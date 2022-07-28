ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

NW Portland company launches sustainable jewelry program

By Ken Boddie, Emily Burris
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — A popular Northwest Portland jewelry maker is staying committed to sustainability.

Betsy and Iya is launching a new program called “Recast,” which allows customers to refurbish and sell back their jewelry.

Founder Betsy Cross joined AM Extra to tell viewers more about “Recast” and an upcoming launch celebration.

