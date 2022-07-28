Taco Fest returns to Henry Maier Festival Park Sept. 10 🌮

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--It's a blue ribbon forecast less than a week before the state fair. Expect plenty of sunshine with humidity in check all weekend long. There is a cold front coming our way and could touch of scattered showers and storms very late Sunday into the first part of Monday at least. It'll be followed by another storm system by later Wednesday into Thursday, including the state of State Fair. However, any rain or storms we get won't last all day. And then more unsettled weather could linger into next weekend. This is why it's important to take advantage of what we have now.

