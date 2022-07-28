Arrest warrant issued for man in connection with 19-year-old’s murder in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old man in Washington County earlier this month.

City of Washington police said that Jamil “Milly” Carr, 23, played a role in the shooting death of Antonio Nelson Martinez, but did not elaborate on his alleged involvement.

The shooting happened early morning on July 15 in Jollick Manor. Police found Martinez when they arrived, who later died at Washington hospital.

Carr, who’s last known residence was Washington, Pennsylvania, is also known to have ties to Butler, McKeesport, and Indiana PA.

Police said he has a history of violence and should be considered armed.

The City of Washington Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding Carr’s possible whereabouts contact the department’s Criminal Investigations Section at 724-223-4226 or 911.

