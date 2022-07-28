Henrico multi-vehicle crash shuts down several lanes on I-95

UPDATE 11:48 a.m. — The crash has been cleared.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash has shut down several lanes of Interstate 95.

VDOT said the crash occurred in Henrico County on I-95 near mile marker 85.8, before Sliding Hill Road. The south left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

According to Virginia State Police, nobody was injured in the crash.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

