How to find the coolest person on the island in Fortnite

The Fortnite find the coolest person on the island quest requires some interpretation because, it turns out, the coolest person is you and the objective is to find a mirror to see yourself in. Do that and you'll complete the quest and get the challenge reward of 15k XP.

Of course, even once you've deduced what to find, finding a mirror is the challenge here, comparatively difficult among Fortnite quests . Mirrors aren't the most obvious thing in Fortnite, but there's a pretty clear logic as to where they are and we've laid out some decent locations for where to find them. Read on to find all the easiest mirror locations in Fortnite, and how to find the coolest person on the island.

Fortnite Find the Coolest Person on the Island weekly quest explained

(Image credit: Epic Games)

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher

Another challenge concerns the Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher - find out how it works here!

As mentioned, the weekly quest to find the coolest person on the island in Fortnite can be completed by finding a mirror and standing in front of it. That's the whole thing - face the mirror close enough to see your character's reflection and the game will automatically mark it as completed.

If you don't have your VFX and graphics' settings turned up enough to be able to see your reflection, don't worry - the quest still marks it as completed whether you actually saw yourself or not.

Mirror locations in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There's actually a lot of mirrors in Fortnite, though they're not given much prominence and can be a little tough to find without aid. We've marked several plausible locations on the map above.

Sleepy Sound: Nearly all the houses along the Northern half of the town will have small bathrooms with mirrors inside. Tilted Towers: There's several bathrooms with mirrors, dotted around the little city. The residential areas to the South and West provide the best chance. Rocky Reels: The Southern building contains a large bathroom with mirrors inside. Coney Crossroads: The bathroom in the big, pink ice cream parlor has a mirror that works nicely. Syndicate Shoals: For a more removed locale, head to the bathroom in the rich person's house on the far-east side of the island - in fact, on its own island.

You'll notice a pattern emerging: Bathrooms. Many buildings in Fortnite have them, and the mirrors inside provide exactly what you're looking for. And though we've listed many viable options above, the reality is that any residential house usually has a bathroom in it - go straight there and the challenge should be yours, along with a reward of 15K XP. Of course, if you want to complete more quests along the way, check out our info on the Fortnite Boogie Bombs and the challenges involved with those.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.