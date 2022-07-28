ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico multi-vehicle crash shuts down several lanes on I-95

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

UPDATE 11:48 a.m. — The crash has been cleared.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a multi-vehicle crash has shut down several lanes of Interstate 95.

VDOT said the crash occurred in Henrico County on I-95 near mile marker 85.8, before Sliding Hill Road. The south left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

According to Virginia State Police, nobody was injured in the crash.

Why are flags at half-staff today?

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IFjw_0gwBXzZm00
VDOT said the crash occurred in Henrico County on I-95 near mile marker 85.8, before Sliding Hill Road. The south left shoulder, right lane, and right shoulder are closed. (Photo: VDOT)
Accidents
Henrico Citizen

I-95 lane closures Aug. 5-6 could impact Henrico traffic

Henrico commuters could be impacted by lane closures on I-95 South in Richmond near mile marker 77 Aug. 5 and 6. Drivers should plan ahead for alternating double lane closures on the interstate near Lombardy Street, about one mile from Arthur Ashe Boulevard, beginning at about 11 p.m. Aug. 5 as crews complete a pipe-replacement project.
