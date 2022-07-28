Florida sheriff's office warns of scammers using story of child battling cancer

www.abcactionnews.com
Minnesota man charged in deadly Wisconsin river attack
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — A 52-year-old Minnesota man was charged Monday with killing a teenager and stabbing four other people in a dispute that allegedly began with a lost cellphone during a weekend tubing excursion on a western Wisconsin river. Investigators said in court documents that Nicolae Miu, of...
HuffPost
Feds: Hawaii Man Tried To Post Bail Using $1.2 Million In Fake Checks
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii man accused of using counterfeit bank checks totaling $1.2 million to try to bail three people out of a jail has been arrested and ordered held without bail, according to court records. Samuela Tuikolongahau Jr. was detained by federal authorities on Monday. A U.S....
An Arizona man called 911 for his sick wife but a fire truck showed up instead. He drove her to the hospital where she died less than an hour later.
An Arizona man filed his intent to sue the city of Phoenix for wrongful death after his wife died, ABC 15 reported. Bruce Sandberg said he called 911 for an ambulance when his wife had chest pains, but a fire truck came instead. First responders reportedly thought Francesca Sandberg was...
ABC Action News
Forecast: Record high possible again Sunday
We've tied record high temperatures in Tampa Friday and Saturday, and we'll possibly do that again Sunday. High temps should reach 95-98 away from the coast. The record in Tampa is 96.
ABC Action News
Forecast: Slow return to a rainy pattern next week
Monday is the transition day for us getting back to a bit more rain in the forecast. We'll see a 30% chance Monday, followed by a 50% chance Tuesday, and a 60% chance Wednesday.
