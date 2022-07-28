ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Spanish Gypsy groups call for protection after families flee racist mob

By Sam Jones in Madrid
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06p0Cy_0gwBVlxu00
Racist grafitti in a house in Peal de Becerro, saying: ‘Gypsies out.’

Spanish Gypsy groups are calling for urgent action and protection after dozens of people were forced to abandon their homes in a small Andalucían town when a killing triggered a wave of racist violence.

In the early hours of Sunday 17 July, a 29-year-old pub doorman called Álvaro Soto was stabbed to death in Peal de Becerro after an argument with four members of the local Gypsy community. The alleged attackers were later arrested.

Although a peaceful demonstration calling for justice for Soto was held in the town the next day, it was followed by a racist rampage in which some residents targeted houses belonging to Gypsies, including relatives of the alleged killers. The properties were burned, looted and damaged; cars were tipped over. Some houses were also defaced with graffiti saying “killer Gypsies” and “death to Gypsies”.

According to Gypsy groups, 31 members of six families have fled Peal de Becerro because they are afraid of further reprisals against their community. They include ill, older and vulnerable people.

Two of the four men arrested were subsequently released pending trial, while the other two remain in custody.

Groups representing Spain’s Gypsy communities were quick to express their sympathies over the killing, but said nothing could justify the racist crimes that followed.

“It’s unacceptable for a group of people to take justice in their own hands, to call for the expulsion of Gypsy families from a town, and for them to burn these families’ homes and flip over their cars,” Spain’s Fundación Secretariado Gitano said in a statement.

Kamira, a federation made up of associations of Gypsy women, offered its “condolences, sympathies and solidarity” to Soto’s family, but said his death simply could not excuse the anti-Gypsy violence.

“This was meant to be a demonstration calling for peace, but some violent people whipped others up and it became something absolutely intolerable that’s shaken the social peace and coexistence of a town,” said Kamira’s president, Carmen Santiago Reyes.

“It’s really important that tempers cool, that the necessary investigations identify those responsible for the damage and the threats, and that the authorities stay on top of the comments on social media, which could represent incitement to hatred.”

Santiago Reyes said justice needed to be done and social cohesion restored as soon as possible.

“You can’t generalise over the actions of one person and force people out of their homes just because they’re related to that person,” she added. “That can’t be justified and it doesn’t belong in a society with the rule of law.”

Kamira was among the groups that have filed criminal complaints relating to the violence. On Wednesday, public prosecutors in Andalucía said they had begun investigating the events that followed Soto’s death.

The Guardian tried to contact Peal de Becerro’s mayor, David Rodríguez, but his office said he was too busy to speak. In comments reported by El País, Rodríguez described recent events as “the blackest and saddest days” in the town’s history, adding: “We will not stop until those behind the murder pay for Álvaro’s death.”

David Jiménez Castro, a lawyer representing those who have been forced to flee, said the damage done was economic, material and psychological. Many had to leave everything behind and were dependent on relatives.

“It’s not just about the uncertainty of having to abandon your home, it’s also the worry that everything you’ve worked for, struggled for and built over a lifetime has been lost,” he said.

“There was one young couple who’d just got the sofa and chairs they’d been saving up for. It was all still covered in plastic.”

Aurora Muñoz, an anti-racism activist, said that although Soto and his family deserved justice, so too did those affected by “this pogrom which was committed against the Gypsy community”. Muñoz said that while she could understand the town’s fury being directed at his alleged killers, violence had been unleashed against “families who are totally blameless and who are just being attacked because they’re Gypsies”.

She also said that this was not the first such violence. In July 1986, Gypsy families living in the Andalucían town of Martos – which, like Peal de Becerro, sits in Jaén province – were forced to flee after their homes were torched.

Juan de Dios Ramírez Heredia, a lawyer and former Spanish politician who serves as president of the Union of Romani People, said the scenes witnessed in Peal de Becerro were an aberration.

“This is absolutely not normal,” he said. “I’m Gypsy and I speak from my own personal experience. Spain is not a racist country. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t racist individuals in Spain. These are the ones who are behind awful situations like the one we’ve seen in Peal de Becerro where, all of a sudden, a group of real racists attacked Gypsy citizens who had nothing to do with this.”

While Spain has attempted to combat anti-Gypsy racism – congress recently approved an anti-discrimination law classing antigitanismo as a hate crime – Gypsies continue to suffer marginalisation.

Two years ago, the former UN poverty expert Philip Alston called on the Spanish government to carry out an independent, comprehensive review to ensure that Roma children were “not doomed to repeat the cycle of poverty and exclusion”.

Meanwhile, thousands of Roma and north African people living in the sprawling Cañada Real shantytown near Madrid have been without power for almost two years.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘It was one of the most miserable days of my life – and I didn’t get laid’ – the Pride I’ll never forget

The first Pride I ever went to, Brighton in 2012, was one of the best days of my life. My best friend was living in the city; I met and fell in love with the man who became my first boyfriend; and I was overwhelmed by a sense of communal warmth, in the cheesiest, most cliched way possible. It was like a heartwarming Netflix drama set across the course of a single day that changes everything for ever. Two years later, I returned to Brighton for Pride. And it was one of the most miserable days of my life.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Every woman’s body is beach ready, says Spanish government campaign

Spain’s Ministry of Equality has launched a new summer campaign to encourage women to go to the beach, no matter what size or shape they are.“All bodies are beach bodies... our bodies are to be cared for, respected, and enjoyed,” minister for social rights Ione Belarra said.The campaign image depicts a group of diverse women on a beach with the overlaying text reading: “Summer is ours too. Enjoy it how, where and with whomever you want.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gypsies#Racists#African People#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#Spanish#Andaluc An#Groups
The Independent

Ukrainian family of nine evicted from UK home fear becoming homeless after being rejected by 15 landlords

A Ukrainian family of nine live in fear a knock on the door could leave them homeless at any moment after being told to leave their UK home just weeks after arriving.Maxim and Olga Hyryk fled Kyiv with their five young children and both their mothers after Russia invaded their country on 24 February.After an arduous nine-day journey through airstrikes to reach the Polish border and more than two months spent moving between refugee shelters, the family finally arrived in Britain in May and settled into life at a two-bedroom bungalow in Fareham, Hampshire, via the government’s Homes for...
HOMELESS
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Woman kept in police cell for 36 hours after stillbirth due to suspicions she had ‘illegal abortion’

A woman was kept in police custody for 36 hours after having a stillbirth because of suspicions she had an abortion after the legal cut-off point, it has been claimed.UK abortion providers, who supported the woman, denied she had flouted the legal deadline and warned the treatment she endured “should be unthinkable in a civilised society”, with “no conceivable” public interest in holding her.They added that the woman has been under investigation for a year and a half, but still not charged with any crime.Jonathan Lord, medical director of MSI Reproductive Choices, one of the UK’s leading abortion providers, told...
The Guardian

Why are the younger Trumps so awful? Did you hear the speeches at Ivana’s funeral?

They fuck you up, your mum and dad. They may not mean to, but they do. They beat you with a wooden spoon and snidely emasculate you, too. If you read the New York Times’s coverage of Ivana Trump’s funeral last week, you will know exactly to whom that snippet of revised Philip Larkin refers. It is hard to feel sorry for extremely awful, obscenely rich people – particularly in the middle of a cost of living crisis – but I found myself feeling weirdly sad for the Trumps this weekend, after reading about Ivana’s opulent but miserable send-off. Donald Trump’s first wife, who was found dead at the bottom of her stairs this month, had a gold-hued coffin (of course), but the speeches were the real centrepiece. Her kids and a former nanny all gave eulogies that were bizarre and tragic in equal measure.
POTUS
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat Wednesday warned the U.S. against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Dutch 'Indiana Jones' recovers one of the most-sacred Catholic artefacts ever stolen: Relic 'containing drops of Jesus's blood' is returned six weeks after it was taken from French church

An art detective known as the 'Dutch Indiana Jones' has recovered one of the most-sacred artefacts ever stolen from the Catholic Church. Arthur Brand, who is known for his incredible skills in tracking down stolen art, has found the 'Precious Blood of Christ' relic - a reliquary said to contain Jesus's blood - six weeks after it was taken from an abbey in northern France.
RELIGION
Business Insider

Two Nigerian-born American businessmen are going to prison after their company facilitated 'controversial' remittances of up to $160 million to Nigeria

The businessmen, Anslem Oshionebo and Opeyemi Odeyale, pleaded guilty to the charges brought against them by the US Department of Justice. The fintech firm they operated, Ping Express US LLC, facilitated the remittance of $160 million to Nigeria. Some of the funds are said to be proceeds of romance scams.
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Ashley Judd says she met man who raped her, as part of ‘restorative justice’ process

Ashley Judd has said that she met the man who raped her in 1999 and had a “restorative-justice conversation” with him. Judd was speaking on the Healing With David Kessler podcast about the recovery process after the sexual assault, saying: “It was crazy-making because I knew better. I was very clear, my boundaries were intact. I was already an empowered, adult feminist woman. And that this could happen under these circumstances was unconscionable [and] unforeseen.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Video appears to show Russian soldier castrating Ukrainian prisoner

Horrific video has emerged that appears to show a Russian soldier castrating a Ukrainian prisoner who other reports suggest was subsequently murdered. The footage, reviewed by the Guardian, was originally posted on pro-Russian Telegram channels. A Russian soldier, wearing a distinctive black wide-brimmed hat, is seen approaching another figure who...
MILITARY
The Guardian

The Guardian

383K+
Followers
89K+
Post
165M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy