followers
368
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy