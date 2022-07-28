Mayor: Search for new Galesburg city manager narrowed to 4 candidates

www.aledotimesrecord.com
aledotimesrecord.com
Are you satisfied with Galesburg? City launches survey to gather citizen feedback
GALESBURG — The City of Galesburg launched a citizen satisfaction survey this week to gather citizen feedback on city programs, services, and quality of life in Galesburg. The survey will be administered by ETC Institute via mail, phone, and online. The goal of the survey is to analyze satisfaction...
davenportlibrary.com
Small Towns of Scott County: Read Beyond the Beaten Path
We’re over halfway done with our Summer Reading Program for 2022! If you are looking for other activities to check off your reading log, we have a couple options for you! The two activities are “Read a book with a location in its title” and “Read a book about the Quad City area”. It doesn’t mean you can’t use these books for other activities on the list either!
aledotimesrecord.com
Great Galesburg Balloon Race
Beautiful weather brought out big crowds for the night glow of the Great Galesburg Balloon Race on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Lake Storey.
tspr.org
Rail workers to rally in Galesburg for fair contract
Rail workers are planning a labor rally and informational picket in Galesburg to lift the voices of union members fighting for a fair contract. The rally will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the public square. Local organizer Nick Allen is a safety supervisor for BNSF Railway...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island considering new approaches to gun violence
We will pay attention to a local problem this morning: Gun violence. Rock Island’s seen more criminal activity than it typically does recently. It’s certainly not alone in this problem. However, our reporting at Local 4 News indicates Rock Island Police responded to seven shootings in the city...
KWQC
2 injured in 2 shootings Monday morning in Rock Island
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One man and one woman were injured in two shootings Monday morning in Rock Island according to police. Rock Island police responded around 1:04 a.m. to the 1500 block of 11th Sreet for a report of shots fired, according to a media release. Officers found a...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Family rescued from Mississippi River; Shots fired on Carthage square; Three Knox County board members resign
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office used its new rescue boat, The Legacy, to get a family stranded on the river near Montrose to safety. The Montrose Police Department contacted the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for assistance after no other boats could be found to aid in the rescue.
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Road closure in Galesburg starting July 29
The City of Galesburg has announced that South Street will be closed to through traffic between Academy and Holton beginning at 7:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29th until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5th for demolition work, weather permitting. Anyone who has questions can call the City of Galesburg Public Works Department at 309-345-3623.
KWQC
Emergency crews respond to crash on Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois
HENRY Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 6 in Henry County, Illinois. A TV6 crew on scene said Route 6 is closed around Glenwood Road in Henry County and 200th Street in Rock Island County. This is a developing...
KWQC
Rock Island Arsenal First Army
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) -Rock Island Arsenal is our nation’s largest government-owned and operated arsenal. An Act of Congress established it in 1862 and has since been an important part of our community for 160 years. Rock Island Arsenal is an active U.S. Army facility located on a 946-acre...
1470 WMBD
More of state at “high” COVID-19 spread; Tri-Counties move down
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – New cases of COVID-19 are again ticking up in Illinois, as is the number of counties most likely to have spread of the disease. The Illinois Department of Public Health says another 35,371 new cases of COVID were reported statewide as of Friday — an increase of more than 2,000 since the week before.
KBUR
Bottle rocket likely cause of Burlington fire
Burlington, IA- Fire officials have determined that a bottle rocket was what sparked a Burlington house fire. According to a news release, at 7:56 PM Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Burlington Fire Department responded to a reported house fire at 535 May Avenue in Burlington. Firefighters arrived at 7:59 PM to find smoke and flames showing on the exterior of a two story home.
25newsnow.com
Tanner’s Orchard preps for 75th opening day
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Opening day for a Central Illinois tradition is around the corner a Tanner’s Orchard celebrates their 75th season. Owners and workers at Tanner’s were finishing the final pieces of preparation before opening 8 a.m. August 1. Most of the preparation was setting up...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community garden destroyed by city
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman’s beloved backyard garden was razed by the city while she was away on vacation. Abigail Larrison has been building a community garden for five years as a way to fight food insecurity in the area. She went on vacation on July 11 for two weeks. When she returned, a code enforcement notice dated July 12 was on her door, citing tall grass and weeds.
KWQC
Davenport police looking for vehicle believed to be involved in vandalism incidents
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Have you seen this car?. The Davenport Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the vehicle and any associated individuals. Between 6 and 11 p.m. Sunday, police received 22 calls for service about a vehicle driving erratically and the occupants were spray painting parked cars, according to a media release.
hoiabc.com
Local Sports - July 30, 2022
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria Chiefs earn their second-straight win Saturday defeating Fort Wayne. Also Saturday, the AFT Peoria TT Race was held at PMC Race Park. Copyright 2022 Heart of Illinois ABC. All rights reserved.
ourquadcities.com
U.S. 6 closed due to crash
UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News. U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash. A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.
hoiabc.com
Police investigate report of fight involving 100 people, 4-year-old punched at Peoria Speedway
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a 100 person fight and a 4-year-old punched at the Peoria Speedway, Saturday night. Around 10:30 pm, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says deputies were dispatched to a report of 100 people fighting....
