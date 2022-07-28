ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why has Keir Starmer picked battle over shadow ministers on picket lines?

By Peter Walker
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBRBr_0gwBVxJO00
Keir Starmer cited the idea of collective responsibility in his decision to remove the junior transport minister Sam Tarry.

It is 2022, not 1978, and yet the dominant story about Labour in the last few days has revolved around picket lines and the party’s union links. As one slightly bemused internal observer put it: “It does seem like an odd battle to pick.”

So why have Keir Starmer and his team decided to bar shadow ministers from formally supporting strikers on picket lines, even if action taken against them if they do is, at best, haphazard? As ever with such tussles, it depends where you start.

One useful beginning point is to note that the dismissal that catapulted the issue back into the news, that of the junior shadow transport minister Sam Tarry, was not officially because he joined a rail strike picket line.

Tarry lost his frontbench role, Starmer said on Friday, because he booked himself on to a morning round of TV interviews without checking with Labour HQ, and then “made up policy on the hoof” by saying workers could not accept below-inflation pay rises.

Behind this is the fact that Tarry was, before entering parliament, an officer for the TSSA transport union, and that he is engaged in a brutal battle with sections of his local Labour party, who are seemingly seeking to deselect him as an MP.

Another point to stress is that while shadow ministers are still requested to not join picket lines, doing so will not see them automatically shunted from the frontbench. As Starmer said on Wednesday, the party will take “each case as it comes”, and several MPs with junior roles have remained in their posts despite infractions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NcD0C_0gwBVxJO00
Sam Tarry, right, with the RMT general secretary, Mick Lynch, at an official picket line in Euston, London. Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/Zuma Press Wire/Rex/Shutterstock

So why bother? The broad answer is that last month, when the UK’s biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place, Labour hoped to blunt attacks from Boris Johnson, then firmly in power, that the party was somehow complicit in the disruption.

Johnson and the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, repeatedly labelled the stoppages “Labour’s strikes” because of the party’s traditional union links, also rehashing the slightly anachronistic notion of “union barons” who supposedly control its policy via their financial might.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

While a rash of shadow ministers on picket lines would have arguably augmented such a narrative, it was an attack that never properly took hold, with some in Labour now worrying that the ban actually drew more attention to those who did attend.

Similarly, there is some confusion as to why vocally supporting a strike is deemed acceptable, but not if done so from a picket line. People of Starmer’s and Shapps’s generation have vivid memories of the robust mass picketing of the 1980s, but they are notably tamer affairs now. As one shadow frontbencher put it: “We liaise with unions in all sort of ways, and physically being on a picket line is a very small part of that, if it happens at all.”

The policy is part of Starmer’s effort to very firmly shove Labour away from what he and his team see as the overly traditionalist approach taken under Jeremy Corbyn, but must also be seen in the broader context of leftwing parties that emerged from union links having to reinvent themselves in an era of evolved class and work distinctions.

Perhaps the most important reason for the policy is unity. Polling might be mixed on whether voters support strikers or bosses, but they tend to be consistent in showing people are put off by parties seen as riven by splits, as is happening now with the Conservatives.

Starmer cited the idea of collective responsibility in his decision to remove Tarry, and he has repeatedly sought to enforce his authority, a pattern dating to his first months as Labour leader when he sacked Rebecca Long-Bailey, a key Corbyn ally, as shadow education secretary in a row linked to antisemitism.

With a wave of potential strikes in a series of industries and public services looming over the autumn and winter, the arguably niche battle about picket lines is not about to go away. But now Starmer has imposed his rule, the best he can hope for is that if shadow ministers do ignore it, so too do most of the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Keir Starmer and Piers Morgan among new list of Britons banned from Russia

Russia has banned 39 senior British politicians, businesspeople and journalists from entering the country, including the Labour party leader, Keir Starmer, the former prime minister David Cameron and the presenter Piers Morgan. “It was decided to include on the Russian ‘stop list’ a number of British politicians, businessmen and journalists...
POLITICS
The Guardian

Claims that Tory leadership fight is all but over are premature

It was once described as the most wide-open race in a generation. Now, as ballots drop on Conservative members’ doorsteps, the race is being deemed all but over. The most telling sign for this is when ambitious ministers keen to keep their jobs come out with their 11th hour endorsements for Liz Truss, having waited to make sure they will pick the winning horse.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Corbyn
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Grant Shapps
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Penny Mordaunt backs Liz Truss in contest to be next Tory leader

Penny Mordaunt has backed Liz Truss to become prime minister, saying the Conservatives “may lose an election” if they made the wrong decision in the contest. Mordaunt, who was beaten by Truss to be Rishi Sunak’s challenger in the final stage of the Conservative leadership race, said Truss was “the hope candidate”. “Seeing her over the last few weeks has made me want to help her, to help her win, to help build the team we need to win the country, and to give ourselves as a party and as a nation the pride and confidence we need to reach our full potential,” the Portsmouth North MP said.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Picketing#Picket Lines#Labour Party#Uk#Labour Hq
The Guardian

My life outside the gender binary: ‘People want to know, often within the first handshake, whether you were always like this’

I sit in the GP’s office. He asks: “So, when did you know?” I say: “Always.” Because I’ve heard that simplicity gets results. It is one phrase that has spanned my lifetime. No matter what setting, country or occasion, it remains undefeatable. Like a cockroach that refuses to disappear, it doesn’t care which part of my life I am in; it will always emerge: “So, when did you know?”
SOCIETY
The Guardian

My youngest brother is a famous rockstar. I used to worry for him, but now I just feel so proud

This story ends at the Royal Albert Hall in London in 2018. I’m standing alongside the rest of the sold-out arena, punching the dry ice, roaring along to Lights during Interpol’s sold-out show, as my youngest brother, Daniel, strides across the stage slashing at his guitar, singer Paul Banks leading the throng. “That’s why I hold you,” we all sing, “that is why I hold you dear.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Guardian

After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck

It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Guardian

Tennis star Ash Barty marries longtime partner Garry Kissick

Retired tennis superstar Ash Barty has married her longtime partner Garry Kissick. The 26-year-old exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Queensland earlier this month. Barty reached the pinnacle of world tennis as No 1 during a decorated career on the WTA tour. Her three grand slam victories included the...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Alarm grows as Orban prepares to take ‘pure Nazi’ rhetoric to US

A longstanding adviser to Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán who resigned last week has warned him that his far-right rhetoric could have tragic consequences. The Hungarian leader sparked a backlash at home and abroad with a recent speech in which he spoke out against “race mixing”. Soon after, Zsuzsa Hegedüs, a sociologist who has known Orbán for 20 years, handed in her resignation, criticising the prime minister for what she called a “pure Nazi” speech.
IMMIGRATION
The Guardian

Why you need to worry about the ‘wet-bulb temperature’

In March, April and May this year, India and its neighbours endured repeated heatwaves that exposed more than a billion people to dangerously hot conditions. India broke several temperature records. The warmest March in more than a century was recorded across the country and a new high of more than 49C was hit in Delhi in May.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

383K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy