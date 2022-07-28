ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

This Tampa apartment complex just sold for $95.1 million

By Rebecca Liebson
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aqo1Z_0gwBYAxs00
29th Street Capital bought the 321-unit complex in south Tampa from the Austin-based real estate company, Rex, on July 22. The sale was brokered by Berkadia. [ 29th Street Capital ]

A Chicago-based real estate investment firm purchased a South Tampa apartment complex called Bay Crossing for $95.1 million.

29th Street Capital bought the 321-unit complex located at 4711 S Himes Ave., from the Austin-based real estate company, Rex, on July 22. The sale was brokered by Berkadia.

“It is rare to find an opportunity in a competitive market that firmly checks all the boxes,” said Christopher Steiner, 29th Street Capital’s vice president of acquisitions for the Florida region. “This property’s irreplaceable location provides an affordable alternative to residents who desire an urban environment in one of Tampa’s most desirable submarkets. We are thrilled to add this incredible community to our Florida portfolio.”

The company owns several other properties in the Tampa Bay region including Calais Park Apartments in St. Petersburg, Enclave at Northwood in Clearwater and Henley Tampa Palms near the University of South Florida.

Founder and CEO of Rex, Peter Rex said the sale shows how much the Tampa market has grown in recent years. He first purchased the property in 2015 for $31.7 million.

“I made a longterm investment in this place because I thought there was a high quality of life here,” he said.

This is the company’s 84th sale in Florida.

Bay Crossing features one- and two-bedroom apartments. There is also a pool with a sundeck and a fitness center. According to the property’s website, rent ranges between $1,500 and $1,700 for a one-bedroom and $1,895 and $2,075 for a two-bedroom.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
995qyk.com

Tampa Gas Station To Sell Gas For $2.38 A Gallon Today Only

There is a Tampa gas station to sell gas at $2.38 a gallon, but it is today (Monday, 8/1) only. The Flatwoods Marathon, which is located on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard will put the gas on sale on Monday afternoon. The sale will happen from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m...
10 Tampa Bay

$26 million in unclaimed property returned to Floridians in July

TAMPA, Fla. — Another month, another round of unclaimed property returned to Floridians. In July, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis says his office gave back more than $26 million. Patronis has made returns of financial assets a key priority since he took office in 2017. Since then, about $1.7 billion has been put back in the hands of people living in the Sunshine State.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Tampa Palms, FL
Tampa, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Tampa, FL
Business
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Clearwater, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Aug. 1-7

Tampa Fringe Festival 2022: It’s time to “Peace. Love. Fringe.” The sixth annual Tampa International Fringe Festival showcases 20 performing arts companies and gives us a chance to binge on 86 separate performances. All shows are an hour or less, with theater, burlesque, comedy, opera, kids shows and more. Free-$13. 6:30-10 p.m. Monday, 6:30-11 p.m. Wednesday, 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday, 6:30-11:30 p.m. Friday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sunday. HCC Ybor Performing Arts Building, 1411 E 11th Ave., Tampa. 347-358-9682.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

July heat in Tampa breaks records, becomes hottest month in documented history

Tampa is on a hot streak. In July, temperatures in the city broke multiple records ― including the hottest month in Tampa’s documented history. The National Weather Service’s Tampa Bay office recorded an average daily temperature in July of 86.3 degrees at Tampa International Airport, the area’s official climate recording site. The previous record was 85.8 degrees in September 2018.
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Parkside, a New-Home Community in Lakeland, Florida

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 1, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Parkside, a new, single-family home community in Lakeland. Parkside is conveniently located near State Road 37 and Polk Parkway for an easy commute to area employers, including Publix ®, GEICO ® and Lakeland Linder International Airport. The community is also close to downtown Lakeland and Lakeside Village for shopping and dining, and several parks, including Christina Park, Loyce E. Harpe Park and Peterson Park. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220801005195/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of Parkside, a new-home community in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)
L. Cane

What is the Difference Between a Miami and Tampa Cuban Sandwich? How Did this Sandwich End up in Florida?

There are some foods that Florida is known for, including:. But perhaps few are as well known as the Cuban sandwich, and the cities of Miami and Tampa both claim to be home to the best. So what makes the Miami and Tampa Cuban sandwiches different from one another? I'll cover that below. And I'll discuss the history of the Cuban sandwich, as well as what food critics have said about the sandwich in both Miami and Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Tampa#Real Estate Company#Real Estate Investment#Street Capital#Henley Tampa Palms#Bay Crossing
10 Tampa Bay

'No swim' advisories still in effect for these Tampa Bay area beaches

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — If you're planning on taking a trip to the beach and a dip in the ocean, make sure you avoid these few beaches across the Tampa Bay area. Beaches in Hillsborough, Manatee and Sarasota counties are still being affected by high bacteria levels, prompting "no swim" advisories for several beaches in each county, according to their respective health departments.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
BoardingArea

Hotel Review: Hyatt House Tampa Airport Westshore

My dear readers, some links on this site pay us referral fees for sending business and sales. We value your time and money and will not waste it. For our complete advertising policy, click here. The content on this page is not provided by any companies mentioned, and has not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by these entities. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone.
TAMPA, FL
cltampa.com

Smokin' Js closes in Gulfport, Dunedin's Living Room coming to Wesley Chapel, plus more Tampa Bay foodie news

One of Dunedin’s culinary gems heads across the bridge—and then some—next month when it opens a second location all the way in Wesley Chapel. Located at The Shops at Wiregrass, Tampa Bay's second The Living Room will celebrate its soft opening within the next few weeks. Boasting the same global-inspired cuisine and refined , yet welcoming decor as its flagship location in Dunedin, the official opening date is slated for sometime in August. About 50% of Wesley Chapel's menu is composed of signature dishes—like black and blue nachos, brown butter seared scallops, and its porcini mushroom burger, as the other half will feature new dishes from Executive Chef Joshua Rhynes. New items include flash-fried pork dumplings, spicy chargrilled pork chops, goat cheese and pancetta flatbread, shrimp garganelli pasta and roasted beet "carpaccio," alongside many more.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
995qyk.com

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories

Suncoast Beaches With No Swim Advisories. Some Florida counties have had their beaches labeled with “no swim” advisories by the Florida Department of Health. Why and which beaches are they?. As for why, water samples taken at a number of beaches on the Gulf of Mexico have shown...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
73K+
Followers
23K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy