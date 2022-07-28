Polk Jail report – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Three women were arrested in Cherokee County on drug charges Thursday. According to reports, 28 year old Taylor Tapp of Cedar Bluff was taken into custody – and charged with Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and Public Intoxication; Justice Hernandez, age 26 of a Dallas, Georgia address was arrested on charges of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; And Melissa Jolly, 46 from Centre, was arrested on Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (three counts) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO