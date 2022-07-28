Judge orders Tampa Bay pain clinic to pay $100K in fines and close after improper prescribing of opioids

www.cltampa.com
New Drug About 10 Times Stronger Than Fentanyl Circulating in Colorado
Pyro, the street name of a new drug that is stronger than the high-risk narcotic fentanyl, has been circulating in Colorado and recently reportedly killed at least one person in Denver. The N-pyrrolidino Etonitazene drug is a high-potency synthetic opioid that is between 1,000 and 1,500 times stronger than morphine,...
DEA seizes million fentanyl-laced pills in record-breaking drug bust
In a record-breaking drug bust, the Drug Enforcement Administration said on Thursday it seized approximately 1 million fake pills containing fentanyl in Inglewood, California, earlier this month. The counterfeit pills were seized on July 5 during a raid of a home tied to a Los Angeles-area drug trafficking organization believed...
Biden administration says pharmacies can't turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy
In clarifying guidance announced Wednesday, the Biden administration says federal law does not allow pharmacies to turn away people who have a prescription for a drug that may end a pregnancy.
Newly Discovered Painkiller Drug Is Surprisingly Potent And Non-Addictive
Scientists have found a new non-addictive painkiller that could prove to be a valuable alternative to opioid drugs like morphine and oxycodone, according to a recent study published in the journal Nature Communications. The promising compound is called benzyloxy-cyclopentyladenosine (or BnOCPA for short). Testing out the drug on model systems...
Explainer: You won't overdose on fentanyl just by accidentally touching it
Frightening reports of fentanyl poisoning due to simple exposure to the substance have reinvigorated the dubious theory that a mere brush with the drug is enough to cause an overdose.
Fentanyl poisoning's surprising signs: What parents and friends must know
There are some 250 deaths each day due to the fentanyl crisis in America, according to what the organization Families Against Fentanyl has discerned by reviewing the facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the crisis. Fentanyl is right now the number-one killer of Americans between...
Fact Check: Can You Overdose From Picking up Fentanyl-Laced Dollar?
Alarming news stories about the prescription opioid fentanyl have continued to spark panic among the public and politicians. Frightening reports such as a 13-month-old boy stumbling across a drugs wrap containing fentanyl or the drug being released through air vents at a children's center, quickly catch attention as America is overwhelmed with the volumes of the drug brought in through illicit supply chains.
New law says marijuana odor no longer probable cause to search
A lot of new state laws go into effect Monday, August 1, and one of them will forbid police from using the smell of marijuana as probable cause to search a home.
Virginia county reports presence of opioid more deadly than fentanyl
Virginia State Police say they have recovered a synthetic opioid even more powerful and deadly than fentanyl, according to a local report. Protonitazene is a new synthetic opioid that is around three times more powerful than fentanyl – which is already 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
Officials boost access to a drug that can protect the immunocompromised from COVID-19
Evusheld, a course of injected antibodies, helps protect people with weak immune systems for up to six months. The government is making it available through pharmacies and individual providers.
What is Paxlovid? What to know about Pfizer's COVID drug, its side effects and how to get it
Health officials are renewing their pleas to eligible Americans to get prescriptions to Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID pills, to curb their risk of hospitalization and death from the disease, as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise. President Biden announced Thursday that he has contracted COVID and that he is taking Paxlovid to treat its symptoms.
Who are the Uhurus, the St. Petersburg group probed by FBI for Russian ties?
Federal agents on Friday executed a search warrant at the St. Petersburg headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a 50-year-old African socialist organization, as part of an investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections. According to police and federal agents, the Uhurus were targeted for potential political cooperation by Russian national...
Wondering How To Travel With Medical Marijuana? Your Questions Answered
This article was originally published on The Cannabis Community and appears here with permission. As of May 2022, medical marijuana has been legalized in 37 states in the United States, as well as Washington D.C. and the territories of Guam, Puerto Rico, the Northern Mariana Islands, and the US Virgin Islands. As a result, more and more people are asking if they can travel with their medical cannabis.
New Approved Drug That Fights Covid-19 Could Save Lives
The FDA has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe a new drug called Paxlovid to eligible patients ages 12 and older with certain limitations. Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are now offering test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the antiviral Paxlovid, to help certain patients that are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, once they test positive.
Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'
Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
US overdoses surged in 2020 – especially among people of color
Government data show mortality among Black and Native people increased dramatically during the first year of the pandemic
Federal agents serve warrant at Uhuru House in St. Pete
Federal agents are serving a warrant at the Uhuru House this morning, a St. Petersburg police spokesperson said. The spokesperson, Ken Knight, declined to provide further information, saying the police agency was not in charge of the investigation. However, he said more information will be available at a noon news conference with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg and St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.
Here Is How Much 7 Commonly Prescribed Drugs Cost Through Mark Cuban's Online Pharmacy
Could you save money by getting your prescription drugs through the Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company? It's likely.
Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill — used by Biden — is expected to rake in $23.2 billion, but confusion and weak demand could cause supply glut
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. President Joe Biden is said to be “doing just fine” after testing positive for COVID-19—an outcome that could be attributed to pharmaceutical intervention. The 79-year-old has received...
Federal Grants Will Fund Rural Treatment Centers to Address Psychostimulant Overdoses
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) $15 million in funding will be made available to rural communities to combat psychostimulant misuse and related overdose deaths. An element of the HHS Overdose Prevention Strategy, the grants are part of more than $400 million for the Rural...
