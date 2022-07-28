ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cycling

Tour de France Femmes: Lorena Wiebes takes stage five as crash clatters peloton

By Jeremy Whittle in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fqoBt_0gwBWIWk00
Lorena Wiebes celebrates on crossing the line Photograph: Dario Belingheri/Getty Images

The longest stage in the modern history of women’s World Tour racing climaxed with a victory for the winner of the shortest stage in the 2022 Tour de France Femmes, Lorena Wiebes of Team DSM.

The Dutch sprinter, winner of the Tour’s opening 81km circuit race on the Champs Élysées last Sunday, powered past race leader Marianne Vos to take her second win on the eve of a trio of mountain stages.

“That was the last opportunity for the sprinters I think,” Wiebes said, adding that she felt pressure. “I’m very happy I took the win. The team showed how strong we are, and it was a real team effort.”

Related: Kathryn Bertine: ‘I’ll celebrate the Women’s Tour but also keep fighting’

The 175.6km stage, which was almost 180km long if you include the four-kilometre neutralised zone at the start, was animated by a four rider breakaway that was eventually closed down on the rolling roads leading to the foot of the Vosges mountains, in eastern France.

“For me, it was the longest race I ever did,” Wiebes said. “I’ve never done 180km, even in training. It was a long stage, hectic until the final, but the whole team did a great job.”

The four-rider escape, which took shape with 142km to race, was composed of Victoire Berteau, Antri Christoforou, Emily Newsom and Anya Louw.

As they rode the rolling roads of the Meurthe-et-Moselle, past camper vans, sound systems, giant flags and picnicking roadside crowds, the stage had a festival vibe that was typical of any edition of the men’s Tour de France.

But with 50km to race, a mass crash saw half the field entangled on the tarmac on a stretch of straight road and the quartet of leaders increasingly optimistic of staying clear to the finish in Saint-Dié-des-Vosges. With so many riders on the ground, some injured and many struggling to move off again, it took several minutes for most of them to get going again.

“It’s really horrible seeing so many girls on the floor,” the Isle of Man cyclist Lizzie Holden, riding for Le Col-Wahoo, said after the stage. “You see some that don’t move for ages. It’s crazy and it’s really not nice to see. It’s part of bike racing, but we still come back every day. I’m a bit scared in the peloton at times so after things like that, I tend to hold back a bit more,” Holden admitted.

When the dust settled, Denmark’s Emma Norsgaard had abandoned with a suspected broken collarbone, while Silvia Persico, who had started the stage second overall, to Vos, had required a bike change and only rejoined the main peloton after a prolonged chase.

Another faller was the former Italian national champion, Marta Bastianelli, who battled on through tears to rejoin the main peloton.

But as they approached the final climb of the day, the Col du Haut Bois, the peloton picked up speed leaving Berteau and Christoforou alone with the main field now regrouped and in pursuit. Although the pair worked hard to keep their lead, with the peloton riding at speeds of around 60km/h, the catch took place inside the last three kilometres, ending their 140km escape and setting up the inevitable sprint finish.

“The last three stages were pretty hard,” Wiebes said. “Everyone feels the legs a bit. Last year in the Giro, I felt more fresh after a couple days. It has been full-gas racing.

“I think it’s exciting to watch. I’m excited to see what happens tomorrow. Maybe a break will win, and then we head into the mountains and we’ll see the battle for the GC.”

Related: Tour de France Femmes: Wiebes takes stage win after big crash – live reaction

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
DogTime

Confused Dog Causes Roadblock at Tour de France

A dog wandered into the action during Stage 12 of the Tour de France, causing a roadblock for several riders. After some riders saw the seemingly lost and confused pup, they slammed on the brakes, which resulted in a huge pile-up during the world’s biggest bike race. Most of the riders swerved out of the way, but one rider sustained a nasty injury — and he was furious.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marianne Vos
Person
Emily Newsom
Person
Lizzie Holden
Person
Lorena Wiebes
Person
Silvia Persico
SkySports

Wesley Joyce: Apprentice jockey remains in intensive care after Galway fall

Apprentice jockey Wesley Joyce remains in intensive care in hospital following his fall at Galway on Thursday, where he sustained major chest trauma. Joyce, 19, was riding Red Heel for Michael Mulvany when he was unseated early in the Arthur Guinness Irish EBF Corrib Fillies Stakes, a seven-furlong Listed event.
WORLD
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peloton#Tour De France Femmes#Dutch#The Champs Lys Es#The Women S Tour
The Guardian

Blind date: ‘I went into full-on bossy mode and told him to use his fingers’

That I wouldn’t make too much of a fool of myself. Mutual liking for Anne Tyler’s novels. Mutual disbelief that Boris Johnson is still prime minister. Kate’s children in Paris and New York. My niece’s cat in Nice. How writing is not “fun”. What a nice person Elizabeth Taylor was when Kate met her on a film set. How people in person often contradict their public image.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cycling
Country
France
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Don’t flush water down the toilet

Why does no one ever suggest that we flush the loo less often (UK facing drought in August following extreme heat, 25 July)? We don’t need to flush it every time. And if everyone flushed every other time they used it, we’d presumably save a vast amount of water and could perhaps avoid hosepipe bans. When I lived in the south of Egypt in 1979-81, it was standard practice to save water.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

383K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy