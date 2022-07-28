ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Roberto Firmino Set To Stay At Anfield After Liverpool 'Reject' €22.5m From Juventus

By Rowan Lee
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=327lnQ_0gwBVPUo00

According to latest reports Liverpool have turned down an offer of €22.5m from Italian giants Juventus for Brazilian forward for Roberto Firmino amid speculation over the 30-year-old's future at Anfield.

According to latest reports Liverpool have turned down an offer of €22.5m from Italian giants Juventus for Brazilian forward for Roberto Firmino amid speculation over the 30-year-old's future at Anfield.

Despite various reports in Italy yesterday suggesting the Serie A club were very close to capturing the Reds forward, it seems as though Liverpool are denying such rumours claiming the player is not for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rG4T2_0gwBVPUo00

IMAGO / Colorsport

Yesterday Corriere dello Sport , an Italian news publication reported that an agreement between the two parties had been 'close to finalised' with Firmino open to going Juventus.

However, the same publication today have now issued another update on the situation, claiming Liverpool's hierarchy 'said no' to Juventus' bid and have absolutely no interest in selling the Brazilian.

The latest report states that Juve's search for a new striker will continue, with the club looking at Chelsea's Timo Werner as a possibility as well as Spaniard Alvaro Morata.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GCA0y_0gwBVPUo00

IMAGO/ NurPhoto

Firmino, who has recently been taking part at Liverpool's pre-season training camp in Austria is believed to be extremely 'happy' and content with life on Merseyside and is not at all considering a move away.

Speaking earlier today ahead of the Community Shield on Saturday, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Firmino and claimed he is still in his plans for next season.

"Bobby is cruical for us," Klopp said speaking to the Liverpool Echo . "H e is the heart and soul of this team. Everything looks really good. He is essential for us."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Roberto Firmino
Person
Kostas Tsimikas
Person
Jurgen Klopp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Juventus#Italian#Brazilian#Serie A#Reds#Imago#Chelsea#Spaniard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
481K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy