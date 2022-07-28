Polk Jail report – Thursday, July 28, 2022

Related
Police shoot suspect at Cherokee County Red Lobster after domestic dispute
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Canton police were on the scene of an officer-involved shooting Saturday morning involving the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the incident happened at Red Lobster on Riverside Parkway. CCSO said the incident began...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for multiple bank robberies arrested in Atlanta
ATLANTA - A man wanted for a string of bank robberies in Atlanta was arrested last week. Demetrius Beck, 30 was charged with robbery, terroristic threats, and criminal damage to property. Beck was tracked to an apartment located on Maple Street, across Mercedes-Benz Stadium, police said. That after investigators said...
Weekly Anniston Police Stats 07/25/22 to 07/31/22
Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 07/25/22 to 07/31/22 follow below:Anniston Officers answered a total of 938 calls for service. There were 90 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 66 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were two felony arrests. There were 23 misdemeanor arrests. There were 15 traffic accidents, 165 traffic stops, and 47 traffic citations. 16 warrants were served. There were three animals picked up and no animal related citations issued.
fox5atlanta.com
Man released from Duluth hospital reported missing, officials say
DULUTH, Ga. - Duluth police officials say they need help finding a man who was deemed missing after leaving the hospital. Uerni Humberto Moreno, 29, was reported missing after officials say he was last seen on Friday before 5 p.m. while leaving Northside Hospital Duluth. Moreno is described as a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, July 30th
Jason Phillips, age 50 of Centre – Probation Revocation;. Angela Rochester, age 50 of Gaylesville – Giving False ID to Law Enforcement;. Joshua Hardin, age 37 of Gadsden – Court Order. Arrests are based on probable cause – all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta murder suspect arrested during Monroe County traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies in Monroe County arrested an Atlanta man wanted for murder during a routine traffic stop on Friday. A Monroe County deputy pulled over after the car drove 95 miles per hour on Interstate 75 and saw the driver and passenger allegedly swap seats when they stopped, according to a statement fromhe sheriff's office .
15-year-old charged with 5 counts of aggravated assault after firing shots at Ga. skate park
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Newnan police arrested a 15-year-old who they say fired shots at another group at a Coweta County skate park. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police responded to CJ Smith Skate Park located at 5 Glenn Street Saturday night for a...
Convicted felon sentenced for illegally possessing weapons, shooting at family member
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man who shot at a family member in Cobb County has been sentenced to seven years in prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On April 1, 2021, Rico Laprince Southall fired multiple gunshots at a family member on a public road in Powder Springs. Southall’s gunfire also struck another motorist’s vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia county offering $500 reward for information on grave vandals
CHATTANOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia county is seeking help to identify people whom they say vandalized graves last weekend. The Chattooga County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the vandals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting outside Atlanta recording studio
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured in southwest Atlanta. Channel 2′s Darryn Moore is at the investigation location off 2945 Stone Hogan Connector where there is a large police presence. The address belongs to a building that holds several...
fox5atlanta.com
Cherokee County deputies respond to officer-involved shooting in Canton, official confirms
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an officer-involved shooting Saturday afternoon in Canton. Details are limited, but a spokesperson for the sheriff's office confirmed the shooting happened near a business on Riverstone Parkway. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said it has been asked...
How and When an Amber Alert is Issued – Missing 15-Year-Old in Jacksonville
Calhoun County, AL – The City of Jacksonville Police Department released information about a missing 15-year-old girl yesterday creating a lot of questions from the community. One of the more common questions posted on the official Jacksonville Police Facebook page was, “Why is she not listed as an Amber Alert?”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
weisradio.com
Three Women Arrested Locally on Drug Charges Thursday
Three women were arrested in Cherokee County on drug charges Thursday. According to reports, 28 year old Taylor Tapp of Cedar Bluff was taken into custody – and charged with Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and Public Intoxication; Justice Hernandez, age 26 of a Dallas, Georgia address was arrested on charges of the Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance and with Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; And Melissa Jolly, 46 from Centre, was arrested on Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance (three counts) and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
fox5atlanta.com
True crime series to air episode featuring Georgia mother's terrifying kidnapping, assault
CANTON, Ga. - Canton resident Morgan Metzer said she woke up early New Year's Day to a masked man in her bedroom, his voice somehow mechanically altered. She said he zip-tied her hands and threw a pillowcase over her head after beating and choking her. Her husband Rodney, who she...
Dallas man shoots woman, kills self with same bullet, police say
DALLAS — Authorities in Dallas are investigating the bizarre death of a man whom they believe died after being struck by a bullet he fired at a woman Saturday morning. According to KDFW, the shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. local time, and responding officers found a large amount of blood and a blood trail – but no victims – in front of a Medical District apartment.
Arrest warrants issued for day care workers after video appears to show toddler slammed to ground
CLARKSTON, Ga. — Police have issued arrest warrants for two day care workers after a video appeared to show one of the workers slam and punch a toddler. Clarkston Police Department said Friday that Bernetta Glover and Autumn Coney are charged with cruelty to children in the first degree.
Man shot, killed in broad daylight inside Atlanta grocery store, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a homicide inside an Atlanta grocery store on Sunday evening. Officers were called to a fire station on Boulevard SE just after 5:15 p.m. in reference to a man who had been shot. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
allongeorgia.com
Georgia’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit Obtains Guilty Plea and 25 Year Sentence
Attorney General Chris Carr announced Thursday that Christopher Weldon has pleaded guilty to one count each of human trafficking and statutory rape. A Clayton County Superior Court Judge accepted the plea on July 25, 2022, and sentenced the defendant to 25 years, including 15 years to be served in custody. Weldon will also be listed on the sex offender registry. The victim was present in court and provided a victim impact statement.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police bust narcotics business conducted out of middle-income apartments, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police crushed a narcotics business that was being conducted from an apartment building where the rent starts at $1,600 a month. Over several weeks, officers observed and made "buys" from one apartment in the southwest Atlanta complex off of Metropolitan Parkway. With a warrant, the officers went...
WYFF4.com
Georgia professor shoots, kills college freshman while she sat in car, police say
CARROLLTON, Ga. — A university instructor in Georgia has been charged with killing an 18-year-old student who was fatally shot while sitting in her car, according to the Carrollton Police Department. Police said in a news release that Richard Sigman, 47, is charged with murder and aggravated assault in...
Polk Today
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT
A local, independently-owned online news source for Polk County, Georgia and the surrounding areas providing free articles.http://polk.today
Comments / 0