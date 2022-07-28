2022 FCS Jersey Countdown: 36 — In Honor Of WIU’s No. 36 Hunter Mason

herosports.com
Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Football
How many people outside Webb City thought the Cardinals would win their 16th state championship last season?. Probably not many, especially after the Cardinals lost by four touchdowns at Carthage and dropped three games in the Central Ozark Conference. But the Cardinals proved once again to never count them out and beat Carthage 28-21 in a district rematch then rolled through Lebanon, Jackson and Holt for the Class 5 title and an 11-3 record.
Mustangs run rule Joplin, claim third straight MINK League Championship
After two, hard fought games to open the MINK League Championship Series, the St. Joseph Mustangs wanted to leave no doubt in the winner-take-all round. Mission accomplished. Again. The Mustangs (37-15) won their third consecutive MINK League championship and their eighth since 2009 with an 11-1 victory over the Joplin...
Big names travel to Fort Scott for Special Olympics Kansas
FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Golfers were up nice and early this morning to make a difference. Golfers from 5 states tee’d off in Fort Scott for the fifth annual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Golf Scramble. All the money raised will be going towards Special Olympics Kansas, specificially helping 11 counties in Southeast Kansas. Over 240 […]
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
Christian Heady Foundation, ’88 Strong Passing It On’, Inaugural 5K, Kickball and Cornhole Tournaments
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Doug and Leslie Heady lost their son, Christian, to cancer in 2021. Many followed on social media through Christian’s Journey. To continue Christian’s legacy the inaugural ‘88 Strong Passing It On’ is being held on Sept 17. “Fundraiser to help families who are dealing with a child with cancer in our area,” Doug and Leslie state....
Joplin, MO.
News to Know: Joplin C and Wall Shooting, Kansas Self Defense Ruling, and Black History Mural
Joplin, MO. — Joplin police are investigating a shots fired call that occurred late Thursday night. at 11:23 PM Thursday night — JPD received a report of gunshots in the area of C Street and North Wall Avenue. When officers arrived they found spent shell casings near an alley — and the victim — who was not injured. The victim says he was on a bike being followed by a car — when the car bumped into him and knocked him off before shooting him. No arrests have been made at this time. You can find more about this story on our website.
LAWRENCE, Mo.
Crash in Lawrence County claims life of southwest Missouri man
LAWRENCE, Mo. – A single-vehicle crash east of Miller, Missouri claims the life of a 41-year-old resident. The crash happened on Saturday around 2:00 am on Lawrence County Road 2040, about three miles east of Miller. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, a 2011 Buick Enclave was going east and went off the left side of the road. The vehicle hit a fence and a tree before overturning. The driver, Franklin Bradley, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Can You Really Hike with Bison in Missouri? – Yes, and Here’s How
I have found one more thing you might want to add to your bucket list. It's a hike with bison in a Missouri state park that you really can do and I'll explain how. Thanks to Only In Your State for their recent article about Prairie State Park in southwestern Missouri in Mindenmines. In case you didn't know, there are dozens of bison that roam that part of Missouri.
New walking bridge at Carthage’s Kellogg Lake
CARTHAGE, Mo. — A new feature added to Kellogg Lake in Carthage, Missouri is dedicated to the public. A dedication ceremony for a newly installed walking bridge took place along the banks of Kellogg Lake Thursday evening (7/28). David Lawhon, President of the Kellogg Lake Board, officially presented the bridge to those who gathered for […]
News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
kcparent.com
Apple Picking Day Trips
It's apple picking season! These local farms are great day trip destinations for families. Each of the u-pick apple orchards on our list is a locally-owned family operation designed to provide the best in healthy produce and a great family outing. Apple picking season is typically mid-August through early October, but you’ll want to call for current hours and information.
Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only
JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
Joplin native promotes empowerment for women plus size and 50+
JOPLIN, Mo. – A Joplin native is working to empower women over the age of 50 to feel more valued. KOAM’s Janna Hautala Spoke with Rio Michelle Thursday. You can find her on Facebook and TikTok – her artist name is Rio Michelle and on Instagram with Rio Michelle Parker.
Former Pittsburg teacher files lawsuit against USD 250
PITTSBURG, Kan. – A former Pittsburg school teacher claims the district discriminated against her when she was pregnant and after her maternity leave. Jessica Lake’s lawsuit alleges Pittsburg Community Schools USD 250 violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and Title I of the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.
Marian Days road closure; what to expect
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Marian Days are back and City officials and residents alike are preparing for the big event. Carthage announced on Facebook today the closing of the following streets:. Grand from Highland south to Fairview. Fairview and Wynwood. Glenstone. Highland and Clinton. Officials say the roads will remain...
KYTV
Driver dies in crash in Lawrence County, Mo.
MILLER, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a Miller man in Lawrence County. Franklin Bradley, 41, died in the crash Saturday morning. Troopers responded to the crash east of Miller. Investigators say he drove his SUV off the left side of the roadway, struck a fence, and overturned. He died at the scene.
Nevada Farmers Market looking to expand
NEVADA, Mo. — The people of Nevada were using food to help the community. The Salsa Festival made its return to the Nevada Farmers Market. It’s one of the Market’s annual events. Throughout the day people competed to see who had the best mild and spicy salsa. It’s been going on for roughly five years, […]
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
Carthage Fire and Duenweg Fire halt grass fire before reaching structures
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – About 11:30 a.m. Monday reports of a fast moving grass fire near County Road 110 and Cedar Road alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept and Mercy Carthage Ambulance responded. Duenweg Fire responded as mutual aid. >> BURN BAN KANSAS > Month-long burn ban includes 16 Kansas counties Wind gusts from the south at 20-30 mph pushed...
