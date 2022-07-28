Historic magnolia on Covington Square to be removed

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Rockdale and Newton County community pets
To have your pet featured in this weekly collection, upload a photo of your pet via our Facebook page on Fridays!
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: Iconic magnolia tree comes down in Covington
One of two iconic magnolia trees was removed from the Covington Square Friday morning. On Tuesday evening, one of the tree's large limbs came crashing down. An evaluation of the tree by three arborists determined that it was a danger to pedestrians on the Square, and the decision was made by Covington and Newton County to have the tree removed. The work was done by Arbor Equity.
thecitymenus.com
Miller’s Ale House Construction Plans Under Review for Sharpsburg
Many of our followers have seen the massive sprawling plans for Fischer Marketplace from various sources, and we can confirm that Miller’s Ale House will be adjacent to a new Culver’s. Plans were submitted to Coweta County for a new 7,000-square-foot Miller’s Ale House on June 30. Miller’s Ale House has a nearby location in McDonough along with several others in the state.
Sinkhole opens up in the middle of Atlanta neighborhood
ATLANTA — Residents of one Atlanta neighborhood now have an obstacle to maneuver around as they drive down the road. A large sinkhole opened up Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Ira St. and Gardner St. in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the City...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Back to the Books: Rockdale, Newton kick off new school year
Thousands of students in Rockdale and Newton counties were up bright and early Monday morning to start the 2022-2023 school year. The Newton County School System is adding a new high school to its roster of facilities this year. A replacement for Eastside High School opened its doors Monday at 140 Ga. Highway 142. The school, built on 107 acres, cost an estimated $59.5 million and will accommodate 1,650 students with optional future additions of two pods to accommodate 2,500 students. Funding for the project came from a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax for education approved by voters in 2018.
Thunderstorms, flooding takes over parts of midtown Atlanta
ATLANTA — With higher rain chances on Saturday, parts of metro Atlanta will be inundated with pop-up thunderstorms. People can expect isolated showers and thunderstorms after 12 p.m. There stalled out front is moving into Georgia. As it does, it will be an extra triggering mechanism to help kick...
accesswdun.com
Georgia DNR tracking bear found in downtown Gainesville
The Gainesville Police Department and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources are tracking a bear that was seen wandering through downtown Gainesville. The Georgia DNR confirmed that this is the same bear that was spotted in Alpharetta last Sunday near the Avalon. Gainesville Chief of Police Jay Parrish said the...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Students at 17 Newton County schools will continue to receive free breakfast, lunch
COVINGTON — Students at eligible Newton County School System schools will continue to receive free breakfast and lunch through the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program as part of the National School Lunch Program for the 2022-2023 school year. NCSS has provided free meals to students since March 2020 under...
Newnan Times-Herald
Coweta approves warehouse on Highway 16
The Coweta County Board of Commissioners voted Tuesday in favor of a warehouse on Highway 16 south of Newnan, despite the concerns of nearby residents. The commission voted 4-1, with Al Smith voting against, for the rezoning of 29.379 acres of land at 765 Highway 16 from Rural Conservation, or RC, zoning, to Light Industrial, or LM zoning for the purpose of building a single 270,000 square foot warehouse.
Home shaped like guitar listed for sale in Georgia gets national attention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — A house on the market in Fayetteville, Georgia is getting national attention because of its unique design. Featured on the popular Instagram account "Zillow Gone Wild," the guitar-shaped home is listed for $789,000. The listing agent, Evgeniia Piven with EXP Realty, says the house is ready...
northgwinnettvoice.com
Explosions heard during Thursday night residential fire in Buford
Firefighters with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services were dispatched to a residential fire in Buford on Thursday night, July 28, after a resident called 911 to report that his home was on fire and that he had heard explosions. At 11:07 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2800...
townandtourist.com
17 Best Hiking Trails in Atlanta (Historical Remains & Inner City)
When thinking of describing the great metropolis of Atlanta, Georgia, the first word to leave your lips is unlikely is hiking. Atlanta goes by many nicknames, but one that may best describe it is “City of Trees.”. The city rests in a unique landscape under a canopy of beautifully...
This is why East Cobb Middle permanently added leggings to its dress code
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — As students and staff gear up to head back into the classroom, one Cobb County middle school is implementing a new dress code. A group of students at East Cobb Middle School went on a crusade to persuade Principal Leetonia Young to add leggings to the approved attire list.
A Fear of Gentrification Turns Clearing Lead Contamination on Atlanta’s Westside Into a ‘Two-Edged Sword’ for Residents
ATLANTA—Shade’ Jones did not want the Environmental Protection Agency to test for lead contamination in the soil under her rented home in Atlanta’s English Avenue community. To her, the cleanup cuts both ways: it makes the area a healthier place to live, and it invites gentrification that could make it more expensive.
Are there any good flea markets in the Atlanta area ITP/OTP?
Are there any good flea markets in the Atlanta area, ITP or OTP? Thanks for all the great suggestions! ——posted by u/All_Rise2019. I’ve always wanted to visit the one in Commerce, the one self described as “Georgia’s largest.” Anyone ever been? (u/SomeVeryTiredGu)
Monday brings back-to-school for several metro districts
Just like that, the summer is over for thousands of metro Atlanta school children. The first day of school is Monday for many. Those includes students in Atlanta Public Schools, as well as in Cherokee and Cobb counties. School systems in Clayton, Gwinnett and Henry counties open their doors Wednesday....
nypressnews.com
DeKalb County to distribute boxes of food, clear book bags, and school supplies
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (ATLANTA NOW NEWS AT 10) — DeKalb County Government officials are working together with the DeKalb County School District and local faith leaders to distribute about 5,000 book bags filled with school supplies along with fresh produce, chicken and lunch box snacks on Saturday, July 30.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Atlanta's Music Midtown festival canceled, reportedly due to state's gun laws
The Atlanta music festival Music Midtown, which draws tens of thousands of concertgoers and blockbuster musicians each year, "will no longer be taking place this year," organizers announced in a tweet Monday. Though the organizers did not cite a reason for calling off the festival, various media reports citing industry...
Snellville City Barbeque To Offer Drive-Thru, Plans Show
Fast-casual barbeque brand earlier this year said it would focus on off-premise, drive-thru as it continues to expand.
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
