Historic magnolia on Covington Square to be removed

By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
 4 days ago
PHOTOS: Iconic magnolia tree comes down in Covington

One of two iconic magnolia trees was removed from the Covington Square Friday morning. On Tuesday evening, one of the tree's large limbs came crashing down. An evaluation of the tree by three arborists determined that it was a danger to pedestrians on the Square, and the decision was made by Covington and Newton County to have the tree removed. The work was done by Arbor Equity.
COVINGTON, GA
