Georgia football in-state recruiting isn’t struggling, it’s reverting back to its pre-pandemic ways

Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has become one of the best-recruiting programs on a consistent basis. But that has not always been because the Bulldogs have simply relied on the talent in the state of Georgia.

That certainly will have to be the case once again in the 2023 recruiting cycle, following the recent commitments of Caleb Downs and Justice Haynes. The two players were both major targets at positions of need for Georgia. Downs was the No. 1 safety in the country, while Haynes rates as the No. 3 running back. They are also the No. 1 and No. 2 players in the state of Georgia for this class.

And despite both playing their high school football in the Atlanta area, the two blue-chip prospects will be playing their college football at Alabama.

With those two players now committed, 13 of the top 15 prospects from the state are committed. Only three of them are pledged to Georgia, with No. 6 Bo Hughley, No. 9 CJ Allen and No. 10 Gabe Harris being the commits. Of those three, Hughley is the only one to rank in the top 100 overall prospects.

