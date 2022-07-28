ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Leicester targeting Benfica keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos as transfer replacement for Nice target Kasper Schmeichel

By Joe Adams
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

LEICESTER are reportedly targeting Greek goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica as a direct replacement for Kasper Schmeichel.

Schmeichel has called time on his career at Leicester as he seeks a new challenge and has agreed to join Nice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zH2mj_0gwBVOrJ00
Vlachodimos has been tipped as Leicester's latest transfer target. Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Vlachodimos is thought to be on the Foxes radar as they race to make their first signing of the window.

Benfica's appointment of new boss Roger Schmidt has led to Vlachodimos losing his place in the starting 11.

So the 28-year-old may be after a new challenge himself.

According to Portuguese newspaper Record, the Lisbon club would be open to selling him for a fee between £12.5million and £17million.

Record claim Leicester are yet to make an offer for the goalkeeper.

Although, they have reported that Brendon Rodgers' side are keeping close tabs in case they need a new recruit.

With Schmeichel agreeing to join Nice this morning, the Foxes could be close to making an offer.

According to French newspaper L'Equipe, Leicester will only allow the Dane to leave until they have found a replacement.

Despite still having a year on his contract, L'Equipe have said Schmeichel will be allowed to leave after 11 years at the club.

Leicester are also rumoured to be interested in the signing of Arsenal's shot stopper Bernd Leno.

The Gunners are reportedly willing to offload the German as part of an exchange deal for Youri Tielemans.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Odysseas Vlachodimos
Person
Bernd Leno
Person
Kasper Schmeichel
Person
Youri Tielemans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benfica#Foxes#Nice#Greek#Portuguese#French#L Equipe#Dane#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

FIFA 23 brings back Career Mode with some big upgrades

FIFA 23 is bringing back career mode with some much needed upgrades to the gameplay. Career Mode used to be a popular way of enjoying FIFA games, until it fell out of mainstream success in favour for online modes. EA Sports has now switched up the formula hoping to get...
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
637K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy