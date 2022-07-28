As biotech surges, NC-based Labcorp splits into 2 companies

www.whqr.org
Labcorp to Split into Two Separate Companies
Burlington-based Labcorp plans to spin off its wholly owned Clinical Development business as an independent, publicly traded company. The transaction “will benefit customers and shareholders by creating two standalone businesses that are poised to accelerate growth and focus resources on distinct strategic priorities, customer needs and value creation," said Adam Schechter, chairman and chief executive officer of Labcorp.
Physicians Play Key Roles in Supply Chain at Novant Health
Novant Health physicians play formal supply chain roles in reducing clinical variation and managing the adoption of new products. — Physicians play formal and informal roles in supply chain at Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Novant Health. Formal supply chain roles for physicians include serving on value analysis teams and participating...
Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo
WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
How to shake the nerves before an interview
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.
Inside Durham's first micro-apartments
How many square feet do you need to live in? A recently opened Durham apartment is betting it can find dozens of people who can make do with around 400. Driving the news: Atlas Durham, located on top of an old used-car lot at 321 W. Corporation St., opened earlier this year and features 171 units — many around 360 to 500 square feet.
1095 Hutton St Apt C
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
Durham dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday. Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, says Santa Maria McKibbins pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return, which violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).
Goodyear workers granted 24 hour extension
Workers at the Goodyear plant in Danville walked out minutes before the USW Local 831 was to announce contract negotiations that expired at 6 p.m. tonight. Anticipating a strike, workers received word shortly before the deadline that there had been a 24 hour extension. Some had been called in to the plant to man the picket line, wearing red shirts to show solidarity.
“Younger people have other options”: Teaching in NC is not worth it right now
A veteran Wake County teacher understands why districts across NC are facing a teacher shortage crisis. | Opinion
Urban runoff threatens water quality. Infrastructure changes could help.
It’s storm season, and that means flood season. When it rains, water sheets off the roofs, parking lots, and roads that cover an increasing portion of the landscape. To avoid flooding, city infrastructure focuses on moving all that water into pipes and streams, getting it downstream and out of town as fast as possible. But the current standard for dealing with stormwater makes pollution worse for everything and everyone depending on urban streams, including the people who get their drinking water from farther down the river.
This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.
People in the Triad testing their luck to win $1 billion Mega Millions jackpot
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — All you needed was a ticket and a dream. More than $1 billion was at stake in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. It was the third largest jackpot in U.S. history. People in the Piedmont Triad were hoping to win big and made plans for what they would do with that […]
North Carolina nurse, security guard assaulted by patient, police say
A Duke Health employee was assaulted by a patient, according to officials.
9 NC river sites fail weekly fecal bacteria test; 3 in Raleigh area
The non-profit group, Sound Rivers, checks popular recreation areas of rivers from the Raleigh area to the North Carolina coast to help people determine where it is safe to swim.
Patient accused of significantly injuring Duke Raleigh Hospital employee
Raleigh, N.C. — A man is accused of physically assaulting a Duke Raleigh Hospital staff member on Thursday morning. Stanley Scarboro, 47, was receiving care at the hospital when he assaulted the employee, according to a Duke Health spokesperson. An incident report showed the employee received significant injuries from the attack.
Where does all the lottery ticket money go?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing
Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & Body
If you’re like me, you probably spend a lot of time connected to technology. We work on our devices daily, sleep with them next to us, take them to the bathroom with us, and rarely have them out of sight. Most of us realize this pattern isn’t healthy, but find it difficult to completely disengage from the devices that keep us organized, connected, and oftentimes stressed. While I don’t have the solution to our “always-on” societal demands, I was able to enjoy a new and relaxing experience called flotation therapy that I hope many of you will be able to try as well.
Seller refuses to move out of sold home
You've put down the deposit, the deed is signed, and you think the house is yours. But imagine if, even after all that, the previous owners won't move out. That's what a Wake County woman says is happening to her right now. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins.
Stein’s New Federal Lawsuit Seeks To Head Off N.C. Punishment Based On 2020 Election Ad Dispute
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein is going to federal court to have a 91-year-old state law declared unconstitutional. The suit stems from a 2020 campaign ad challenged as false by Stein’s general election opponent. “This is an action for declaratory judgment and injunction by Plaintiffs who have been subjected...
