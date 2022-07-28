2022 FCS Jersey Countdown: 36 — In Honor Of WIU’s No. 36 Hunter Mason

Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.

JOPLIN, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO