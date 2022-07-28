ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As biotech surges, NC-based Labcorp splits into 2 companies

By North Carolina Public Radio
whqr.org
 4 days ago
ncbiotech.org

Labcorp to Split into Two Separate Companies

Burlington-based Labcorp plans to spin off its wholly owned Clinical Development business as an independent, publicly traded company. The transaction “will benefit customers and shareholders by creating two standalone businesses that are poised to accelerate growth and focus resources on distinct strategic priorities, customer needs and value creation," said Adam Schechter, chairman and chief executive officer of Labcorp.
healthleadersmedia.com

Physicians Play Key Roles in Supply Chain at Novant Health

Novant Health physicians play formal supply chain roles in reducing clinical variation and managing the adoption of new products. — Physicians play formal and informal roles in supply chain at Winston-Salem, North Carolina-based Novant Health. Formal supply chain roles for physicians include serving on value analysis teams and participating...
forsythwoman.com

Triad Minority and Women’s Business Expo

WRITTEN BY CORPORATE PARTNER, KATHLEEN DERINGER OF TRULIANT. Over nine years ago, Reginald McCaskill, himself an entrepreneur and minority business owner, along with his wife, Aimee, saw a need in the community – and decided to address it. That need was for greater exposure and access to support for minority and women-owned businesses.
WFMY NEWS2

How to shake the nerves before an interview

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are hundreds of job openings in the Triad right now. If you have a job interview, here are a few tips to help you ace the interview. Usually, someone gets nervous when asked a question they’re unsure how to answer. It can be a question about why you left your last job to how much money you’d like to make.
Axios

Inside Durham's first micro-apartments

How many square feet do you need to live in? A recently opened Durham apartment is betting it can find dozens of people who can make do with around 400. Driving the news: Atlas Durham, located on top of an old used-car lot at 321 W. Corporation St., opened earlier this year and features 171 units — many around 360 to 500 square feet.
News Argus

1095 Hutton St Apt C

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 1095-C Hutton Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27103: One bedroom, one bath lower level apartment. Features spacious living room & bedroom. Fresh paint throughout. New carpet in living room & bedroom. New vinyl floors in bathroom & kitchen. New appliances will be added in kitchen once leased. Washer hook-up (no dryer hook-up). Radiant (ceiling) heat & window AC. Lawn care is included. No pets allowed. Strict 2 car maximum and parking passes are required. Available now!
cbs17

Durham dentist pleads guilty to tax fraud

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham dentist has pleaded guilty to tax fraud on Friday. Sandra J. Hairston, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina, says Santa Maria McKibbins pleaded guilty on Friday to filing a false tax return, which violates Title 26, United States Code, Section 7206(1).
chathamstartribune.com

Goodyear workers granted 24 hour extension

Workers at the Goodyear plant in Danville walked out minutes before the USW Local 831 was to announce contract negotiations that expired at 6 p.m. tonight. Anticipating a strike, workers received word shortly before the deadline that there had been a 24 hour extension. Some had been called in to the plant to man the picket line, wearing red shirts to show solidarity.
whqr.org

Urban runoff threatens water quality. Infrastructure changes could help.

It’s storm season, and that means flood season. When it rains, water sheets off the roofs, parking lots, and roads that cover an increasing portion of the landscape. To avoid flooding, city infrastructure focuses on moving all that water into pipes and streams, getting it downstream and out of town as fast as possible. But the current standard for dealing with stormwater makes pollution worse for everything and everyone depending on urban streams, including the people who get their drinking water from farther down the river.
The Planking Traveler

Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro Cryotherapy

This week involved trying something I usually avoid at all costs – being cold!! I’m the one who turns off the AC in the mornings after my husband leaves for work and STILL wears a hoodie while I’m working from home because I’m so cold-natured. So, why would I willingly subject myself to freezing cold temperatures? Over the past few years, I’ve seen a lot of health professionals share about the benefits of cold thermogenesis aka cryotherapy. More recently, I listened to an episode of The Model Health Show on how whole-body cryotherapy can help to decrease pain, speed your recovery, and boost your metabolism, so I decided it was time I tried it for myself. My husband Gabe agreed to go in for a session with me, so we made our way to Greensboro Cryo and got checked in.
WRAL News

Patient accused of significantly injuring Duke Raleigh Hospital employee

Raleigh, N.C. — A man is accused of physically assaulting a Duke Raleigh Hospital staff member on Thursday morning. Stanley Scarboro, 47, was receiving care at the hospital when he assaulted the employee, according to a Duke Health spokesperson. An incident report showed the employee received significant injuries from the attack.
WFMY NEWS2

Where does all the lottery ticket money go?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions Jackpot lottery prize is now at more than $1 billion dollar and that means more money could flow into North Carolina schools. The North Carolina Education Lottery gives a percentage of its revenue to state education every year. In 2021, the lottery raised more than $900 million for education. On a $2 Mega Millions jackpot ticket, that’s about 76 cents per ticket.
WRAL News

Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Brier Creek Shopping Center closing

Raleigh, N.C. — Brasa Brazilian Steakhouse in Raleigh's Brier Creek shopping center announced on their Facebook page that they would be permanently closing their doors. "We would like to thank all our customers who supported us for the last 20 years and supported the only Brazilian Charcuterie concept in the Triangle area," their Facebook post said.
The Planking Traveler

Explore Flotation Therapy and more at Greensboro's self-care haven - Sonder Mind & Body

If you’re like me, you probably spend a lot of time connected to technology. We work on our devices daily, sleep with them next to us, take them to the bathroom with us, and rarely have them out of sight. Most of us realize this pattern isn’t healthy, but find it difficult to completely disengage from the devices that keep us organized, connected, and oftentimes stressed. While I don’t have the solution to our “always-on” societal demands, I was able to enjoy a new and relaxing experience called flotation therapy that I hope many of you will be able to try as well.
WRAL

Seller refuses to move out of sold home

You've put down the deposit, the deed is signed, and you think the house is yours. But imagine if, even after all that, the previous owners won't move out. That's what a Wake County woman says is happening to her right now. Reporter: Keely Arthur. Photographer: Richard Adkins.

