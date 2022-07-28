Serial Storage Space Burglar Captured by Police and Feds

delawarevalleynews.com
East Lansdowne Shooter Turns Himself In
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA- The East Lansdowne Police Department has arrested Tristan Armand Long on Thursday...
Man, Mother Attacked By Their Own Dog In Kensington: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and his mother were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by their own dog in Kensington. The vicious attack happened at a home on East Tioga Street. Police say just after 3 a.m. Monday, a man who lives at the home got into a heated argument with his ex-girlfriend in the basement. The dog became agitated and attacked the man’s mother, biting her multiple times. The son tried to get control of the dog. The dog in turn attacked him biting mostly his arm. Police say the dog is a pit bull. Animal control removed the dog from the home and the mother and son were transported to a nearby hospital where they are in critical condition. Police say the son is right now undergoing surgery on his arm.
Baby shot during party in Kensington
Police say the baby was being held by her mother when she was shot in the hand.
Two Males Rob Philly Bar at Gunpoint: Surveillance Video Released
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In a terrifying turn of events, two males armed with handguns robbed Phil’s Place Bar in Philadelphia at gunpoint. The robbery occurred on July 26, 2022, at 12:30 am. Video surveillance from the bar shows that the two offenders entered the establishment around 11 pm and stayed there for approximately 1.5 hours before committing the robbery. Offender #1 took out a handgun and pointed it at two patrons and the bartender, while offender #2 jumped over the bar and grabbed the bartender. They made off with $1500 and fled north on 2nd street after shooting one round into the air.
2 children pepper-sprayed during altercation with attempted shoplifters: Police
Authorities say a 13-year-old girl tried to stop two young women from shoplifting when an altercation ensued.
actionnews5.com
Woman says stepdad shot her baby during fight
PHILADELPHIA (KYW) - A 10-month-old baby was hospitalized after being shot in the hand following a wedding celebration in Philadelphia. Keylianis Isaac still had her 10-month-old daughter Jaelianis’ blood stained on her shirt as she spoke after rushing her to the hospital Sunday morning. The baby’s hand was grazed by a bullet outside their home in the Kensington neighborhood.
Child, 3, Airlifted After Shooting Himself With Handgun In Suburban Philly Parking Lot
A 3-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after accidentally shooting himself with a firearm in Suburban Philadelphia over the weekend, authorities said. The toddler was struck once in the lower abdomen while in a black Dodge Durango, parked in the Caln Plaza shopping center around 11:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30, local police said.
phl17.com
On-duty officer injured, struck a pothole with patrol motorcycle in Northeast Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia highway patrol officer is recovering after hitting a pothole in the city’s Krewstown Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Grant Avenue around 11:00 am. According to police, an officer on highway patrol duty was traveling eastbound when he struck a pothole and...
WDEL 1150AM
Brief chase in Dover ends with arrest
Dover Police are charging an 18-year-old man after a brief car chase. Police were called to the area of Lexington Place and Nicholas Drive shortly after midnight Monday morning for several people being loud. While officers were breaking things up, they say Jemeire Perry tried to drive off - nearly...
$20,000 Stolen from Campus Pizza: Detectives Seek Suspect
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Campus Pizza, located at 1000 Diamond Street in Philadelphia, was the scene of a burglary on July 23, 2022. At 5:31 am, an unknown black male entered the store and made his way behind the counter. He then removed a safe containing $20,000 before fleeing the scene.
Dollar General Robbery: Two Suspects Demand Money at Gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Police investigators state that on July 27, 2022, at 7:20 pm, two black males entered the Dollar General store on Ridge Avenue in Philadelphia. One suspect walked behind the counter and pulled out a handgun while the other demanded money from customers. Together they made away with approximately $2,070. This robbery is still under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.
phl17.com
Man shot 5 times in West Philadelphia, pronounced dead at Presbyterian Hospital
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot five times and later pronounced dead in West Philadelphia Saturday. The incident happened on the 2000 block of Dickinson Street around 5:25 pm. According to police, a 45-year-old man was shot three times in the torso, back, and leg. The victim was rushed to...
Former ACCT Philly employee charged with cruelty in death of pit bull
A former Philadelphia Animal Care and Control Team employee has been arrested and charged with animal cruelty in connection with the death of a family dog last August.
Miguel A. Barea Arrested In Connection With Fatal Shooting In Vineland, Cumberland County
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) — Police arrested a suspect they say shot and killed a 27-year-old man in Vineland, Cumberland County on Saturday night. Miguel A. Barea, 26, was charged with murder and weapons offenses for the alleged killing of George Gonzalez of Vineland. The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s office says officers responded to a report of a vehicle striking a residence in the 1100 block of E. Elmer Road on Saturday around 11:45 p.m. Once police arrived, they found Gonzalez and pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say they arrested Barea without incident. He’s currently being held at the Cumberland County Jail. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Vineland Police Department or the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Philadelphia Detectives Seek Tips to Identify Red Bull Thief
PHILADELPHIA, PA — In the early hours of July 24th, an unidentified male was caught on camera stealing two cases of Red Bull from Juno Restaurant in Philadelphia. The suspect is described as being a black male wearing a black t-shirt, camouflage pants and white sneakers. If you have...
Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia
"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" said the victim's daughter.
Philadelphia PD Seeks Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Credit Card Theft
PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a woman who used credit cards stolen from several victims in the Fairmount area. This woman was captured on video shortly after the robberies took place, and she is believed to have information about...
Man who allegedly threatened to throw his baby off I-95 overpass in Philadelphia identified
The DA's office said the suspect threatened the baby, the mother of his child, and a good Samaritan who stopped to help.
Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspects in Armed Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives with the Philadelphia Police Department are seeking the public’s help identifying three suspects believed to be involved in an armed robbery. The incident occurred on July 4, 2022, at a store located at 2216 N Broad Street. According to investigators, when confronted by an employee about taking unpaid items, one of the males pulled out a handgun and fled the scene.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspect sought after woman, man shot in North Philadelphia double shooting
PHILADELPHIA - A double shooting in North Philadelphia has reportedly left a woman in extremely critical condition and a man injured. Police say the 23-year-old woman was sitting in her car on the 2100 block of North Darien Street when she was shot twice in the head around 9:30 a.m. Sunday.
