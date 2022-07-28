I’m a Data Analyst and My Boyfriend’s a Preschool Teacher — We Spent $109 on a Week’s Worth of Groceries

www.thekitchn.com
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Party Foul: Diner Calls Out Melville Eatery Over $25 Birthday Cake Fee
A New York man is crying foul after a restaurant charged him extra for bringing in a birthday cake. Long Island resident Don Amato, of Kings Park, vented his frustrations in a post on the Long Island Foodies Facebook page. Amato said he and a group of coworkers went to...
The $0 Hack You Need to Know If You’re Gardening This Summer
I spent most of my adult years living in a small New York City apartment, so moving out of state a couple years ago and into a house that has an actual yard has been an exciting new adventure for me. While some parts of having a yard are equal parts exhausting and soul crushing (ahem, raking leaves), others have been exciting. Like our first fall in the house, when I planted 30 daffodil bulbs that all came up the following spring, or our first full summer here, when I built and planted my own veggie garden. Then, there are all the things that fall somewhere in between, like filling the holes in the yard that my dogs have dug while trying to chase chipmunks, or removing and replacing plants that didn’t survive the winter (or the aforementioned dogs).
These NYPD officers won’t be eating doughnuts on Saturday. Instead, they’ll be eating cheesecake
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Forget about donuts, NYPD officers from the 120th Precinct are picking up cheesecake instead!. Junior’s Restaurant, best known for its world-famous New York-style cheesecake, is celebrating National Cheesecake Day by sponsoring the Staten Island FerryHawks baseball team on Saturday, July 30. As part of...
biztoc.com
New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike
$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey
Thanks to its many miles of gorgeous coastline, there is no shortage of fresh and delicious seafood in New Jersey. From upscale eateries in the north to easygoing coastal favorites in the south, this list is comprised of some of the highest-rated seafood restaurants throughout the state broken down by region. Keep reading to learn more about these restaurants and where you can find them.
Disappointing photos show what it's really like to visit the Hamptons during the summer
The Hamptons is a celebrity hot spot and a destination for wealthy New Yorkers. But our reporter found her visit wasn't as glamorous as she expected.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Yard is a must see,’ Pleasant Plains, $1.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- This Pleasant Plains home, built in 1950, has a “yard [that] is a must see” according to the listing on SILive.com. According to the listing on Staten Island Multiple Listing Service SIBOR.com, this two-family home has property over-looking Mt. Loretto Unique Area, and is selling for $1,275,000.
Manhattan middleman sentenced to 3 to 9 years for $1.8M Costco diamond trading scam
A jury sentenced a 43-year-old diamond trader to three to nine years in prison for a scam in which he lied about peddling diamonds to Costco, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Friday.
Boy, 5, and father burned with hot cooking oil at Brooklyn playground
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 5-year-old boy and his dad were burned by hot cooking oil Sunday night when a pot was knocked over during a fight at a Bushwick playground, police said. The victims were among the attendees of a large gathering at Heckscher Playground around 9:30 p.m., according to authorities. But the gathering […]
Mass Exodus: Nearly 50,000 Leave New York City For Hudson Valley
For the first time in over a decade, the Hudson Valley's population increased. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress recently released its Moving In, Moving Out report which had some interesting findings. Hudson Valley Increases Population For First Time In Over A Decade. The Hudson Valley Pattern For Progress looked...
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
Looking to squish the spotted lanternfly as it invades Staten Island again this year? There’s an app for that.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- It has been nearly two years since the spotted lanternfly was first documented on Staten Island, and the invasive pest continues to plague the borough, with residents urged to squish the insects -- and believe it or not, there’s an app for that. “I expect...
NBC New York
Robbed NYC Bishop Talks Lavish Lifestyle, Alleged Huge Unpaid Loan From Parishioner
The Brooklyn bishop who said he was robbed during a sermon is answering questions for the first time about how he funds his lavish lifestyle, and addressed a lawsuit he is facing regarding thousands of dollars he given by a parishioner. “Everybody wanted to talk about the bling-bling bishop that...
shorefrontnews.com
Homeless Shelter On Bath Ave Cancelled
Assemblyman William Colton (D – Gravesend, Bensonhurst, Bath Beach, and Dyker Heights) has learned that the proposed homeless shelter development to be located at 2147 Bath Avenue, Brooklyn is stopped. He vows to continue the fight against the second proposed homeless shelter at 137 Kings Highway. “I am proud...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1537-1541 Dean Street in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1537, 1539, and 1541 Dean Street, three four-story residential buildings in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Designed by Asher Hershkowitz Architect and developed by Joseph Schlafrig of WMGT Construction, the structures yield 18 residences in total. Available on NYC Housing Connect are nine units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $63,429 to $187,330.
NYC considers changing the time you can put your trash out to 8 p.m.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York City is proposing significant changes to how trash is collected. The NYC Department of Sanitation is considering changing the earliest time you can set your trash out on the street to 8 p.m. That’s four hours later than the current set-out time of 4 p.m. The proposed change is […]
Manhattan lawsuit aims to shut down outdoor dining options in NYC
A Manhattan lawsuit calls for the city and state to scrap the outdoor dining option launched when the pandemic hit in 2020, arguing the al fresco operations now leave a bad taste in their mouths. The eight-page Supreme Court filing cited “increased and excessive noise, traffic congestion, garbage and uncontrolled rodent populations (and) the blocking of sidewalks and roadways” since the ...
Popular ice cream shop is opening a new delicious location
There’s been a lot of ice cream news lately, from pork roll ice cream to ice cream shops expansions and now there’s another expansion by a New Jersey favorite. Nicholas Creamery, which has locations in Atlantic Highlands, Tinton Falls, Fair Haven, and Long Branch, will soon open a new store in a former Sears Auto Center in Middletown, according to the Asbury Park Press.
SNAP Schedule: New York Food Stamp Benefits for August 2022
SNAP in New York is administered by two different agencies: the Department of Social Services Human Resources Administration is in charge of SNAP benefits in New York City, and the New York Office of...
