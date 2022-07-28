I’m a Data Analyst and My Boyfriend’s a Preschool Teacher — We Spent $109 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries

I spent most of my adult years living in a small New York City apartment, so moving out of state a couple years ago and into a house that has an actual yard has been an exciting new adventure for me. While some parts of having a yard are equal parts exhausting and soul crushing (ahem, raking leaves), others have been exciting. Like our first fall in the house, when I planted 30 daffodil bulbs that all came up the following spring, or our first full summer here, when I built and planted my own veggie garden. Then, there are all the things that fall somewhere in between, like filling the holes in the yard that my dogs have dug while trying to chase chipmunks, or removing and replacing plants that didn’t survive the winter (or the aforementioned dogs).

